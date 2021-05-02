This is an open thank-you letter to all those Lancaster County citizens who have chosen to recognize their constitutional duty and privilege to serve on jury duty, particularly during these difficult times.

Trial by jury dates back to 1215 when King John I of England signed the Magna Carta, a charter that limited the power of the king and granted more rights to English citizens. In the United States, the right to trial by jury in a criminal case resides in both Article III, Section 2, of the U.S. Constitution (“The Trial of all Crimes, except in Cases of Impeachment, shall be by Jury”) and the Sixth Amendment (“In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial by an impartial jury”). Article 1, Section 6, of the Pennsylvania Constitution notes, “Trial by jury shall be as heretofore, and the right thereof remain inviolate.”

Jurors perform a critical role in our system of justice. The protection of our rights and liberties is achieved through the teamwork of the judge and the jury who, working together in a common effort, put into practice the principles of our great heritage of freedom. The judge determines the law to be applied in the case while the jury decides the facts. Thus, in a very important way, jurors become a part of the court itself.

I have often been asked how jurors are selected. In Pennsylvania, the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts makes available to each county a county-specific list of potential jurors. The selection is generated randomly by computer from the Pennsylvania departments of Human Services, Transportation, Revenue and State. Prospective jurors are then sent jury notices or summons to appear for jury duty. Typically, in Lancaster County they gather in our historic Courtroom A and engage in the jury selection process known as “voir dire” (an Anglo-French phrase meaning “speak the truth”) and are questioned about their backgrounds and potential biases before being chosen to sit on a jury.

In 2020, because of the pandemic, 1,522 jurors reported for service compared to 4,286 in 2019. However, although fewer jurors reported in 2020, we had six months during which we were unable to hold jury trials at all because of COVID-19 so no jurors were called. During the last half of 2020, we summoned jurors at a rate of almost three times the number we summoned for the same time period in 2019.

Although we had to pause jury trials, there are no backlogs on other Common Pleas Court criminal hearings (relating to guilty pleas, probation violation hearings, fines and costs, etc.). Contrary to the belief of some, the court system has never shut down. While we have had to take substantial safety precautions to protect the public, the parties and court staff, we have never closed our doors completely. Through the use of technology and the tremendous effort of all court staff, attorneys, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, prison staff and others, we have been able to continue to function.

In Lancaster County, we have a long-standing practice of a judge welcoming prospective jurors. When it is my turn, I always begin, “Welcome to jury duty. ... Yeah, I know, you would rather be doing something else, but we can’t do this without you.” That is absolutely true.

All of these rights, privileges and aspects of history are important but what happens if no one shows up for jury duty? Answer: Nothing. That’s right. The entire jury trial process would come to a screeching halt.

As a society we love to make jokes about dodging jury duty. You can imagine some of the excuses I’ve heard over the years. Frankly, I find this unfortunate. When you think about it, if you are not involved in this business, where do we learn about the court system? From TV, books, movies and the ubiquitous internet. News flash: None of that is the real world.

I have spoken to every jury after every jury trial I have had in the last 20 years. Without exception, once people get over the hump of the inconvenience, every single jury has indicated that they learned something about our system of justice that they hadn’t learned elsewhere. They experienced the real world and developed a new appreciation for what I contend is the best judicial system in the world. Is it perfect? Of course not. Can we make improvements? Of course. However, without the dedicated service of those citizens who choose to respond to their jury summons we simply could not function.

So, thank you to every juror who stepped up, took the responsibility, and served.

David L. Ashworth is President Judge of the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas. Learn more about jury service here: bit.ly/LancJuryService