Her body stands still in front of her mirror, while her mind punches the reflection like it is her greatest enemy.

She thinks she’s alone, but teenage years are some of the most grueling years of life for many. While mental health is an issue among all groups of teenagers, girls tend to struggle the most.

First, even before girls reach their teenage years, they often have to deal with the onset of puberty.

“Puberty has been starting earlier during the past three decades among girls; the trend for boys is much less pronounced,” writes psychologist Jelena Kecmanovic.

With all of these hormones being released come new moods and internal stresses. At the same time, outside pressures increase, such as navigating high school, choosing a college and meeting social expectations. All of these new factors entering a girl’s life create a perfect mix for mental health disorders to occur.

Furthermore, the social pressures girls go through compared to boys are immense. For example, think about getting ready for a school dance. In order to reach the expected standards, a girl will spend significant time doing her hair and makeup. An average teenage boy will simply get dressed and comb his hair.

Society trains women to hide their inner monologue through their perfect outward appearance. The importance of social evaluation is a fundamental reality for young girls.

“Between ages 12 and 13, the proportion of girls who said they were not allowed to fail increased from 18 to 45 percent,” Kecmanovic writes.

Additionally, social media creates unrealistic expectations that teenage girls expect themselves to meet.

In a survey I conducted of high school seniors at Conestoga Valley High School, 85% of the girls said they felt strongly that social media has affected their perception of the ideal body type, while only 25% of boys said the same.

Platforms like Instagram are engraving body standards into young girls’ minds by consistently presenting edited images of celebrities and models.

Melody Schreiber, a reporter for The Guardian, states, “Emergency room visits for eating disorders among 12 to 17 year old girls doubled during the coronavirus pandemic.”

During the pandemic, teenage girls have used their phones as though it were a basic need — with dire results.

While it is unfortunate that girls are struggling so much with their mental health, it is important to understand that no one is fighting alone.

There are resources you can go to like the National Eating Disorder Association, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a therapist/psychiatrist and many more.

If you notice that your daughter, sister or friend is indicating signs of these hardships, it is crucial to be aware and do what you can do to help.

Sabine Portner is in the 12th grade at Conestoga Valley High School.

GET HELP

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

-- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 has launched nationally as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

-- Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

-- Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

-- If you are LGBTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help.