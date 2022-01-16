Talk of a second American civil war seems to be everywhere lately. Pundits, scholars and elected officials have begun to consider openly the potential for widespread bloodshed. Most raise the specter in fearful dismay but some, sadly, do so in almost gleeful anticipation.

There is, of course, plenty of reason to worry. A recent poll conducted by The Washington Post and the University of Maryland found that one-third of all Americans, and roughly 40% of Republicans and independents, think violence against the government could, at least at some point, be justified.

Last February, a survey by the American Enterprise Institute found a similar number of Republicans agreeing that “if elected leaders will not protect America, the people must do it themselves, even if it requires violent actions.” And in a survey conducted in the fall, the Public Religion Research Institute found 30% of Republicans agreeing that “true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country.”

New research by political scientists Nathan Kalmoe and Lilliana Mason indicates that acceptance of political violence is alarmingly prevalent among partisans. In their book “Radical American Partisanship,” to be published later this year, Kalmoe and Mason report that 24% of Republicans and 19% of Democrats believe the use of violence to advance their political goals is at least somewhat acceptable. That number rises to 28% and 25%, respectively, if the other party were to win the next presidential election. Even assassinations are thought to be at least “a little” justified by more than 1 in 10 Republicans and Democrats.

As disturbing as these results might be, it’s worth keeping in mind that survey questions about political violence are likely to exaggerate the level of support for such measures. General allusions to “violence” are ambiguous and, to some respondents, may simply refer to threats or property damage. In addition, questions about whether violence may be justified are hypothetical. Surely extreme circumstances exist in which violent resistance to a tyrannical government would be justified. That doesn’t mean we’re close to such circumstances at the moment.

Finally, many survey respondents are not seriously contemplating the consequences of their answers when asked about violence. Agreeing that violence may be necessary is a cost-free way to signal one’s displeasure with politics or the other party. Supporting real violence against fellow Americans, should it occur, is another matter.

These reasons for skepticism notwithstanding, recent developments in American politics are cause for concern.

Justifying violence

The events of Jan. 6, 2021, and more importantly the response to those events in the months since, suggest that a large number of Americans are willing to tolerate real political violence. To do so, at least two factors have to be at work.

First, the leadership of one’s party would have to embrace, or at least excuse, acts of violence. In the immediate aftermath of last January’s insurrection, Republican leadership in Congress denounced the violence and even placed blame with then-President Donald Trump himself. But Trump’s defiance quickly silenced the emergent critics.

Today, elected officials in the GOP would prefer not to talk about the insurrection. When they do, they attempt to dismiss the violence as either nonexistent — the rioters were just “tourists” — or the result of left-wing provocateurs, a claim for which there is no evidence.

After Ted Cruz was forced to publicly grovel to Fox host Tucker Carlson for having dared describe those who attacked Capitol police officers as “terrorists,” no Republican elected official will ever make that mistake again.

However, an increasing number of GOP officials are proclaiming their pride at what took place on Jan. 6, 2021. They do so in reference to attempts to prevent the certification of Joe Biden as president and not necessarily to the acts of violence. However, this helps satisfy the second factor necessary for large numbers of people to accept political violence — namely, such violence has to be justified.

The justification for Jan. 6 in the minds of so many Americans is the false belief that the presidential election was stolen or somehow illegitimate. It’s easy to dismiss this belief as merely a convenient excuse to grab power by any means necessary. But there is evidence to suggest most Republicans really believe it.

It is often difficult to know whether survey respondents are answering questions sincerely or are merely engaged in “expressive responding” — that is, answering in ways that reveal what the respondent would like to be true rather than what they know to be true. Using a clever, though complicated, survey technique called a list experiment, political scientists at the University of Massachusetts Amherst determined that only 28% of Republicans believe that President Biden was elected legitimately.

Acknowledging that people sincerely hold an incorrect belief does not absolve them of responsibility for holding that belief. But it does explain why people would be willing to consider extreme remedies.

If it were true that the will of the people, the very essence of democracy, was subverted by a stolen election in November 2020, desperate measures would be understandable.

This leaves us with something of a paradox. Those who support the undemocratic events of Jan. 6, 2021, do not necessarily oppose democracy in principle. Indeed, they believe they’re defending democracy. They’ve mistakenly been led to believe that democracy is under attack by Democrats and thus they are willing to accept what in other circumstances, where democracy really was threatened, would be justifiable means to protect it.

Chipping away at democracy

Still, it is imperative to ask just what conception of democracy the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, and their most ardent supporters, think they’re defending.

It is surely not the inclusive, liberal democracy that has been considered the ideal since the civil rights era. Instead, it is a system of minority-party rule where certain people, based largely on place of residence (which is a proxy, by and large, for race), have diminished political agency while those in the ruling party have enhanced power.

The model here is Hungary, a nation led by someone who openly advocates “illiberal democracy” and whom Trump has recently endorsed for another term as prime minister. Leading pro-Trump intellectuals and pundits now advocate explicitly for a system like Hungary’s, which political scientists refer to as “competitive authoritarianism.” Such systems hold elections, but the rules are rigged to favor just one party. This was the politics of the American South prior to the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Would Americans fight and kill other Americans to establish — or restore — competitive authoritarianism?

That’s improbable on any sweeping scale, though sporadic acts of political violence are a virtual certainty. That’s in part because such acts have always been an element of American politics, but also because, as Trump’s “Big Lie” morphs into a new “Lost Cause,” the grievances and resentment it encourages will surely provoke isolated instances of violence.

Far more menacing, however, is a slow chipping away at the democracy many us once thought, perhaps naively, the vast majority of our fellow citizens cherished. The weakening of democracy will take the form of restrictions on voting rights, heavily gerrymandered districts and partisan election administrators who refuse to certify election outcomes that don’t favor their party.

Corporations and media outlets that object to these actions will be punished, as has already been recommended by a number of Republican leaders. Alternative media sources that reject facts and deny reality will further solidify a critical mass of voters who support such measures in the name of protecting “our way of life” against all manner of conjured threats.

Another civil war in the United States is unlikely but democracy is far from safe. To borrow T.S. Eliot’s assertion about the end of the world, democracy will die “not with a bang but a whimper.”

Stephen K. Medvic is The Honorable and Mrs. John C. Kunkel Professor of Government, and director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs, at Franklin & Marshall College.