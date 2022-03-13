There’s an old chestnut in local politics that says there’s no conservative or liberal way to fill a pothole. After the past decade of political polarization, we’re not sure that this still holds true.

Like many others, we had hoped the COVID-19 crisis might be this generation’s call to put aside political differences and get to work, but if anything the pandemic has only deepened the existing divide.

What is perhaps most depressing is that our traditional political differences (which encompass genuine debates about how best to use resources, collect taxes and create policies) have largely been overshadowed by more and more culture-war noise. Mask-wearing, school curriculum controversies and social media outrage have replaced meaningful debate on the best direction forward. These types of debates generate a lot of heat, but no light.

We’re not naive enough to believe that there was some “golden age” of enlightened political cooperation. Pennsylvania politics has always been characterized by sharp elbows and gridlock.

But not since the generational divides and cultural upheaval of the mid-1960s has Pennsylvania’s Legislature been more divided along partisan lines.

Many politicians see this age of rhetorical extremism as a boon for their reelection chances and a way of holding on to their political base. It is not, however, a recipe for functional government. A Fox43 analysis last year showed that nearly 82% of all introduced legislation dies in committee. Even legislation that enjoys broad support in the Legislature withers because of partisan fiefdoms.

OK, so that’s at the state level. What about Lancaster County?

The vast majority of Lancaster County’s municipalities are led by one-party governance. You can count on one hand the number of boroughs, townships or cities that have bipartisan councils or slates of supervisors.

When there are competitive races, they too often feature the drawing of ideological lines around issues that are, at best, peripheral and, at worst, disruptive to the actual work of governance.

Many of us watched with dismay the way that local school board elections became referendums on national talking points. There are few decision-makers more crucial than those who decide how educational resources are allotted. And yet the salient issues of competitive county races were more about mask mandates and critical race theory than they were about how to best educate our children after two of the most disruptive years of education in a century.

We’ve looked on with dismay as even Lancaster County politicians — faced with the COVID-19 crisis — have failed to present a united front. At the beginning of the pandemic, you could expect to see county, city and emergency management officials speaking with one voice about the best way to mitigate the crisis. Six months into the crisis, that cooperation seemingly had fallen apart. Finger-pointing and social media blasts have overcome whatever common good is found in “being in the same boat.”

Sadly, a lack of cooperation doesn’t just mean less coordination on the pandemic response. It makes Lancaster County residents more and more distrustful of governing structures, and this distrust further feeds into the polarization narrative.

The Lancaster2040: Thinking Beyond Boundaries summit later this month will feature an intimate conversation between former Lancaster Mayor Rick Gray, a Democrat, and former state Sen. Gib Armstrong, a Republican. (The summit will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 31 at The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. in Lancaster. More information can be found at places2040summit.com.)

Gray and Armstrong will speak about how they were able to put aside partisan differences and do what they were elected to do: provide the best governance for the people in the parts of Armstrong’s district that overlapped with the City of Lancaster.

Though Gib and Rick disagreed on many political issues, their disagreements never stopped them from finding the many ways they could work together to serve community needs.

The success of the Lancaster County Convention Center is one product of their bipartisanship. Without Gib’s and Rick’s cooperation, and a Democratic governor’s commitment to working with local business leaders and a bipartisan group of legislators, the convention center never would have been built. The resulting revitalization of downtown Lancaster is to a large degree the result of this cooperation.

Lancaster County faces many short- and long-term challenges: the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic; the question of how to spend the $106 million the county received as part of the American Rescue Plan Act; the implementation of the comprehensive plan, Places 2040, which inspired the approaching summit. Unless we return to the spirit of cooperation, we’ll only further the decline of discourse that has made for great political theater, but has eroded faith in institutions that are crucial for solving the serious problems we face.

While one summit and one conversation won’t be able to change that trajectory completely, we sincerely hope that the planned session with a former mayor and a former lawmaker from opposing parties provides a reminder of how much better life is when we work across the aisle to achieve our common goals.

Carol Simpson is a former Manheim Township commissioner. Robert Shenk is a retired landscape architect. They are co-chairs of the Lancaster2040: Thinking Beyond Boundaries steering committee.