The U.S. Supreme Court had begun to lose its luster before the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision on June 24, but undoing 50 years of a woman’s right to determine family planning issues and her own health just adds to our country’s seemingly entrenched schism and the developing negative view of the court.

Justice Clarence Thomas only heightened this divisiveness in his backhanded invitation for the court to examine other topics, including the Obergefell decision establishing the right of same-sex marriage, along with Griswold (the right to contraceptives) and Lawrence (which declared sodomy laws unconstitutional).

Alongside Thomas, Justices Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett are four members of a court that is two-thirds Catholic. Recognizing that we are shaped by our life’s experiences, I question whether, on a conscious level or not, a solid Catholic upbringing challenges neutrality when it comes to the issue of abortion. Further, how can we profess that judges strictly follow the law when the outcome of a decision is so often announced from a perspective of whether it is characterized a conservative or liberal court? Compounding this absence of neutrality is the stacking of the court.

In particular, the bone I have to pick is with Thomas. I must disclose that I listened to Thomas’ confirmation hearings in 1991, and I came away believing Anita Hill, just as I came away believing Christine Blasey Ford during Kavanaugh’s confirmation in 2018.

Judge Judy, a noted jurist in her own right, once remarked that she could tell when a teenager is lying by the fact that they open their mouth; that’s something that adults do, as well, when caught with their pants down — or seeking appointment to a position of importance.

I do not, however, disparage Thomas’ legal mind or his ability to twist and turn the English language and legal precedent to suit his purpose — the hallmark of a good lawyer. His dissent in Obergefell (same-sex marriage), for example, is replete with a discussion of the Magna Carta and the writings of John Locke. He launches into an extensive discussion of “liberty” and concludes “the majority misapplies a clause focused on “due process” to afford substantive rights.”

In Dobbs, Thomas joined in the majority opinion. But since he agrees with the majority, one wonders why he found it necessary to file a separate concurring opinion when he acknowledges that the case is straightforward. The answer apparently lies in the following passage:

“The resolution of this case is thus straightforward. Because the Due Process Clause does not secure any substantive rights, it does not secure a right to abortion. The Court today declines to disturb substantive due process jurisprudence generally or the doctrine’s application in other, specific contexts. Cases like Griswold v. Connecticut (right of married persons to obtain contraceptives); Lawrence v. Texas (right to engage in private, consensual sexual acts); and Obergefell v. Hodges (right to same-sex marriage), are not at issue … no party has asked us to decide ‘whether our entire Fourteenth Amendment jurisprudence must be preserved or revised.’ Thus, I agree that ‘nothing in the Court’s opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.’ For that reason, in future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell” (emphasis added).

What Thomas so blatantly fails to note is the inclusion of 1967’s Loving v. Virginia (addressing interracial marriages) among the cases of Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell — a case that would undo his own marriage. See the language of the Loving opinion:

“These statutes (criminal) also deprive the Lovings of liberty without due process of law in violation of the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. The freedom to marry has long been recognized as one of the vital personal rights essential to the orderly pursuit of happiness by free men.

“Marriage is one of the ‘basic civil rights of man,’ fundamental to our very existence and survival. To deny this fundamental freedom on so unsupportable a basis as the racial classifications embodied in these statutes, classifications so directly subversive of the principle of equality at the heart of the Fourteenth Amendment, is surely to deprive all the State’s citizens of liberty without due process of law. The Fourteenth Amendment requires that the freedom of choice to marry not be restricted by invidious racial discriminations. Under our Constitution, the freedom to marry, or not marry, a person of another race resides with the individual, and cannot be infringed by the State.”

Thomas likely would distinguish the Loving case as having been decided in the context of a criminal prosecution. I do not believe the language about marriage can be disposed of so simply. His ultimate goal is seemingly to eliminate all substantive due process cases and adopt a narrow view that “liberty” be understood only in the context of restraint physically, a topic much discussed in his opinions.

Thomas cites the history of marriage as being between a man and woman to bootstrap his position. But homosexual love, like heterosexual love, has existed since the beginning of time, and its rejection was no different from the rejection of two races’ rights to marry — a form of white supremacy according to Loving, just as that same white supremacy in the form of perceived heterosexual superiority denies same-sex marriages.

Roe v. Wade was overturned, at least in part, on the ground that adoption is an option for those enduring an unwanted pregnancy. It is likely that two-mommy or two-daddy families will warmly receive some of these unwanted children. The married heads of household in today’s society, be they opposite-sex families or same-sex families, function the same in providing for and raising children. The cry that same-sex couples cannot procreate no longer holds water; it is occurring all the time with surrogacy.

Lastly, the reports that Thomas’ wife, Ginni, actively sought to prevent the orderly transfer of power following the 2020 election not only demand investigation, but serve to further tarnish the Supreme Court’s image.

Donald LeFever is the former solicitor for the City of Lancaster and Lancaster County, and a former partner with the law firm Barley Snyder.