If you walk the halls of Warwick High School, I would say that the most common words you hear are (expletive deleted), (expletive deleted) and (expletive deleted). This is no joke.

You don’t want to believe it, but you know it’s true. Think about the last time you walked the streets of your town. I bet you heard more than one person curse at someone or something. And throughout all forms of media, cursing has become a monumental part of our society. So here’s the real question: Have curse words lost their edge?

In my opinion, they totally have. If curse words hadn’t lost their edge, I don’t think they would be thrown around as much as they are. Cursing is a perceived “cool” thing to do, like smoking and vaping. As with those examples, cursing is not OK on so many levels. People have become immune to swear words’ sting and intended meaning. The increasing number of movies filled with cursing may be a reason as to why.

There was a time when movie characters didn’t curse. One of the first movies to include a cursing character was “Gone With the Wind,” which came out in 1939. The famous line that got so many people upset was, “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn.” Nowadays, people wouldn’t bat an eyelash over a comment like that.

In 2013, a movie titled “Wolf of Wall Street” used the F-word 506 times! In researching the movie, I couldn’t find one review that criticized the movie for its profanity.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Other forms of media like music and TV shows also are helping to further lessen curse words’ edge.

“I feel as though curse words are now used in the wrong context. They are used to fill gaps in sentences; it’s like people don’t know what they mean,” says a ninth-grade student from Warwick High School.

I highly agree with this student’s point of view. People aren’t cursing when they’re upset or frustrated anymore. They are just cursing to curse with no point as to why.

Even though cursing has become so common, that doesn’t mean you should use these hurtful words. You never know how they might affect a person. Just because you hear them every day doesn’t mean they need to be said.

Christa Lowthert is a freshman journalism student at Warwick High School.