The defeat of voting rights legislation in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday is not an end to the struggle for equal rights — it has simply revealed the need to further engage in the battle for the principles upon which our country was founded.

In his “Give Us the Ballot Speech” delivered on May 17, 1957, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. urged white moderates to “rise up courageously, without fear, and take up the leadership in this tense period of transition.”

King’s exhortation is as relevant as ever. It was not until 1965 that effective voting rights protections were achieved.

“You can tell a lot about a group of people by what makes them angry,” David A. Graham recently wrote in The Atlantic magazine, comparing the fury of conservatives about the passage of the infrastructure bill backed by President Joe Biden to their reaction to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

In an LNP | LancasterOnline article published last Sunday (“Book bans pick up speed here and in US”), a representative of the conservative group No Left Turn in Education asserted that teaching topics like equity and social justice is akin to teaching Marxism and communism.

She told LNP | LancasterOnline that high school students are not ready to discuss topics like police brutality and LGBTQ lives.

That same article noted that educators in Central York School District were banned from teaching a set of books and using other materials focused on racial justice until students protested and got the ban overturned.

A Facebook post by Bishop Leila Ortiz of the Metropolitan Washington, D.C., Synod of Evangelical Lutheran Church in America recently reminded me about what makes me angry.

In Bishop Ortiz’s post, she described a solemn peaceful prayer service on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, at Luther Place Memorial Church in Washington, D.C. The prayer service was interrupted by individuals identifying themselves as Trump supporters, who reenacted the murder of George Floyd and took pictures of themselves in front of a statue of Martin Luther. According to Bishop Ortiz, a man dressed in a faux-animal skin vest made fun of George Floyd and called him a racial slur.

In a quote attributed to Aristotle, “Anybody can become angry — that is easy, but to be angry with the right person and to the right degree and at the right time and for the right purpose, and in the right way — that is not within everybody’s power and is not easy.”

In an essay titled “What Happened to American Conservatism?” in The Atlantic, columnist David Brooks diagnoses what he describes as the decay of American conservatism. Brooks asserts that American conservatism has tried to preserve and justify social conditions that are unjust: “Conservatism makes sense only when it is trying to preserve social conditions that are basically healthy. America’s racial arrangements are fundamentally unjust.” As an inside observer for many years, Brooks acknowledges the dog whistles to racism within the Republican Party and concludes: “When you ignore a cancer, it tends to metastasize.”

As a former Republican, I agree with Brooks’ assessment.

I also believe that the United States and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania are failing to live up to the first claim in the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men (and women) are created equal.”

The inequities are varied and numerous.

Educational inequity

The School District of Lancaster has joined other districts in suing the commonwealth to get a fair share of resources to provide an adequate education for their students. The problem is created by a system that imposes the burden of funding education disproportionately on localities.

According to the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center, there is a gap between what schools spend and what they should spend according to adequacy standards written into state law. Those gaps are greatest among those districts with the highest share of households living in poverty, highest share of Black students, and highest share of Hispanic students.

Republicans’ justification of the current system of funding for education has been disingenuous. Public education should not be limited to simply providing its citizens with marketable work skills. Its greater purpose is to equip its students to participate as knowledgeable citizens in a self-government. A carpenter may not need to know biology (or other sciences) to work as a carpenter, but competency in biology, other natural sciences and the social sciences will enable him or her to understand the issues critical to participating as an informed citizen.

Conservatives reserve their outrage for critical race theory (which is not taught in Pennsylvania’s K-12 schools), mask-wearing and books they deem inappropriate.

Voting inequities

After a free and fair election with high voter turnout in November 2020, Republicans have done several things to undermine democracy.

— Former President Donald Trump attempted to halt the vote count in Pennsylvania the day after the election. That count was taking some time because the Republican-majority Pennsylvania Legislature had refused to agree to allow election officials to inspect, open and count mailed ballots before Election Day.

— People close to the former president, including Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro, worked to convince Congress to reject the electors from six battleground states, including Pennsylvania.

— 147 Republicans members of Congress, including eight senators, voted to reject certified votes from Pennsylvania and/or Arizona (U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker voted to reject the electors from Pennsylvania).

— At least 19 states have implemented more restrictive voting measures after the 2020 election in response to unsubstantiated claims of fraud.

— Redistricting maps created by GOP legislatures in Ohio, Texas and North Carolina after the 2020 census are designed to create much greater electoral Republican representation than justified by the percentage of registered Republicans in each of these states. The Ohio map was struck down earlier this month by that state’s high court.

In the introduction to his book “Democracy in America,” Alexis de Tocqueville identified “equality of conditions” as the primary factor that would determine the course of American democracy.

Tocqueville was highly critical of the institution of slavery and the treatment of Native Americans in the U.S. during the early 1800s. America’s treatment of African Americans and Native Americans was inconsistent with the core principle of our democracy.

In his Gettysburg Address, President Abraham Lincoln pledged “a new birth of freedom.” Progress toward the goal of equality of all citizens has been uneven, but the arc of democracy has been to extend equality of conditions to African Americans, women and minorities. Unfortunately, those who resist equality of conditions have not given up —opponents of equality have engaged in culture wars and demagoguery to provoke a backlash against the progress for greater equality.

Our democratic ideals and democracy are threatened by the failure to ensure equality for all citizens. Politicians have created and rationalized the advantages enjoyed by their supporters, especially the wealthy and well-connected, while demonizing the disadvantaged and changing the rules for representation to ensure that not all voices are equal.

I feel compelled to take a stand. I stand for equality in public education and voting rights and against voter suppression and gerrymandering. Our democracy depends on seeking equal rights for all its citizens.

Gregory Hand, a Manheim Township resident, is a retired U.S. Army civilian attorney (1989 to 2017). He served as an Army judge advocate in Germany and as a local prosecutor in Dubuque, Iowa, from 1980 to 1989.