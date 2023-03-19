Technology, especially as it applies to schools and education, is ever-evolving and should be considered a good thing that we should adapt to — not push out.

We see many new pieces of technology pop up, seemingly out of the blue, and many of these applications are making their way into classrooms, whether we like it or not.

Smartphones and applications that deploy artificial intelligence have been prevalent over the past few years, with good and bad impacts. My personal experience is that these technologies have significantly impacted my learning, my preparation for the future and my adaptability.

Artificial intelligence applications, including ChatGPT, allow some students to take the easy way out of assignments and also expose what some view as flaws in teaching methods — the preponderance of “busy work” for students. ChatGPT, especially, has a double-edged blade of impacts and it quickly made headlines throughout the country.

While artificial intelligence can be viewed as a harmful thing that plagues students and teachers alike, there is something more that can be taken from it. It can be used as a tool for students and teachers.

ChatGPT helps students take their problem-solving to a new level and it should be explored — not banned. These technologies will keep popping up, so preventing their growth and exploration is depriving students of new tools that may impact their lives in the future.

It has never been possible to completely ban and prevent new technology, and delaying access to these applications will not do any good. So why not let them coexist, allowing students to benefit from using all available tools? While I’m not advocating a sole reliance on these tools, I do believe it’s important to use what people will have access to in their future lives.

Setting people up for the real world is more important than doing simple worksheets and busy work. Look at multimedia tools and smart devices, for example. They have been integrated into classrooms and have been performing phenomenally — and this has allowed students to be flexible in their learning and to adapt to life.

Letting students use the tools they will have access to will allow them to blossom in the real world. This is why we must stop trying to push technology out, open up to it and regulate what we use to create better learning environments and experiences.

Calvin McClure is in the 11th grade at Solanco High School.