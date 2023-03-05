As Elizabethtown College political science professor E. Fletcher McClellan explained so clearly in his Feb. 19 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline column, low-funded school districts in the country and especially in Pennsylvania face significant problems. This must be addressed quickly, considering other pressures on basic education.

I started teaching secondary social studies in a suburban Philadelphia school district in 1965, drawing a salary of $5,000 per year. After three years at Penn State, I completed my Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction in 1975; I also finished an extensive list of courses in educational administration. In that same year, I began my career as a teacher educator in nearby colleges and universities.

I have prepared teachers and then supervised them weekly at a variety of grade levels in a large mix of schools within many districts. It is very clear that adequate funding is essential. All schools must be well designed, equipped, maintained, organized and led.

There were very good teachers in all the schools I visited. Their classrooms were well organized, and lessons were clearly directed to meet the needs of the students and student teachers. In school districts with more limited funding, the challenges for teachers, specialists, administrators and staff were more demanding. Some of the instructional materials and equipment I saw in poorer schools were extremely disappointing — they were very “tired” at best — and teachers often had to supplement them from their own pocket. In addition, teachers and other staff members were not paid as well as in some of the more affluent districts. The best members of these groups were known to leave their schools to go to districts that rewarded them more adequately.

All schools ought to have the tools necessary for teachers to do their jobs well, regardless of the wealth of the school district.

Teachers also must establish classrooms in which the focus is on expanding learning, rather than spending time doing the basics and trying just to keep order. Particularly good teachers expand learning both for individuals and groups. Having good teachers should not depend on the wealth of the district — they are critical for student learning and growth. The commonwealth, obviously, must play a stronger role in making sure that every school can hire and retain good teachers.

A statewide level of funding for every student must be set. There should be little or no variety in that number. If there are any exceptions, they should be for students in districts that face tougher challenges among their schoolchildren. Similarly, there should be little variance in the salaries of teachers, specialists and administrators of similar preparation and experience. Quality should be encouraged across all school districts and not just be reserved for some. All should be insisting on this — loudly and clearly.

Students need teachers who will introduce them to, and explore, a wide variety of critical topics. Schools also must explore themes and issues different from what students may have routinely encountered, even at home — issues we all must deal with and understand clearly, and that meet other people’s needs, as well as our own.

This means that schools and districts must have a curriculum and learning environment that are not limited to the desires of some in the community. Schools must offer materials in the library and classrooms that meet the needs of many rather than a few. School boards must recognize this and address the needs of the wide variety of students in their districts. No one’s learning should be restricted — ever.

Finally, the problems school districts have been experiencing recently in finding new teachers, specialists and administrators must be addressed very quickly.

High wages would help, but what is more important is for districts to insist upon the highest levels of learning possible for all students. That will attract the type of adults we want in our schools. We must continue to prepare high-quality teachers, administrators and specialists for all schools and give them a place to work effectively.

Newly hired teachers must be working where they are allowed to grow and flourish without restraint, including with regard to curriculum and funding. They must also be supported in growing into their important roles through in-service and other more specialized training that will lead them to learn and grow constantly in their classroom roles. Their jobs and work are too important to be limited in any way.

Our students need to learn very broadly so they can meet and improve the quality of life in the country.

Terry W. Blue, Ph.D., is an Elizabethtown College emeritus professor of education.