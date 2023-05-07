I have been a member in good standing of the U.S. Supreme Court Bar for 40 years. I have had many cases before the court but have yet to have one of the handful chosen for oral argument. I may never stand before the high court at the lectern in the well of that hallowed hall because recently I was moved to draft a letter of resignation. Let me explain.

Just when you thought the worst that the Supreme Court’s conservative cabal — Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — could do was revoke a fundamental constitutional right ensconced in the law for more than half a century, they continue their descent into the abyss of authoritarianism by eschewing ethics entirely.

If I ever argue before that Gang of Six, I would probably channel Lancaster’s own feisty lawyer and statesman Thaddeus Stevens. When a particularly ethically challenged judge demanded from the bench if Stevens was showing contempt, Stevens coolly replied: “Manifesting contempt of court, Your Honor? Sir, I am doing my best to conceal it.”

In the legal profession, we try to hold ourselves to high ethical standards. Not only do we prohibit and punish actual improprieties, we do so for acts and omissions that raise merely the appearance of impropriety.

Clarence Thomas’ undisclosed receipt of huge gifts, and the court’s nonchalant reaction to same, is a new low for the high court.

It is not just that Thomas accepted extraordinary, expensive gifts, it is that he concealed them, deflected attention from them, lied and argued about them, relied on a bizarre and novel defense — he said “colleagues and others in the judiciary” told him disclosure was unnecessary — and, perhaps, most importantly, he took the gifts from a conservative billionaire real estate magnate who collects Adolf Hitler memorabilia.

The real tragedy is that while Thomas and his wife Ginni were sailing the exotic islands of Indonesia on that billionaire’s $10 million yacht and staying in the billionaire’s private resort in the Adirondacks, Americans were suffering the consequences of his tone-deaf, cruel Supreme Court votes.

Appointed for life

U.S. Supreme Court justices are appointed for life, which means they leave the court only three ways — death, resignation or impeachment and conviction for “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

In 234 years, we have had only 116 Supreme Court justices. Only one has ever been impeached: Samuel Chase in 1804-05. The ardent Federalist was acquitted in the U.S. Senate and served on the high court until his death six years later.

Two resigned under cloud of potential scandal or worse. In 1861, Justice John A. Campbell turned traitor and resigned to join the Confederacy, serving as Confederate assistant secretary of war until the end of the fighting.

In 1969, Justice Abe Fortas, a liberal Democrat, resigned under a cloud of financial impropriety and the threat of impeachment. Fortas accepted $20,000 for services from the family foundation of a multimillionaire imprisoned for stock violations.

Thomas’ financial transgressions top that by a long shot.

Immune from justice

Today, no sitting justice is likely to be impeached, as there is a Republican majority in the U.S. House and 49 Republicans in the U.S. Senate. Impeachment would require a majority vote in the House; a conviction would require a two-thirds affirmative vote in the Senate. So the Supreme Court justices are effectively immune from justice.

An often-overlooked provision of Article 3 of the Constitution is Section 1, which states in part, “The judges, both of the Supreme and inferior courts, shall hold their offices during good behavior.” While it has never been used as a basis to remove any federal judge, much less a Supreme Court justice, perhaps its time has come. After all, Justice Thomas and his conservative brethren have been quite willing to overturn well-established precedent when it suits them.

Above the entrance to the Supreme Court building, etched into stone, are the words, “Equal Justice Under Law.” Supreme Court justices are, like all of us, subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. They must pay their taxes and stop at red lights as we do. However, they hold a grave and immense power to determine what our Constitution and laws mean, and whether and how those laws can be enforced.

Every other federal judge is subject to the “Code of Conduct for United States Judges,” but Supreme Court justices are not. They have always made the rules, including those that govern their own behavior.

In 2018, 83 complaints alleging judicial misconduct were filed against Justice Kavanaugh after his odd performance at his Senate confirmation hearings. While a panel of federal judges deemed the complaints to be “serious,” all the complaints were dismissed because there is no existing authority to discipline Supreme Court justices.

The Crow connection

Supreme Court decisions impact the lives, freedoms and assets of their fellow Americans. Which is why the gifts justices receive — and who gave them — must be disclosed and subjected to public scrutiny.

Thomas calls Texas billionaire Harlan Crow one of his “dearest” friends. They met in the mid-1990s after Thomas began serving on the Supreme Court. Over the years, Crow has showered Clarence and Ginni Thomas with a variety of expensive gifts and luxury vacations far beyond the reach of anyone relying on a government salary, according to the nonprofit investigative newsroom ProPublica.

American billionaires are few (735, according to Forbes), but American Supreme Court justices are fewer still. A justice palling around with any billionaire would raise eyebrows, but Crow is a particularly odd duck. A trustee at the American Enterprise Institute, Crow and his wife Kathy have donated nearly $15 million to overwhelmingly Republican political candidates and committees over the past three decades, according to OpenSecrets.org.

As ProPublica put it, Crow — an “influential figure in pro-business conservative politics” — has spent “millions on ideological efforts to shape the law and the judiciary” and “has long supported efforts to move the judiciary to the right.”

Thomas blithely referred to his Indonesian island-hopping adventure in 2019 — which involved flying on Crow’s private jet — and other lavish vacations provided by Crow as “personal hospitality from close personal friends.” The jet-setting Thomases certainly are treated by their friends to a different brand of hospitality than most Americans.

Thomas affirmatively chose to conceal this information from the public. He has accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in gifts from Crow, and he failed to disclose those valuable gifts on the annual federal financial disclosure forms he is required to file. He has a pattern of amending those forms only after diligent journalists exercise their First Amendment rights to report on his disclosure failures.

ProPublica also reported that, in 2014, one of Crow’s companies purchased several Savannah, Georgia properties, including the home of Thomas’ elderly mother, from her, Justice Thomas and the family of Thomas’ late brother. The company spent “tens of thousands of dollars” to renovate the house and has paid the real estate taxes on it annually, even as Thomas’ mother continues to live there. The justice did not report the real estate sale in 2014.

On Thursday, we learned — again from ProPublica — that Crow paid roughly $100,000 (possibly more) in tuition for the schooling of Thomas’ grandnephew. Thomas and his wife were the legal guardians of the grandnephew — who’s now in his 30s — and Thomas told an interviewer that they raised him “as a son.”

Thomas also failed to disclose the gift of these tuition payments.

One has to wonder what else Thomas has not disclosed.

Initially, friends of Thomas and Crow insisted that Crow has never had business before the Supreme Court. But as Bloomberg reported, the court declined in 2005 to hear the appeal of an architecture firm suing one of Crow’s companies in a copyright case. Thomas did not recuse himself from that case.

Thomas may be peeved that many of the well-heeled advocates who regularly appear before him at that sacred podium earn more in a week than he does in a year or that each year he discharges his law clerks to private law firms that pay salaries more than twice his. But if Thomas and his wife want to “keep up with the Crows,” then he should not do so from such a powerful position of public trust. If they require a life of luxury, he should either resign his position and become a wealthy private lawyer, or stay on the bench and try harder to live up to the title “Honorable.” He cannot do both.

Thomas is notorious for holding criminal defendants strictly to the letter of the law with no grace, leniency or understanding, often with cruel and dire consequences. His pleading for understanding that he accidentally failed to make legally required disclosures is rich.

The ethics debate

Any one of Thomas’ actions violated several provisions of the federal code of conduct for judges, as well as the American Bar Association’s model code of judicial conduct. If only those codes were applicable to Supreme Court justices. It appears that our highest court thinks itself above the law.

These failures to report substantial gifts surely violated the post-Watergate Ethics in Government Act, which does apply to Supreme Court justices. Any other federal employee likely would have been charged by now.

The Senate Judiciary Committee recently invited Chief Justice Roberts to testify before it on ethics rules for the Supreme Court. Unsurprisingly, Roberts declined to testify and explain himself and his court to the American public. Instead, he sent the committee a nonbinding “Statement on Ethics and Principles and Practices” signed by all nine justices.

On Thursday evening, The Washington Post reported that conservative judicial activist Leonard Leo arranged for Ginni Thomas “to be paid tens of thousands of dollars for consulting work just over a decade ago, specifying that her name be left off billing paperwork.”

As with the actual Supremes, the hits just keep on coming.

As Politico reported, Justice Gorsuch had tried for two years, starting in 2015, to sell a 40-acre property he co-owned in Colorado. Only nine days after he was confirmed to the Supreme Court, the head of one of the nation’s largest law firms stepped forward and bought it for $1.825 million. That law firm has had dozens of cases before the Supreme Court since then.

Gorsuch disclosed the sale on his federal disclosure forms but left blank the field for the purchaser’s name.

But wait, there is more.

It turns out that Chief Justice Roberts’ wife, Jane Sullivan Roberts, “has been paid millions of dollars in commissions for placing lawyers at firms — some of which have business before the Supreme Court,” according to The New York Times.

Once again, I take inspiration from The Old Commoner, Thaddeus Stevens. When asked why he considered corrupt Pennsylvania politician Simon Cameron to be unfit for a position in Abraham Lincoln’s Cabinet, Stevens replied, “I don’t think he would steal a red-hot stove.” Cameron took umbrage and demanded a retraction. Stevens obliged, saying, “I believe I (said) he would not steal a red-hot stove. I will now take that back.”

I have decided not to resign from the Supreme Court Bar, but as a veteran member, I have written a new letter to the court respectfully demanding that Justice Thomas resign and that Justices Gorsuch and Roberts be investigated. Stay tuned.

M. Kelly Tillery is an intellectual property litigator with more than 40 years of experience. A Lancaster County resident, he is the author of the books “Sidebar: Reflections of a Philadelphia Lawyer,” and “Sidebar, Too: More Reflections of a Philadelphia Lawyer.” He has written extensively on Abraham Lincoln.