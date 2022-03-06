To some, maintaining mental health, managing money and making meals are simple tasks, but to others, these life skills seem overwhelming.

The definition of a life skill is “a skill that helps a person to function well in adult life, especially in social or emotional situations.”

According to this definition, life skills are important for a person to “function well” in adulthood. Life skills is a general term, but it can encompass three main categories: thinking skills such as creative thinking and problem-solving; social skills such as leadership abilities; and teamwork and emotional skills such as managing feelings and resisting pressure from family and friends.

In today’s education system, life skills classes have been moved to the side, while academics have become the focus. Academics are essential, but life skills must not be overlooked. Some schools assume that students will learn basic life skills on their own, but this is a dangerous assumption due to the number of variables at play in each individual scenario.

In most cases, once students graduate from high school, they are expected to enter the real world and provide for themselves. This task is difficult for students if they have not been taught the basic life skills needed outside classroom walls.

Life skills education has proven to have positive psychological effects on youth. It promotes a healthy social and emotional life and strengthens one’s abilities to handle stressful situations. Life skills are essential to send young adults out into the world with confidence in themselves and their abilities.

A life skills class should be mandatory in high schools due to the number of young adults who are ill-equipped to face the real world. A required life skills class in high school would accomplish the goal of releasing well-equipped young adults into the real world.

Some necessary skills

There are many skills that are overlooked in the education system, such as money management, communication skills and cooking. These are just a few of the real-world skills that some high school students are graduating without.

In the past, a home economics class was required for most high school students. This class taught students the basics of cooking and home organization. These skills would then be applicable to everyday life for most students after high school.

A common belief is that parents are the ones responsible for teaching their kids life skills, not the education system. While this belief would be ideal, many students do not have the benefits of having a mother or father involved in their lives enough to be able to teach them life skills.

However, every adolescent is required to go to school, so why not teach life skills and habits in a classroom setting? There, students would have the opportunity to learn with peers, which could help develop teamwork abilities, as well.

Many different life skills go together, so by learning one, there is potential for the development of another. If a life skills class were mandatory, students would leave high school prepared to handle simple daily tasks.

An example from prison

Evidence of life skills having a positive effect can be clearly seen through the Delaware Life Skills program. It was developed to help inmates learn life skills and reduce the percentage of recidivism. (Recidivism is defined as “the chronic tendency toward repetition of criminal or antisocial behavior patterns.”)

The Delaware Life Skills program launched in 1993 due to a grant given by the U.S. Department of Education. The program proved to be beneficial within the first few years, so it was provided with additional funding in 1996 and 1997. The program is still helping inmates today.

The life skills taught are applied skills training, basic academics, violence reduction and inculcating moral values. The Delaware Life Skills program reported that “the recidivism rate for Life Skills participants is a low 8.1% compared with 34.9% for the composite comparison group.”

If a life skills class impacts prisoners so profoundly, I believe it would have a similar impact on high school students. A mandatory life skills class in high school could help in preparing students for all kinds of real-world issues.

When people consider life skills, they tend to think of communication and finances, but such classes can also include interpersonal skills and emotional wellness.

Mental health is an important area of well-being that needs to be addressed due to the number of Americans plagued by mental health issues, including depression.

Students must be educated on the seriousness of these conditions and how to ask for help. A life skills class that focuses on developing mental health could help prepare students for difficult situations they will face later and possibly save lives.

Life skills classes can positively affect how people reason and behave. If education systems implemented a required life skills class into their curriculum, society would quickly see the benefits.

There is even a possibility for a decrease in cases of depression if all students took a course that was solely focused on helping teenagers with emotional and mental health.

Students who do not have the best role models at home could learn about managing finances and how to cook. Academics would remain an important part of schooling, but there could be an additional area of study devoted to preparation for the future.

Overall, life skills should be an important part of schooling if the education system wants to release well-rounded, well-prepared young adults into the world.

Elisabeth Self is in 12th grade at Dayspring Christian Academy.