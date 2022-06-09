Because we are Christians with long experience as a family physician and as a pastor and scholar of American religious history, we are both deeply concerned about the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade. This would be a serious mistake for a variety of reasons.

First, a wide spectrum of views on abortion — and on when life begins — exists among religious groups. Within Christianity, multiple denominations support abortion access for reasons rooted in the right of conscience (Episcopal Church), recognition of “tragic conflicts of life with life that may justify abortion” (United Methodists) or opposition to “legislating a specific religious opinion” (Disciples of Christ).

Most Jewish scholars do not consider a fetus to be a living human being under Jewish law, which emphasizes the mother's health. According to the National Council of Jewish Women, abortion is health care under Jewish law: “Jewish sources explicitly state that abortion is not only permitted but is required should the pregnancy endanger the life or health of the pregnant individual.”

The Association of Conservative Rabbis asserts, “Jewish tradition cherishes the sanctity of life, including the potential of life during pregnancy, but does not believe that personhood and human rights begin with conception, but rather with birth, as indicated by Exodus 21:22-23.”

In agreeing with the Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973, many evangelicals who today make up a majority of the anti-abortion movement believed that abortion was a deeply personal issue in which government had no role.

When the decision came, Southern Baptist leaders, like W.A. Criswell of First Baptist Church in Dallas, were pleased.

“I have always felt that it was only after a child was born and had a life separate from its mother that it became an individual person,” Criswell said. A week after the Roe decision, The Baptist Press, the national organ of the Southern Baptist Convention, issued the statement, “Religious liberty, human equality and justice are advanced by the Supreme Court abortion decision.”

It went on to state the key idea of religious liberty — freedom of conscience: “Religious bodies and religious persons can continue to teach their own particular views to their constituents with all the vigor they desire. People whose conscience forbids abortion are not compelled by law to have abortions. They are free to practice their religion according to the tenets of their personal or corporate faith.

“The reverse is also now true since the Supreme Court decision. Those whose conscience or religious convictions allow abortion may not now be forbidden by a religious law to obtain an abortion if they so choose.”

The principle of liberty of conscience is a key foundation for the First Amendment’s guarantee of religious freedom and the forbidding of any government establishment of religious preference. James Madison, arguing for the First Amendment, said that government has “no competence” to decide which religious beliefs ought to be followed.

As Justice Sonia Sotomayor said during oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization: “How is (Mississippi’s abortion ban) anything but a religious view?”

The overturning of Roe and the resulting proposed state-level bans of abortion would demonstrate preference for a particular religious view over Jewish and many Protestant groups’ beliefs — contrary to the First Amendment prohibition of governmental establishment of religion.

Furthermore, we know from long experience that human circumstances can be more complicated than a simple right or wrong answer can provide. Numerous situations seen in life as a pastor necessitated a safe and appropriate decision to have an abortion; e.g., a woman had medical complications such that a pregnancy would threaten her life. When an unexpected, unplanned pregnancy occurred, if the woman had been denied abortion surgery, she would have died. And there are many other deeply personal reasons for deciding on an abortion.

In 2005, a Navajo mother of five children came to me (Dr. Mark Rader) with an early pregnancy, which she had attempted to prevent with an IUD. She decided to have an abortion and requested my help. I subsequently discovered that President George W. Bush had previously decreed that no abortion would be allowed on the reservation. She and her husband did not have sufficient funds to drive to the University in Albuquerque. She is only one of many women I have encountered in my 31-year career who faced a problematic pregnancy.

What we urge and desire is not arbitrary control of women’s lives, but a measure of compassion for the often difficult dilemma of an unplanned pregnancy. This includes access to safe abortion — the moral, proper and most responsible position for us to take.

After 42 years as a pastor, missionary teacher, and church historian, the Rev. Richard Christensen retired from Lakeland University in Wisconsin, where he was an associate professor of philosophy and religion. He lives in Ephrata. Dr. Mark Rader has served for over 50 years in family medicine and obstetrics/gynecology. He lives in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County.