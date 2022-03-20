An American Jewish Committee survey published in October 2021 found that nearly 1 out of every 4 Jews in the United States said they had experienced antisemitism in the past year.

I personally have experienced antisemitism in my classes throughout the past few months. As we start to study World War II, naturally the topics of the Holocaust and Adolf Hitler come up. Without realizing that I’m Jewish, some kids start making jokes.

Whether it’s some kids saying that they agree with antisemitism or that they “want to be like that” when they grow up upon seeing a swastika is on the board, it’s the little jokes that make a difference.

I’ve been molded by the scenes I see around me to keep quiet, or else I’ll be targeted and will come face to face with these “jokes.” These comments are antisemitic.

I’ve also noticed that when anything closely related to the Jewish community is brought up, some people who do know that I’m Jewish look at me and cause an unnecessary distraction.

Why can’t I go a month without getting a stare because of my religion? I believe it’s because students aren’t taught about the Jewish religion in school and, when they are, it’s only centered around Hitler and the Holocaust.

Instead, teachers could talk about the fact that some Jewish people survived the Holocaust and discuss its aftermath. Discuss the Jews who were liberated, rebuilt their lives and are still around to teach kids today about what happened. Discuss how every few months an antisemitic act will come up, but as a community we come together to support one another.

Teachers could even go into lessons about the state of Israel and how it came into being. And I believe that these problems can be fixed, even if slightly, if teachers were to teach about the Jewish faith just a little more. Or, even if they do only teach the negatives, teachers could at least go a little deeper into the Holocaust and the true events that happened.

Perhaps it would stop some of the “jokes” if everyone knew what those of the Jewish faith have gone through to be the growing community we are now.

These antisemitic acts, while they might not affect many people, do have an impact on the Jewish students at Warwick High School and other high schools. If we could have the “jokes” stop, we could have a safe, inclusive environment for all students.

Dasia Meyer is in the ninth grade at Warwick High School.