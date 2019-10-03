I want to give thanks to everyone who volunteered to make my eighth annual Back to School Giveaway a success. More than 240 volunteers worked tirelessly to set up and tear down, register students, staff information tables, direct traffic, paint faces, and hand out uniforms, shoes, backpacks and books.
On their days off, local barbers and cosmetologists offered students hair-cutting, braiding and nail-painting services, while VisionCorps and the Lancaster Optometric Association conducted vision screenings.
I am very appreciative to the City of Lancaster police, fire and EMS departments, which displayed rescue and safety equipment for our students and families; the United Way of Lancaster County, which coordinated our volunteers; Burle Business Park; Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, Church World Service refugee center; Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology; Franklin & Marshall College athletic teams; Spanish American Civic Association; J.P. McCaskey High School football team and cheer squad; Delta and Sigma Gamma Rho sororities; the Millersville University Essence Dance Team; Giant Food Stores; Whole Foods; and Olive Garden. And all of our community partners, without whose participation we could not have made this possible.
I want to thank our major sponsors, including Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital, Walmart, Elks Lodge 134, the Shoppes at Belmont, the Rodgers Family Charitable Fund, AmeriHealth Caritas, Lancaster School of Cosmetology, T.W. Ponessa & Associates Counseling Services, Lancaster United Labor Council, Lancaster City Education Association, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, UPMC, AT&T, Simeral Construction, Lancaster County Motors, Millersville University, Paul Davis Restoration, RBC Capital Markets, School District of Lancaster, and the Lancaster Recreation Commission.
I would like to also recognize our raffle donors: Dutch Wonderland for donating eight tickets and the Philadelphia Phillies for donating four tickets, as well as sending their beloved mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, to entertain families during the event.
A special thank you to Clipper Magazine Stadium for making its facility available for the event and to the Lancaster Barnstormers for coordinating their schedule so families that attended could also enjoy a ballgame and a meal.
This was the third year the giveaway was held at the Clipper Magazine Stadium, and it was the most successful yet. More than 2,300 school supplies were donated and nearly 1,600 students were served. To that end, I would like to thank my staff, which works diligently to make this event bigger and better every year.
I truly appreciate everyone’s commitment to the annual Back to School Giveaway and from the bottom of my heart express my sincerest gratitude. We are already planning for next year’s event, and we hope everyone can attend the giveaway and the game, regardless of income.
Each year, we welcome more sponsors and volunteers, so please don’t hesitate to call my office at 717-295-3157 to find out how you can participate in this wonderful event for the good of all children in our community.
Democratic state Rep. P. Michael Sturla’s district includes all of Lancaster city and parts of Lancaster and Manheim townships.