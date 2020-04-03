As a doctor considering the threat of COVID-19, I chose to shut down my office and make most of my appointments remote.

I am an ophthalmologist who is proud to own and operate a small business here in Lancaster — Conestoga Eye — and I love what I do. It was difficult to ask my patients and staff to stay home, but I still believe it was the best decision I could make under these circumstances. Telehealth gives doctors the ability to conduct appointments remotely, and at a time like this, I am proud to use it to do right by my patients, my staff and my community.

I feel duty-bound to set a good example — especially as a medical professional. When I became a doctor, I made a promise to “do no harm,” and letting patients come into my office for nonurgent issues would be doing them harm.

If a physical visit can be switched to a telehealth visit or delayed, it should be. In the midst of this crisis, coming into our office for minor issues would put everyone in the community at risk of contracting a dangerous and potentially deadly disease.

When I closed Conestoga Eye to regular visits March 16, Gov. Tom Wolf already had closed schools and nonessential businesses. Our office was, however, considered a life-sustaining business, so we weren’t required to shut down. Regardless, closing our doors temporarily was the right thing to do. Except for the most urgent sight- or life-threatening issues, it is not as important for patients to see me in the office right now as it is for the patients, my medical staff and me to stay at home.

In other words, unless a patient has been kicked in the eye by a horse, we should be able to deal with most medical issues through telehealth visits.

Once we shifted to remote operations, we decided that every patient seeking care at Conestoga Eye must first have a remote telehealth visit. We have found that most issues can be handled without actually bringing patients into the office. If it is necessary for a patient to be seen in-person, we will still ask him or her to come in for a focused exam, but we will do our best to get that patient out of the office as quickly as possible, with minimal direct contact with others.

This change may seem drastic, but a video telehealth visit is a lot like a regular visit — except patients can be in their pajamas and slippers. All they need is a computer with a webcam or a smartphone, and they’ll be good to go. Many of us are pretty tech-savvy now — including our octogenarian grandparents, who have been using Facebook for years.

Moreover, patients like these visits. There is less office wait time; they don’t have to travel; and the patient and the doctor often get to spend more time talking to each other.

Here’s how a video visit works for us. The patient clicks on a link sent via an email or text message that takes him or her to an internet browser screen to start the video call. A technician (also sitting safely at home) will pop onto the patient’s screen and gather background information like usual. Once that is done, the health care provider joins the video chat to discuss areas of concern and formulate a plan. At the end of the visit, if necessary, the doctor can send prescriptions directly to the patient’s pharmacy. Some issues cannot be resolved over the phone, but things like refractions, eye testing and surgery can be scheduled for a later date when it is safe for everyone to come out of their homes.

I know there are a lot of concerns about whether telehealth visits actually work, but in my brief experience, I have found that they are still intimate and effective. So before you head to your upcoming doctor’s appointment, please call and see if your visit can be done remotely. Your request can make a difference.

In my professional opinion, telehealth needs to be the default entry point for any visit to the doctor for the next few weeks. Packed parking lots and bustling businesses (like the ones I see across Lancaster County) enable the future spread of COVID-19. All businesses, even health care providers, need to think critically about who is coming to the office and try to do as much as possible remotely.

David Silbert, M.D., is president of the Pennsylvania Academy of Ophthalmology. He is a Manheim Township resident.