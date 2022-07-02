In response to the recent mass shootings, many have called for changes in our laws, the deployment of funds, policies and procedures.

Suggestions include everything from universal background checks to more funding for mental health services, to allowing teachers to be armed in schools. (The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act signed by President Joe Biden on June 25 addresses some of these issues.)

Guns are not the entire issue, but having more guns is not the answer to preventing mass shootings. With everything that teachers are already expected to do — much of which is already beyond teaching — we cannot expect them also to bear and use arms.

Teachers and school staff build rapport with students; this rapport is critical to students’ growth and positive learning experiences. Consider that 91% of active or potential school shooters were either former or current students at the targeted school, according to 2019 research conducted by Jillian Peterson and James Densley. Teachers and school staff, therefore, are likely to encounter a current or former student — someone they built a relationship with — during an active shooter situation, making split-second decisions all the more difficult.

Although prevention is arguably favorable, reactionary interventions can end attacks. How are these active shooters typically stopped? Based on 2022 data from the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center at Texas State University, of 433 active shooter incidents reviewed, 249 of them ended prior to police arriving, with the majority (113) ending because the shooter left the scene.

But what about bystander intervention? In 64 incidents included in the review, bystanders intervened, but most often (42 times) ended the attack through physical force rather than by firearm (22 times). Even when police arrive, only 98 out of 184 attacks were ended by police firearm use. If guns are not the majority intervention, why propose more?

According to the U.S. Concealed Carry Association in May, 32 states allow teachers and staff to carry a firearm on campus. But a challenge to having more persons carrying weapons in a school is that when law enforcement does respond, it may create confusion as to who the armed suspect is. When law enforcement respond to a scene and see armed individuals, the tendency would be to assume danger, not safety.

Some supporters of allowing school staff to carry firearms cite research that the majority of mass shootings occur in “gun-free zones.” However, a 2018 Washington Post analysis found researches defined a gun-free zone so broadly that it included almost everywhere.

We have seen gun violence occur in nearly all settings — homes, streets, workplaces, places of worship, schools, grocery stores and government buildings. Mass shootings do not occur in one type of setting, but they all involve guns and people.

Some support firearms training for teachers. Ohio recently proposed 24 hours of training for teachers. Consider that law enforcement officers in Pennsylvania receive 124 hours of instruction in the academy, according to the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission. In other words, Ohio teachers would be expected to step into a law enforcement role with 100 fewer hours of training.

When you look at a problem and proposed solutions, it is crucial to gather the thoughts and perspectives of those who would be impacted by the proposed changes. In this case, that would be teachers and school staff. According to a 2018 Gallup poll, 73% of teachers oppose teachers and school staff carrying firearms at school, 58% indicated that they believe armed teachers would make school less safe, and 71% stated that arming teachers would not be effective at limiting the number of victims.

Lastly, in that same poll, 82% of teachers indicated they would not apply to carry a firearm even if legally permitted to do so. Even in Texas, a pro-gun state, 77% of survey respondents indicated that they do not want more teachers armed.

Pennsylvania is not currently one of the states that permit school staff and teachers to carry firearms, but there have been recent calls by some legislators to change this. We task our teachers with supporting children, educating them and mentoring them. Allowing armed teachers to essentially step into the role of law enforcement seems like an unnecessary and unsupported diversion of resources that ultimately does not improve the safety of our schools.

Alexander Rohrer, doctoral candidate of prevention science at Wilmington University, focuses on investigating challenges related to mental illness, substance misuse and gun-related violence in his studies. He is also employed in a local elementary school as a community school director. He resides in Lancaster.