For Congress, this is one of the most dangerous times of the year.
December is when lawmakers realize they’ve left many important tasks until the last minute. Whether it’s passing a budget or protecting Americans from high health care costs, many lawmakers put pressure on themselves to pass anything so they can get out of town for the holidays. They become suddenly ready to make compromises on everything from trade to family leave for government employees to health care.
The problem is that these compromises often lead to bad policies, which the American people will have to live with for decades.
A perfect example is a bill called the Lower Health Care Costs Act, which lawmakers have been promoting this year to eliminate surprise medical bills. No patients should face such bills, which can bankrupt people even if they have health insurance. They happen when, in an emergency, patients are shuttled to an out-of-network facility without their knowledge. By the time the bill arrives, the patient can be on the hook for huge payments.
In an interview with The (Wilkes-Barre) Citizens’ Voice, state House members Tina Pickett, a Republican, and Eddie Day Pashinski, a Democrat, demonstrated a sound understanding of the extent to which surprise billing harms the state’s residents. The examples are endless. In July, for example, Pennsylvania native Jennifer McGraw’s family received an unexpected bill of more than $2,000. Emily Christian-Michaels, another victim of surprise medical billing, recounted a similar scenario. She was billed for close to $2,000 because she was, unbeknownst to her, not receiving in-network care.
But, while both parties agree that Congress should ensure patients are protected from such bills, the Lower Health Care Costs Act represents bad policy.
It would “fix” the problem by price-controlling the cost of out-of-network care. This so-called remedy would reward insurance companies by reducing their cost liabilities; however, it will also cause the American people to lose more of their doctors and health care facilities.
Under this bill, the government would set the price of out-of-network care to whatever the median in-network rate of a particular region is. The trouble is that, since insurers control in-network costs, they will game the system, lowering that benchmark rate by cutting higher-priced doctors from their networks. Pennsylvania residents will, in effect, have fewer doctors to choose from.
Simply put, that is a serious unintended consequence that the state — which already faces health care professional shortages, particularly with mental health professionals — simply cannot afford.
Congress shouldn’t be “solving” constituents’ problems by creating new ones. That’s why so many lawmakers have been resisting the Lower Health Care Costs Act all year. But suddenly, facing a deadline, the authors of the bill said they were prepared to “compromise,” making a few small tweaks to get most of the nightmare bill into law.
Just recently, though, Congress saw the light, recognizing the rushed compromise for the mistake it truly was. Instead of racing ahead with this flawed legislation, lawmakers made the right decision to hold off and let cooler heads prevail.
As a result, they now have the chance to review other sensible reforms, such as Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy’s “STOP Surprise Medical Bills Act.” Cassidy assembled a bipartisan group of 21 senators behind his bill. His measure stops surprise billing by introducing a full arbitration process. Hospitals and insurance companies would reach a fair price by submitting bids to an arbitrator, who would choose one offer or the other. That creates positive pressure for everyone to be fair. Consumers would be off the hook for high surprise billing costs without giving insurers the opportunity to create other negative ramifications for them along the way.
Lawmakers were eager to get out of Washington, and that’s understandable. But, thankfully, they didn’t rush to pass a bad law. Instead, they are waiting until the new year to adopt a good bill, and they’ll have all the time they need what precisely that means. Here in Pennsylvania, at least, we’re counting on them to do the right thing.
Joe Pitts represented Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District from 1997 to 2017. He served as chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee.