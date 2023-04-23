On April 6, the Republican majority in the Tennessee House of Representatives voted to expel two duly elected Black male Democratic members — state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson — for violating a legislative rule of decorum in the Legislature when peacefully protesting gun violence. A white female Democratic member, state Rep. Gloria Johnson, who did what the Black male members had done was not expelled. While appalling, this was unsurprising.

Anyone with knowledge of history would find this reprehensible, anti-democratic maneuver to be simply another in a long list of racist ploys by this white-dominated body.

Tennessee was admitted to the Union in June 1796 as a slave state, and joined the Confederate States of America in 1861. By 1864, it was subdued by Union troops and became the first former Confederate State to be readmitted to the Union in 1866.

After 1867 under state law and after 1870 under the 15th Amendment — which was not ratified by Tennessee until 1997 — Black men could vote in Tennessee.

By 1873, there was one Black lawmaker in the Tennessee House of Representatives: Sampson Wesley Keeble, a Nashville businessman who was formerly enslaved.

As many as 14 Black men served in that body during Reconstruction, all but one Republican. But because of Jim Crow laws, violence and the Ku Klux Klan, those Black legislators all left office by 1888. When another was elected in 1896, the Legislature refused to seat him.

The Tennessee Legislature was an all-white body from 1888 until 1964.

Tennessee’s general record on race relations post-slavery was deeply unsavory.

The KKK was founded in Pulaski, Tennessee, in 1865. Tennessee enacted a poll tax in 1870 and didn’t end it until 1953; it also enacted 20 Jim Crow laws. The Equal Justice Initiative documented 236 lynchings of Black people in Tennessee between 1877 and 1950. Memphis was where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was murdered in April 1968.

Ironically, the address of the Tennessee state Capitol is 600 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Today, the Volunteer State has about 7 million residents, 17% of whom are Black. It is virtually the buckle of the Bible Belt and overwhelmingly Christian.

Nevertheless, the Tennessee Legislature showed no grace during Holy Week to the two elected fellow Christian public servants who spoke out against gun violence to save the state’s blessed children, three of whom were shot to death in a Christian school not 6 miles from the state Capitol. I cannot help but ask, “What would Jesus say?”

Because modern racists are often clever enough to conceal their racist motivations, one must examine their carefully chosen words and deeds to discern actual intent. For example, the white Republican legislators who went to great lengths to “explain” why they ousted only the young Black men, but not the older white woman, are the same ones who had criticized Pearson for wearing a dashiki in honor of his Black ancestors on the House floor.

Just weeks before the expulsion of Jones and Pearson, state Rep. Paul Sherrell, who is white, proposed adding “hanging by tree” as a method of execution in Tennessee. He was removed from that state House Justice Committee, but not expelled from the Legislature. Big surprise.

Lest you think Tennessee is unique in this regard, know that since 1865, many Black elected officials in Southern states have been treated similarly.

Unsurprisingly perhaps for the state that made the teaching of evolution a crime in 1925, the Tennessee Legislature also has passed a law prohibiting teaching the history of racism in public schools.

Apparently, Tennessee schoolchildren are too sensitive to learn why Rosa Parks refused to move to the back of a bus, but not too sensitive to learn about AR-15s, active shooters and sheltering in place in their schools.

Erasing or whitewashing history is just one more way of covering up racism. And expelling, or refusing to seat, duly elected representatives of the opposing party is an old authoritarian gambit.

Fortunately, sanity has prevailed in some parts of Tennessee.

On April 10, the Nashville Metro Council voted unanimously to reinstate Rep. Justin Jones to the position from which he had been unceremoniously removed.

The Shelby County Board of Commissioners met April 12 and likewise reinstated Rep. Justin Pearson.

Both representatives will now have to run for their seats in special elections later this year.

Rep. Pearson put it succinctly upon his reinstatement: “You can’t expel hope. You can’t expel justice.”

Chagrined and shamed, Republicans legislators were uncharacteristically silent, having been elegantly and justly outmaneuvered.

While this absurd scheme backfired horribly on the racists in the Tennessee Legislature, we must all still be alert and cautious. This anti-democratic chicanery is yet another in a series of shameless efforts to undermine and destroy our democracy. Tennessee may just be perfecting the recipe:

“Democracy,” Tennessee-style:

1. If you try to register to vote, they will make it difficult to do so.

2. If you register, they will try to purge you from the rolls.

3. If you to stay on the rolls until Election Day, they will make it difficult for you to cast your vote.

4. If you cast your vote, they will try to have it not counted.

5. If you have your vote counted, they will try to have it thrown out.

6. If your vote is counted and your candidate wins, they will claim “election fraud” and challenge the election in public and in court.

7. If your candidate wins the election and legal challenges, they will try to prevent him or her from taking his or her seat.

8. If your elected representative is seated, they will try to expel him or her.

9. If you and he/she try again, they will make you start over at No. 1 above.

10. They will also find new, more creative and onerous ways to prevent you from getting through each step in the process.

The Volunteer State is proving that it can happen here. As Abraham Lincoln, himself a former Illinois state legislator, said in 1860, on the eve of a great civil war about race, “Let us have faith that right makes might, and in that faith, let us, to the end, dare to do our duty as we understand it.”

Stand with the Justins. Speak truth to power.

M. Kelly Tillery is an intellectual property litigator with more than 40 years of experience. A Lancaster County resident, he is the author of the books “Sidebar: Reflections of a Philadelphia Lawyer,” and “Sidebar, Too: More Reflections of a Philadelphia Lawyer.” He has written extensively on Abraham Lincoln.