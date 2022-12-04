High school students have collectively become sleepless zombies. It could be that there just isn’t enough time in the day to go to school, play sports, work and do our homework — while still getting enough sleep.

The solution for many of us: caffeine.

Many students turn to caffeine in an attempt to stay awake in class or to be able to stay up late to finish their work before falling asleep for a few brief hours and then waking up to do it all over again.

While this temporary solution may seem effective, we should instead be looking for ways to get more restful, restorative sleep.

My own caffeine obsession started with an innocent cup of hot tea. I was under the weather and needed a pick-me-up. I began to drink it every day, until I needed more and more to get the same energy boost. When tea was no longer enough, I switched to coffee because it packed more of a punch.

Now I can’t leave the house without my freshly brewed cup of coffee for fear that I will fall asleep in class.

Students don’t just turn to coffee for their daily dose of caffeine. Other sources of caffeine include soda, tea and energy drinks.

The facts are startling: Studies have found that about 83% of teenagers worldwide consume caffeine regularly. Considering that pediatricians suggest that children under the age of 12 shouldn’t consume caffeine and shouldn’t be having more than 100 milligrams a day until they are 18, those numbers are even more alarming.

The number of kids and teenagers drinking caffeine means that there are also greater numbers of us not getting enough sleep. Caffeine can stay in the body anywhere from six to 10 hours, leaving less time for adequate sleep at night.

It becomes a vicious cycle that never ends. All it takes is one night of little to no sleep. In hopes of an extra boost, we grab a quick caffeine fix in the hopes of staying awake and alert throughout the day.

When it is time for bed, however, we can’t seem to keep our eyes shut. When we crawl out of bed the next morning, we experience that familiar feeling of tiredness. The cycle continues until there becomes a need for caffeine daily or it gets to the point where just one cup of coffee isn’t enough.

Once you’re hooked, it is hard to turn back. As with every addiction, there are symptoms of withdrawal. Some of these symptoms include headaches, fatigue, sleepiness and trouble concentrating. I know from experience that these symptoms are not something you want to deal with.

So why do teenagers turn to caffeine so quickly?

Maybe we are just in search of an easy fix to our sluggish mornings. Maybe we’re mimicking the adults in our lives. Maybe caffeine is just too readily available.

Whatever the case may be, we should be prioritizing our overall health by carving out more time for sleep, instead of brewing another cup of coffee or grabbing another energy drink.

Lacey McCalicher is in the 12th grade at Garden Spot High School.