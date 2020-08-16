As a biology teacher, I am increasingly frustrated with the divisive politicization of both the COVID-19 health crisis and how best to begin the 2020-21 school year.

Whether due to the understandable uncertainty around an unknown virus, historic anger around the inequities of educational funding, or the purposeful misperceptions perpetuated by politicians who are trying to woo voters, tensions are running high. And schools, teachers — and most importantly, our students — are being left with the short end of the stick.

Unfortunately, during this important back-to-school time, we’ve lost track of the truth and are failing to listen to our health experts, medical doctors and scientists.

Students and educators deserve more than what many school boards are currently proposing and providing during this dangerous COVID-19 health crisis. There are three main pillars of virus mitigation that are necessary: cloth mask-wearing, maintaining social distances of at least 6 feet and hand-washing. Schools are struggling to ensure these basic safety essentials, especially the social distancing mandate.

Many of the teachers I know are sincerely scared and concerned, not just about their own health, but for the safety of their students and the well-being of their families. We worry that we will bring COVID-19 home to our families, that we could infect our students and co-workers. We worry about the guilt that we or a student would feel about infecting someone. This is not a political ploy or an attempt by the teachers union to gain leverage. These educators are your neighbors and friends, sisters and uncles, fellow church members and community volunteers.

Teachers want to be back in the classroom with their students. We know it is better for our young people to learn from an adult who is working hard to engage them in learning. It is easier for us to do this in person. Schools understand that it is equally important for students to interact and socialize with friends and peers, as well as to access all the critical health and well-being resources they provide.

But have you been in a school lately? The space required to keep children 6 feet apart is absolutely impossible to provide if you have all students attend daily. The most distance teachers can create for the 20-30 students in their classrooms is around 1 to 2 feet (and in some cases not even that), and only while they are seated.

The bottom line is that schools must do what they can to decrease the number of students in a building at one time through the use of a hybrid schedule. Hybrid schedules break up classes into smaller groups of students who attend school physically some days and learn virtually others. Doctors, scientists, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consistently call for social distancing inside buildings in order to prevent virus outbreaks.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education recently recommended that each school district’s instructional method should be determined by the level of community transmission in each county.

If fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 of population are reported in a county in the most recent seven-day reporting period and the county has a positivity rate of less than 5%, it is considered to have a low transmission rate and could handle in-person instruction. But if a county has a positivity rate of 5% to 10%, the risk of community transmission is considered moderate, and schools should use either a fully virtual instructional model or a blended (hybrid) model.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Last week, Lancaster County had an incidence rate of 52.8 new cases per 100,000 people and a 5.3% positivity rate.

If we take measures now — like returning to school using a hybrid model — we can help reduce those numbers and may be able to return to full, in-person instruction. If we do not, then we will contribute to the growing problem and increase community spread. I fear this will lead to a forced shutdown like we experienced in the spring and we again will have to teach completely virtually.

There has been a lot of discussion about the risk to children and whether they can transmit the novel coronavirus. A research study from South Korea found that children under 10 transmitted the virus less often to adults while those between the ages of 10 and 19 spread the virus as well as adults do. A smaller study from Germany found that infected children carry the same viral load as infected adults — even if those children are asymptomatic. And we do not fully understand what the long-term health effects may be for people who have COVID-19, even in children who get only slightly ill or who are asymptomatic.

We also are starting to see examples of U.S. schools that opened and subsequently had students test positive for COVID-19. A single Georgia school district has had to quarantine nearly 1,200 students and staff members, according to The New York Times.

The Pennsylvania Education and Health departments issued guidelines Thursday for how schools should handle outbreaks. “When an entire school is recommended to close, lengths of closure time will vary by level of community transmission and number of cases,” those guidelines state. A “significant” outbreak “may require moving to a more remote-based instructional model more quickly.”

How does a school regroup after such a closure? Let’s do what we can to prevent and minimize any outbreaks. The hybrid model offers us a chance to mitigate the spread of the virus, while being able to teach our students in person.

Although this is not the ideal choice of anyone, there is no realistic way we can go back to full-time, in-person instruction and follow social distancing safety guidelines.

I read a powerful quote from a Colorado superintendent faced with a similar no-win scenario: “In the end, it will be impossible to know if we overreacted or did too much, but it will be quite apparent if we underreacted or did too little.”

I urge you to contact your school board members and ask them to choose the safety of a hybrid schedule — not because it is what anyone wants, but because the difficult and unpopular choice is the right thing to do. As my grandmother would say, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Tara Flick is president of Conestoga Valley Education Association. She has 23 years’ experience as a high school biology teacher.