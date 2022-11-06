My favorite shirt was made in Honduras. My favorite song was written and recorded in Japan, but I can listen to the same notes on repeat from the comfort of my own bed. I can text my cousins in England using a smartphone that was manufactured in China.

However, in this age of globalization, I can only speak one language fluently: English.

I am in my third year of studying Spanish, but I don’t speak enough to help a new student find her locker or help a customer order his meal.

Elementary schools should be required to teach a foreign language. Starting the learning process earlier than high school makes sense, because younger children pick up grammar and vocabulary more quickly than adults do.

Knowing more than one language gives you a competitive edge in any career you choose. So, teaching elementary school students a second (or third) language will set them up for success in this interconnected world.

Aside from having the obvious benefit of knowing two languages — being able to communicate with a wider range of people — bilingual children may experience other benefits as well.

Learning about other cultures can spark lessons in empathy and acceptance, which lead to more mindful individuals and decreased conflict.

Additionally, research done by Andrea Mechelli, a professor of early intervention in mental health at King’s College in London, revealed that learning a second language increases the density of gray matter in the brain.

Gray matter is the outer layer of the brain, and it serves to process information from sensory organs.

Gray matter plays an essential role in the central nervous system, as well as in controlling movement, memory and emotions. So it makes sense that teaching children a second language will set them up to lead better lives in many ways.

Devon Culberson is in the 11th grade at Solanco High School.