Ministry today has become quite difficult.

After serving in ministry for almost five decades, I realize I was trained in a different world than the one in which I now find myself. Once, we asked people on what basis they hoped to go to heaven; now we live in a world that either ignores heaven or disbelieves it.

Once, we ministered among unchurched people who agreed, more or less, that going to church was a good thing. Now, they find church a quaint relic of a bygone era. According to the Public Religion Research Institute, the category of Americans who do not list any religious affiliation has tripled in size since the 1990s.

Earlier this year, United States’ church membership fell below 50% for the first time in Gallup’s eight-decade trend.

Once, we could safely assume that people had a respect for the Bible, even if they had not read it nor understood it. Once, people placed their hand on the Word of God and took meaningful, divinely directed oaths in a courtroom as leaders of our nation. God’s name was once revered, but now has become a common expletive. Once, we could agree to disagree, remain in God-honoring community and make allowances for one another enough to be able to share a cup of coffee.

I grew up in Lisbon, Iowa, where schools did not schedule sports on Wednesday nights because they would have interfered with prayer meetings; stores remained closed on Sundays; and my father was one of the most respected men in town simply because he was a minister.

Earlier this year, Gallup found that clergy were seventh on the list of most-trusted professions, behind nurses, doctors, grade-school teachers and others.

We now minister in a world where marriage is temporary, morals are malleable and personal autonomy is set as the greatest good and highest goal. Biblical literacy has been replaced by indifference and, even more alarming, disdain.

The great preacher and scholar Fred Craddock told of a man who moved into a cottage equipped with a stove and simple furnishings. As the sharp edge of winter cut across the landscape, the cottage grew cold and so did its occupant.

So he went out and pulled a few boards off the house to kindle the fire. The fire was warm, but the house seemed as cold as before. More boards came off the house for a larger fire to warm the now even colder house, which in turn required an even larger fire, demanding more boards. In a few days, the man cursed the weather, cursed the now-dismantled house, cursed the stove and moved away.

One must ask the question if America is pulling the spiritual “boards” that built our nation off our cultural walls to feed the growing fires of secularism. Are we addressing the wrong challenges — or the right challenges in the wrong way?

Christians often find themselves embarrassed by the Bible and find its truth terribly inconvenient. The Bible contains the good news of the Gospel and deals with the brokenness of people who long for wholeness. Each of us is exposed daily to the brokenness of humanity.

As my wife, Paulette, and I read the Bible daily, together and individually, we realize the Word of God is not a cause for embarrassment but the source of life. In fact, it has become the very breath in our lungs, our means of survival. When it is present, it is all too easy to take it for granted; everything works and works well. However, when it is absent, everyone will notice, with harmful consequence. Such, I fear, is the compromise of the very air we breathe, God’s breath.

I encourage each one of you to take a deep, intentional breath and read the Bible daily, if only for five minutes. It will make a difference in your life. Begin by reading one of the 31 chapters in Proverbs each day, reading the chapter that corresponds with the date. The daily discipline of Bible reading trains our hearts and minds to recognize the voice of God more and more, eventually drowning out the dark, deceitful voices of the world.

As with the safety speech delivered by flight attendants on airplanes, when our mask is secured for breathing and we are thinking clearly, then we are in position to minister to others and love well.

Peter W. Teague is president emeritus of Lancaster Bible College.