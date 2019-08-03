In the past two weeks, we’ve looked at Trump foreign policy regarding the traditional U.S. rivals and allies in Europe and East Asia, and that is a lot to contemplate.
However, there is much more of the world demanding our attention. That wide swath of the world stretching from North Africa through the heart of the Islamic world to the steppes of Central Asia is one such region.
The greater Middle East has been nothing but trouble for at least the past 70 years — and there is no reason to think it will change.
The poorly negotiated Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — former President Barack Obama’s Iran nuclear deal — only fueled Iranian ambitions. Iranian nuclear proliferation, or war over it, may be nearer than ever.
This region, which used to move at the tempo of Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, now leans on the whims of the mullahs.
This deal was correctly viewed as flawed by President Donald Trump for the following reasons:
— Its sunset provisions permitted Iran to have a nuclear bomb in 15 years.
— It failed to provide the International Atomic Energy Agency with the ability to verify compliance.
— And it allowed Iran to continue to develop centrifuges.
These flaws and lack of any limit on Iranian ballistic missile development or continued support for terrorism were more than enough incentive for the United States to pull out of the deal.
Despite dire predictions, oil prices did not spike even as 95% of Iran’s oil market disappeared. Most European businesses have already pulled out of Iran. The few that remain are in fear of severe U.S. financial sanctions.
Iran has been crippled, but it is uncertain that even draconian sanctions will be enough to compel Iran to alter its behavior. The mullahs’ dangerous “gunboat diplomacy” in the Strait of Hormuz has unnerved the Europeans and has won Iran no friends.
That would leave one of two courses: either restructure and renegotiate a new agreement or undertake a military attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities — with an uncertain outcome and unintended consequences. The Trump administration has chosen the first path, hoping through unrelenting and maximum economic pressure on Iran to force the mullahs to the negotiation table.
Iran’s plan to pressure the Europeans to split from the U.S. is doomed to failure. Even if European governments could be persuaded, European businesses would never risk losing the U.S. market to gain Iran’s.
Elsewhere in the region
There are plenty of other regional issues in which an American foreign policy must invest time and resources.
Syria and Yemen are among the most violent places on earth; Iraq and Afghanistan are unstable; Turkey may go the way of Venezuela; Saudi Arabia’s relations with the West are in terrible shape.
Moreover, Russia is back in the Middle East in the role of troublemaker-patron of Syria, sometime ally of Turkey and thorn in the side of moderate Arabs. And any hope of a two- state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is definitively on the back burner.
Trump’s instincts on Syria were right on withdrawal. The Islamic State group has been defeated. There is no longer a civil war to be won in Syria. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad with Russian air power and Iranian Shiite troops has won the civil war. Obama’s “red line” was transgressed a long time ago.
Saudi Arabia is certainly not a perfect ally. Its murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was horrific. But the reality is that Mohammed bin Salman is the most powerful person in Saudi Arabia, and he will be king someday. He could rule for 40 or 50 years, and we will need him as our ally. We must not make him our enemy.
Israel-U.S. relations have never been stronger. Moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem provoked a few days of anger but not the predicted cataclysm. Indeed, American recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights created far more angst in the region.
In Syria we may see the future U.S. role in Afghanistan — that is, a very limited one. The original objective in Afghanistan was to eliminate Al-Qaida, not the Afghan Taliban. The U.S. has accomplished that goal.
In the view of the Trump administration, an indefinite ground war costing billions more dollars need not be continued. That is the easy part. More difficult will be to find a formula for American withdrawal and “peace with honor” that will create the stability to ensure that Afghanistan does not become a “Club Med” for the world’s terrorists.
Terrorism in some form has always been with us. Ignoring it will not make it go away; it can be defeated. It took decades for 19th-century anarchism and nihilism to wither away, and its modern cousin will be defeated as well.
As a world power, the United States has some stake in just about every conflict, every issue and every diplomatic discussion across the globe. While Venezuela’s brewing civil war may not be on the front burner today, or Kashmir may not be a flashpoint for potential nuclear war between India and Pakistan this week, that does not mean that they will not be narratives that determine the course of history.
Just examining the issues in a couple of the hotter hot spots of world politics amply illustrates the complexity of foreign policy. Perhaps this complexity is why so few of our presidents have had the time or the inclination to immerse themselves in it before entering the office. Most modern presidents nevertheless soon realized that — like it or not — foreign policy would be key in determining whether they would be deemed a success or a failure by future historians.
In the case of the Trump administration, the surprising conclusion may be that the instinctual foreign policy as practiced by the Trump administration may not be so very different from that of past ones of the last 70 years or so. After all, our current foreign policy, like all past foreign policy, is based on U.S. national interests, not on the tweets of the day. And, while the details of their pursuit may vary considerably from past practice, our national interests themselves have been remarkably consistent.
William P. Kiehl is a retired foreign service officer who served 35 years with the U.S. Information Agency and U.S. Department of State in Europe, Asia and Washington. He was also a diplomat-in-residence at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle. He resides in Lancaster County.