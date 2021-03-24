Lancaster County residents clearly want a public health department, according to a recent scientific survey of over 2,000 Lancaster County residents conducted by my colleagues and I at Franklin & Marshall College, in collaboration with United Way of Lancaster County.

The survey shows that the overwhelming interest extends beyond the current COVID-19 pandemic and across political party lines.

After providing survey respondents with information about the basic functions of public health departments, we were able to assess the intensity of demand for such a department. Almost all survey respondents (more than 90%) indicated support for the creation of a public health department in Lancaster. This support was bipartisan, with no significant differences between Democrats, independents and Republicans. Moreover, the majority of the respondents indicated strong demand for such a department.

Public health departments provide three crucial functions: 1) preventing the start and spread of disease outbreaks; 2) promoting healthy communities; and 3) protecting community health through public health policy and community partnerships.

Public health practitioners long ago identified an urgent need for a county health department in Lancaster, but this need remains unmet. This long-standing need for a public health department has become particularly acute during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Without such a department, there is no centralized county authority to which health providers report COVID-19 data, making it difficult to identify and respond to outbreaks.

Further, counties with public health departments have been able to better coordinate COVID-19 information, testing and vaccinations.

The benefits of a public health department extend beyond the current COVID-19 pandemic, however. One of the biggest public health threats in Lancaster County is lead exposure. Old homes contain lead paint, which creates a large health threat, particularly for children.

Exposure to lead, either through ingesting lead paint or through breathing in dust created by the opening of windows and doors with lead paint, causes delays in cognitive development and behavioral problems. Of children through age 2 who were tested for elevated lead levels in Lancaster County, approximately 1 in 20 had lead levels that are considered dangerous.

Sadly, Lancaster County also ranks very low in testing children for lead levels, with fewer than 1 in 5 children receiving testing. A public health department in Lancaster could provide educational resources to parents about potential sources of lead exposure and lead testing options and could create public health policies for universal lead testing in children.

Chester County’s public health department provides many of these functions and, as a result, many more children are tested for lead and far fewer children have lead poisoning.

The survey results indicate that Lancaster County residents would value a potential public health department for reasons beyond the current COVID-19 crisis.

Researchers divided survey respondents into two groups. Both groups received information about how a public health department would help Lancaster County, but the information was framed around COVID-19 for the first group and around lead exposure for the second group.

Respondents who received information about how a public health department would help address lead exposure expressed slightly higher demand overall than respondents who received the COVID-19 information. This result indicates that residents believe that the benefits of a public health department extend beyond the current pandemic.

In addition to promoting better community health, a public health department would prevent costly negative health and social outcomes in the future, saving money for local, state and federal governments.

Children with early lead exposure are significantly more likely to be incarcerated later in life. Having a public health department provide educational resources and universal lead testing now reduces the spending that local and state governments will expend on incarcerating individuals later in life.

Importantly, some current proposals to create a public health department would not incur any additional costs on Lancaster County residents, yet our survey indicated that nearly 3 in 5 respondents were willing to pay at least $50 per year for the creation of such a department — suggesting very strong demand for the services the department would provide.

Our survey results indicated bipartisan support for a public health department from a representative sample of Lancaster County residents.

It is long overdue for our county commissioners to demonstrate that they too understand the immediate and long-term benefits a public health department can provide to the citizens they represent.

Jennifer Meyer is assistant professor of government and public health at Franklin & Marshall College.