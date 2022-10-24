Making historical figures relevant in a world of chaos is not easy. But Chris Beiler thinks so highly of Thaddeus Stevens that he decided to try a new way. So the Akron father of two young children tattooed Old Thad on his leg.

This is not your grandfather’s Thaddeus Stevens tattoo (as if your grandfather would ever have considered any kind of tattoo). This is Thaddeus Stevens: Terminator. As in a mixture of Stevens’ face with markings added to suggest he is a cyborg cyclone of a man. Awesome!

The tattoo artist Alex Zampirri, with Fern and Fang Tattoo of Jenkintown, created this fictional version of Thad the Terminator.

In the fall newsletter of the Thaddeus Stevens Society, Beiler explains why he employed Zampirri to create an image of “a powerful superhero who combines Thad’s obsession for justice with robotic superhuman abilities.” He says he did it for his kids.

Beiler says he often takes Harold and Hannah Beiler to historical sites and museums and hopes these trips will make an impact on young minds. But he wants Thaddeus Stevens, Lancaster County’s congressional representative during and after the Civil War, to be more than “just some guy who did the right thing a long time ago.”

Stevens still speaks to issues of importance today, Beiler notes: “We know what he had to say about wealth inequality and public education and attacks on voting rights.”

So Beiler began telling his children stories about Thaddeus Stevens: Terminator. These are somewhat outrageous tales loosely based on the character in the 1984 movie, “The Terminator.” Beiler includes explosions and other special effects designed to entertain kids while explaining how the 19th century “Terminator'” overwhelmed the opposition.

“To be frank, these stories aren’t particularly helpful in getting the kids to fall asleep,” Beiler admits. “And it’s true that the real Thaddeus Stevens didn’t need lasers or a metallic skeleton, but the end result is my kids begging for bedtime stories that involve them working to make the world a more just place.”

The tattoo complements the stories.

“It’s funny and beautiful and a little bizarre,” Beiler says of the tattoo. “Most importantly, it serves as a reminder that although Thad isn’t here today to fight for what’s right, we are still inspired and challenged by his example.”

A broken rifle

The Scribbler recently read Evan Connell’s extraordinary biography of George Armstrong Custer (“Son of the Morning Star: Custer and the Little Bighorn”). It includes a gristly reference to a gun made in Lancaster.

Connell explains that the U.S. government gave muzzle-loading Lancaster rifles to the Cheyenne and other American Indians at “peace councils” and “for hunting purposes.”

In November 1868, Custer led his 7th Cavalry on a dawn raid of the camp of Cheyenne Chief Black Kettle. The soldiers slaughtered scores of men, women and children along the banks of the Washita River in Oklahoma.

Early the next month, Custer and his troopers returned to the destroyed camp. They recovered the frozen bodies of the few soldiers whom the Cheyenne had killed.

The regimental surgeon examined and described these cadavers.

Custer added to the surgeon’s report, according to Connell, “including the fact that the stock of a Lancaster rifle protruded from the side of one victim. The rifle had been broken, the wooden stock jammed about eight inches into the body.”

