On Wednesday, a statue of “women’s rights pioneers” — Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony and Sojourner Truth —\!q will be unveiled in New York’s Central Park.

After raising more than $1 million for the first statue depicting real women in the park, the organization Monumental Women proposed a statue of Stanton and Anthony to join the dozens of statues of real men and the monuments to fictional women, such as Alice in Wonderland. Groups criticized the statue design for leaving out Black women and celebrating women, Stanton and Anthony, who voiced racist views in their political careers.

The designers then added Sojourner Truth, a Black woman who supported civil rights for Black Americans and white and Black women. Still, this configuration of “women working together” does not tell the full story of women’s suffrage, as Truth diverged significantly from Stanton and Anthony when, in 1865, the latter two women pivoted to racist appeals against the 15th Amendment, which granted African American men the right to vote.

The best way to honor the 19th Amendment is to widen the context. The 19th Amendment is best understood as one piece of a longer, complicated history of the expansion of voting rights. In particular, as we commemorate the centennial of the 19th Amendment — which was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920, and certified on Aug. 26 of that year — we should also honor 150 years of the 15th Amendment, which was ratified on Feb. 3, 1870.

The 15th Amendment broke apart the traditional alliance of abolitionists and women’s rights activists. Stanton and Anthony supported universal suffrage for the first half of their political careers. They worked closely with abolitionists, such as Frederick Douglass, who also supported voting rights for women.

After the Civil War and the end of slavery, momentum grew for a constitutional amendment granting voting rights to Black men, largely to protect a narrow Republican majority. Stanton and Anthony pushed for a more expansive amendment, to prohibit the denial of voting rights based on sex and race. The nation needed an amendment, they believed, to grant voting rights for all.

Others, such as Douglass, believed the needs of Black Americans were greater because they faced vigilante violence in the South — it was a matter of “life or death.” Stanton and Anthony’s former abolitionist allies thus advocated for the more expedient formulation of the amendment — voting rights for Black men — while promising a 16th Amendment that would enfranchise white and Black women.

Stanton and Anthony rejected the separate, sequential steps of voting rights for Black men, then white and Black women later. They were angry about the final text of the 15th Amendment, which read, “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”

The veteran women’s rights advocates Stanton and Anthony turned against that amendment — “We object, we object, we object.”

Sojourner Truth and other Black and white women, who also had supported universal suffrage, split from Stanton and Anthony and backed the 15th Amendment.

Francis Watkins Harper, a Black abolitionist and women’s rights advocate who moved from Maryland to Pennsylvania in 1848, supported the 15th Amendment. One reporter explained Harper's position: “When it was a question or race, she let the lesser question of sex go.”

Truth and Harper did not give up on woman suffrage, however.

Stanton and Anthony then wove racist and nativist claims into their arguments for women’s suffrage. They insulted immigrants and Black men, arguing that it was an injustice for “Patrick, Sambo, Hans and Yung Tung” to vote before women. They accused Black men of being dangerous predators. They joined with racists like businessman George Francis Train who favored votes for “pure” white women, but not Black people.

As the struggle for women’s voting rights entered the 20th century, the next generation of suffrage leaders also supported racism. When she planned the woman suffrage parade in Washington, D.C., in 1913, Alice Paul explained, “We must have a white procession, or a Negro procession, or no procession at all.” When she directed Black suffrage activists to march in the back, they resisted and joined integrated groups.

When women finally won the right to vote in 1920, white women benefited far more than Black women, because Black women were disenfranchised by Jim Crow laws in the South, where most Black women lived. A small percentage of Black women lived in Northern states, where they could vote. The white leaders of the suffragist movement did not speak out against Jim Crow segregation or the poll taxes and literacy tests that kept Black voters, male and female, away from the ballot box. Black women gained access to the ballot after Civil Rights gains of the 1960s.

It is also revealing to widen the frame beyond the most well-known activists — Stanton and Anthony — and beyond the leading suffrage organizations. In a larger context, you will find Black women working for suffrage in Black churches and other organizations, where they argued that voting rights were important along with other measures, such as ending segregation and halting violence against Black Americans.

They also fought against the racism of white reformers. As Harper explained in 1866, “I do not believe that giving the woman the ballot is immediately going to cure all the ills of life. I do not believe that white women are dewdrops just exhaled from the skies.”

For generations, the 19th Amendment helped primarily white women. At the same time, the 15th Amendment also left out Black women, and a 16th amendment granting women voting rights did not quickly follow the 15th — that would come in the 19th, 50 years later.

When we consider the amendments together, it is clear how Black women were marginalized in abolitionist and women’s rights groups, but they nevertheless pushed women’s rights and Black civil rights forward together.

To understand the 19th Amendment, look at it carefully, through it, and beyond it.

M. Alison Kibler is professor of American studies and women’s, gender and sexuality studies, and chair of the Department of American Studies at Franklin & Marshall College.