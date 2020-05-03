The recovery process from a substance use disorder is a journey that looks different for everyone, but maintaining social connection is a common necessity. During this time of physical isolation and social distancing, it is important that our loved ones in recovery remain connected and supported, now more than ever.

The COVID-19 pandemic adds to the challenges of our ongoing opioid overdose crisis. Along with Lancaster County Joining Forces, many community partners continue to work together to support recovery and prevent overdoses in this county.

An LNP | LancasterOnline article (“Maintaining sobriety at an anxious time,” March 22) described some of the challenges that people in recovery are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic. While social isolation is tough for everyone, it can be especially challenging for those with substance use disorders or in recovery. Isolation and stress increase the risk of relapse. The risk of overdose increases when using drugs alone, using drugs after being sober for a while, or using drugs while having a respiratory infection (such as COVID-19).

Support is everything, I know. I have a close family member living in recovery who has thrived with the support of others in recovery, friends, family members and professionals.

Help is still here

Substance use disorder treatment and recovery support are still available, even if they look a little different right now. Local treatment providers are using telehealth methods to provide ongoing access to counseling and medications, and recovery meetings are taking place on virtual platforms.

For direct recovery support, Lancaster County has a strong network of certified recovery specialists who can provide individual social support and connections.

— To connect to treatment, recovery support or support for loved ones, contact Compass Mark at 717-299-2831 or visit their website at CompassMark.org/find-help.

— Outside of normal business hours, you can contact the Get Help Now helpline at 800-662-HELP (800-662-4357) or visit the online treatment locator at findtreatment.gov.

— If you have an opioid use disorder and are interested in receiving medication to assist recovery, contact the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Center of Excellence at 717-544-1427 or the T.W. Ponessa Center of Excellence at 800-437-5405.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

— The RASE Project can help find treatment and recovery support. Speak to a certified recovery specialist at 717-295-3080.

— You can find a list of online recovery meetings and other online resources at LancasterJoiningForces.org.

—\!q To limit the risk of COVID-19 infection and overdose for people who use drugs, you can find safety strategies at LancasterJoiningForces.org.

— If you are using drugs alone, ask a friend to stay on the phone with you or call the Never Use Alone hotline at 800-484-3731.

— In the event of an overdose emergency, always call 911 for urgent medical care.

If you or someone you know is at risk for an opioid overdose, it is important to have naloxone (such as Narcan Nasal Spray). Naloxone is a safe medication that can stop an opioid overdose. Naloxone is available at most local pharmacies with or without a prescription from your doctor. If you do not have insurance or cannot afford the copay, you can obtain free Narcan Nasal Spray at multiple locations in Lancaster County. Find the full list of locations at LancasterJoiningForces.org.

Check in

Our community comes together to support one another during difficult times. We all need connection and support. We also must take an intentional approach to support our friends, family and neighbors in recovery. Reach out and check in with your loved ones in recovery. Reach out to families in recovery. Remember that help is still here.

To learn more about Lancaster County Joining Forces, opioid safety, overdose prevention and other community resources, visit LancasterJoiningForces.org.

Julia Ressler holds master’s degrees in social work and public health. She is a health promotion specialist at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health; project coordinator of the SAMHSA FR-CARA Naloxone Distribution & Recovery Initiative; and coordinator of Lancaster County Joining Forces.