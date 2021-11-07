Put yourself in a teacher’s shoes. Your classroom is full of students with various personalities, backgrounds and behavioral mindsets. It’s your responsibility to teach these students and make sure they’re not only prepared for your subject but also for life.

How do you deal with the kids who are falling behind? The ones who are disrupting others and preventing them from learning? How about the kids who are suffering outside of the classroom?

On top of attending to your students’ academic and social-emotional lives, you must create course content, plan engaging lessons, grade assignments, provide meaningful feedback and attend professional meetings.

All of this happens in a context in which the average class size is 25. Each kid has concerned parents who need your attention, too. The backlog of emails and phone calls is often endless.

And don’t forget those emails from the principal about changes to the schedule. Or the ones from the school nurse about COVID-19 contact tracing. Or the ones from the superintendent about remote learning.

It’s no wonder that many of our teachers are suffering from burnout and are considering leaving the profession. We’ve only scratched the surface of a teacher’s day. Teachers need a place to release this emotional pressure. If they are not provided with one, it will cause more and more issues.

Countless studies are available regarding students’ depression rates — and we should be reporting that information. But we also need to recognize the mental health of our teachers, and how that affects students.

The consulting group McKinsey & Co. surveyed 1,000 employers, and 90% reported that the pandemic was affecting the behavioral health of their employees. The Kaiser Family Foundation found that rates of anxiety and depression have quadrupled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 27% of teachers are experiencing symptoms consistent with clinical depression and 37% have symptoms of generalized anxiety. Additionally, 53% of teachers are thinking of leaving the profession and 19% of teachers admitted to increased alcohol use during the pandemic.

The Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence found that 85% of teachers believe that work-life imbalance is negatively affecting their ability to teach.

These numbers are frightening. The people who are teaching our young people need our support just as much as we need theirs.

Unfortunately, there are virtually no professional resources for teachers to use within their school buildings to deal with these emotional chains and weights. The median annual wage for high school teachers in the United States was less than $63,000 last year. The average private mental health provider, however, charges between $60 and $300 per 45-minute session and works primarily out of health care networks. On a monthly basis, mental health treatment alone can often cost over $1,000. We can’t ask teachers to shoulder that burden.

There’s an easy solution: We must make mental health services available to teachers during the school day. The more we do to support teachers and staff, the more we ultimately support our kids, their parents and our communities. And ultimately, the more we do to ensure the success of our communities, the richer our legacies will be.

Tanner Ryan Donahue is in the 12th grade at Garden Spot High School.