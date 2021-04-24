Sleep – everyone does it, but few seem to do it well.

In my life, sleep has been a tough code to crack, a frustrating hobby that starts too late and ends too soon. As I approach the end of my 20s, I can look back and see many nights that went until the wee hours of the morning, but why? In the moment, staying up almost always feels like the right thing to do – for me, it means extra time to play the guitar, an extra level on a video game or sneaking in time for a movie or episode of a TV show.

I’m not an insomniac as such; it’s more like I stay awake until my body decides to give out, usually around 1 or 1:30 a.m. In a vacuum, this isn’t terrible, but throw in a fiancé who is in regularly in bed by 10 p.m. and wakes up before 7:30 a.m., and suddenly my schedule looks even worse. On nights when my body gives out before I’m ready – otherwise known as falling asleep on the couch – I am generally woken up by that same fiancé, annoyed that she’s losing her precious sleep on someone who doesn’t really care about their own.

I do value that extra night time, but as I grow older, I have started to reckon with the fact that a lack of sleep can lead to serious health problems, such as high blood pressure, memory issues and a weakened immune system. I decided to try a few methods to at least get my sleep on track, if not reach that mythical eight hours a night, through a few different methods.

Sleep App

The obvious starting point was a way to actually track the way I sleep and uncover what those hours look like. Unsurprisingly, it was pretty dismal.

I downloaded the app “Sleep for Android,” which can track not only your total sleep, but REM cycles and light and deep sleep cycles. The first few nights were brutal, at least according to the app – five hours and 48 minutes, six hours and 37 minutes and five hours and 52 minutes.

Even a week later, I had forgotten what I even spent those extra hours on, but the stinging of the lack of sleep stuck with me. Of course, the first step is to recognize what you’re doing, and the next steps are acting on it.

Ring Fit Adventure

If you’ve read this far, it should come as no surprise that I am not someone who has healthy habits.

For most of my life, I’ve managed to get by on good metabolism alone. Not so much at 29. I’ve never had a workout ethic, or spent time in a gym that wasn’t in the sauna. My fiancé has had a gym membership for as long as I’ve known her, and has extolled the virtues of a good workout naturally tiring a person out. So, for my first committed workout, I found the perfect compromise in “Ring Fit Adventure,” a video game for the Nintendo Switch.

Combining the mechanics of a turn-based role-playing game with a functioning Pilates ring and leg strap that tracks workouts, it quickly became a no-brainer daily routine.

While the cartoon mechanics and general silliness of the game might turn off the most hardened gym rats, a daily 15-20 minute exercise successfully tired me out. “Ring Fit Adventure” combines yoga poses, core muscle workouts and arm and leg exercises, and helpfully tells you the amount of calories burned at the end of a session.

Melatonin

The key to it all is melatonin. Whether it’s the naturally occurring hormone released from your pineal gland at night or any number of over-the-counter supplements designed to increase it, good sleep revolves around melatonin.

I had heard from friends over the years that they swore by it, so one day I swung by a Rite Aid and tried it for myself. The bottle I got is a fast dissolve formulation, meaning you only need to take it roughly 20 minutes before you go to sleep.

This put the power in my hands, which naturally had me trying to take it earlier in the night as this makeshift sleep study continued. I didn’t take it every night, but when I did, I found myself going to bed slightly earlier and actually falling asleep faster instead of staring up at the ceiling for hours.

Conclusion

After a month of tracking my sleep and seesawing between methods to help get a better grip on it, I somehow managed to increase my average hours of sleep from six hours and 15 minutes to an officially healthy seven hours.

I still stay up “late,” but that now means midnight or 12:30 at the latest. To someone who falls asleep shortly after their first yawn and rises when the rooster crows, that may seem like nothing. But for this seemingly permanent night owl, a hard-fought extra hour of sleep is the stuff dreams are made of.