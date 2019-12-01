This year’s Extraordinary Give was a wild ride. Our community’s extraordinary generosity broke the internet!
Well, it actually just overwhelmed our servers and crashed our website platform for some important evening hours of giving.
But, even with this unforeseen adversity, in just 24 hours, you, your family, friends, neighbors and coworkers visited ExtraGive.org and generously gave more than $10.5 million to one or more of the 521 Lancaster-serving organizations.
That’s more than $439,000 per hour; $7,300 per minute; and $122 every second of the day.
That also makes Lancaster’s Extraordinary Give the largest per capita giving day in the history of the world, according to Charlie Mulligan, the CEO of GiveGab, the technology company that has facilitated more than 100 giving days across the U.S.
In the eight Extraordinary Give days since 2012, when the Extraordinary Give was first launched by the Lancaster County Community Foundation, our community has joyfully given more than $53 million.
This year’s event was different in a couple ways. While the dollars and cents are vitally important, our focus this year was on extending the reach of the event and providing access to all who wanted to be a part of Extraordinary Give in whatever way they could.
To do this, we lowered the minimum contribution from $25 to $10. And, we emphasized that, even for individuals who were not able to give $10, they could go to ExtraGive.org, find an organization they believed in, and use their networks to promote that organization’s mission and participation. These types of endorsements are priceless and resulted in many new gifts. Our efforts were wildly successful.
On that single day, nearly 29,000 of us donated (that’s more than 5,000 more givers than last year) and more than 1,000 people used their networks to support the participating organizations. That’s extraordinary!
For the first time ever, we also faced technical challenges that threatened to derail our generosity. The Community Foundation team did our very best to ensure that everyone who wanted to give got that chance. Because the giving website was down for key evening hours, we decided to leave the platform open for those who were unable to donate during the normal 24-hour period. The giving continued through Tuesday evening. When those donors completed their gifts, the community’s total rose to more than $10.9 million.
Our team is proud to be part of a community that cares so much and generously gives like no other. The Extraordinary Give brings our unique and diverse community together to celebrate our collective generosity and build on the possibilities for our future.
This year, we again showed the world how generous our community can be. We joined together with tens of thousands of our neighbors and friends to give a little extra.
At the Community Foundation, we invite all those whose generosity was on display during Extraordinary Give to learn more about our work and how we can help your generosity live on Forever in Lancaster. As we celebrate this season of both thanks and giving, we’re thankful that we live in the most generous community in the world.
Samuel J. Bressi is the president & CEO of Lancaster County Community Foundation (lancfound.org), which hosts the Extraordinary Give along with its presenting sponsors, Rodgers & Associates and the High Foundation, premier-plus sponsor LNP/The Steinman Foundation, and other generous corporate partners.