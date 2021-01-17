As children we are encouraged to explore our imaginations, to express ourselves through art and creativity. From drawing fields of flowers to learning how to play the piano, we’re told that such creativity is a gift that is pertinent to the development of ourselves as human beings.

As we grow older, we soon find that these passions we’ve been pursuing since our adolescent years, while serving as comfort in our personal lives, are useless in terms of advancing our careers and building a good educational foundation.

College admissions are instead based on artificial measures of intelligence and admissions officers fail to acknowledge the faults within their systems. Students’ talents outside the classroom are as important as those they demonstrate in the classroom, and colleges should use criteria other than GPAs and standardized test scores when deciding whom to admit to their schools.

The moment teenagers enter high school for the first time, they are reminded of the significance every decision they make has on their futures, from choosing advanced classes to getting involved in rigorous extracurricular activities. They are coaxed into believing that GPAs and standardized test scores are the quintessential foundation for success in the future. Students sacrifice sleep, social activities and their health in order to study and maintain a good academic standing.

Yet colleges do not accept applicants based on how much effort they dedicate, how many hours of sleep they lose, or how they choose to spend their personal time. Colleges instead condense students’ lives to a single sheet of paper and base their admissions decisions entirely on academic achievements.

Some students struggle in certain areas of school while excelling in others. Certain students excel in humanities classes, yet some universities will not consider admitting them because they failed high school math. It is wrong to expect a student to be perfectly well rounded with no flaws. A prodigy math student should be accepted at a university that will challenge his strengths. He should not be left to wonder if he will even be considered because he didn’t score in the 90th percentile on the English section of the SAT.

Additionally, not every student in the country has access to a standardized curriculum. Standardized curricula allow for students to be equally assessed on the same material rather than curricula whose content coverage varies from school to school. It is unreasonable to assess applicants under the general assumption that they all received the same curriculum during their high school careers. A grade does not reflect intelligence, yet college admissions standards suggest it does.

While GPAs and standardized test scores are important and should be considered in college admissions, other considerations need to be taken into account as well. College application essays are one means of helping students to express their ideas. These essays, however, don’t encapsulate each quality a student has to offer outside the classroom; and GPAs are much more heavily taken into account.

Students who have a passion for baking demonstrate immense creativity and patience through their food, yet there is no place to display these qualities on their resumes. A student with a genuine passion for learning may not have the grades to reflect it, but their willingness to work hard and desire to learn should be considered. Their passions, aspirations and achievements inside and outside the classroom are a reflection of themselves and their schools.

They won’t look back and remember the grade they received freshman year of high school in honors history, and they shouldn’t need to wonder if that grade is what hurt their chances of getting into college.

Anisha Parida is in grade 11 at Manheim Township High School.