When I was little, I would often sit my family down on the floor to act as my students while I played the teacher.

I would write on our easel with fun-colored dry-erase markers and read them picture books.

I always wanted to be just like my elementary school teachers. And I always envisioned myself becoming a teacher when I grew up.

As I entered high school, my days of playing teacher were long over — and so were my dreams of becoming a teacher. The more I considered the risks I would be taking by entering the teaching field, the less appealing the career became.

Unfortunately, I am not alone in giving up my plans to be a teacher.

The latest statistics show that the number of instructional licenses granted by the Pennsylvania Department of Education has decreased 71% across all subject areas.

A decline this significant should be alarming for all of us. And we must investigate why this is happening.

In my opinion, too many public schools have their priorities backward.

For starters, too many teachers who are educating and empowering future generations are not getting paid enough to adequately sustain themselves and their families.

Kids like me are very concerned about making money in the future. And while we may be passionate about teaching, too many of us fear that we will not make enough money to support ourselves in basic ways: student loans, mortgages, car payments and raising a family.

Teaching requires extensive higher education, as many teachers must pursue master’s degrees in their specialty areas.

But the cost of higher education is exploding in this country, and Pennsylvania’s higher education costs are some of the highest in the nation. As a result, too many of our teachers are accumulating massive student loan debt.

Another important factor to consider is how education has changed since the start of the pandemic. Teachers have had to adjust to online teaching and inconsistent schedules.

I think the pandemic experience has changed the minds of many teens who once considered teaching.

I talked about this issue with my friend and fellow senior, Abby O’Neill, who also seriously considered becoming a teacher. But, like me, she’s changed her mind.

When I asked her why, she said: “I wouldn’t flourish in an online teaching environment. That is something that seems really unappealing to me.”

Online teaching makes it nearly impossible for teachers to establish relationships with their students, and it prevents classes from engaging in discussions.

Abby also mentioned the way standardized testing is driving kids and teachers to the brink of crisis. Standardized testing has become a template for schools’ core curriculum, and that’s stripped creative freedom from teachers. That, in turn, strips creative thought from kids’ educations.

My generation has been subjected to 13 years of the nightmare that is standardized testing. I can’t imagine being a teacher and inflicting that same agony onto kids.

It’s all the more reason why a lot of us have taken teaching out of the career equation for our futures.

A Time magazine article from 2018 spelled out some of the additional challenges facing public teachers: teacher evaluations that are directly tied to students’ standardized test scores, constantly changing curricula and declining community support.

These issues really have no solution in sight, so why would we want to enter a career designed to make us miserable?

The most disheartening aspect for me is that, in recent years, teaching seems to have become very automatic, if you will. The pandemic has taken relationships and human connection out of education, and it’s forced us to sit at our computers all day.

Many students, myself included, really miss quality time spent in discussion with teachers who care about us. A computer will never replace the contributions of a dedicated, passionate teacher.

Yes, our teachers are still in the classroom with us, but too often we’re being assigned independent tasks to complete in isolation on our computers.

It’s exhausting. It’s impersonal. There’s no heart or soul in any of it.

Personally, I much prefer interacting with a gifted instructor who actively teaches us, instead of trying to grasp a concept via an online assignment.

Ultimately, teaching is losing its appeal for my generation. And that’s a dangerous sign for the future of our communities and our country.

Elyse Mundorff is in 12th grade at Garden Spot High School.