Next month, the Coalition for Sustainable Housing will host a summit inspired by the Lancaster County comprehensive plan Places 2040.

The coalition is an initiative of Tenfold and the Coalition for Smart Growth, with sponsorship from Millersville University. Tenfold is an equitable housing advocacy organization that was the product of the merger between Tabor Community Services and the Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership.

The summit will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. in Lancaster. More information may be found at places2040summit.com.

The genesis of this summit was the adoption of Places 2040 in 2018. Our plans, like everyone else’s, were disrupted by the pandemic. In the meantime, the Lancaster County Planning Department proceeded to hold excellent regional meetings that addressed the first four big ideas outlined in the plan, allowing us to drive interest around the final big idea, “Thinking Beyond Boundaries.” (Those four big ideas are: Creating Great Places; Connecting People, Place and Opportunity; Taking Care of What We Have; and Growing Responsibly.)

The world has changed since the creation of Places 2040. As a result of COVID-19 precautions, physical boundaries exist where they hadn’t before, and more important are the unseen boundaries.

As we’ve pivoted from granular implementation issues to a theme of “Beyond Boundaries,” we’ve found an incredible thirst for getting back to meeting in person, but also for discussing how to work together without boundaries. We felt the best way to support the work of the comprehensive plan was to address the issues that too often prevent fruitful collaboration.

We asked ourselves: How do we begin to address the challenges of affordable housing, land conservation and responsible development, climate change, poverty and more, if we can’t first ensure that we can get back to that familiar spirit of collaboration for which Lancaster County is justifiably famous?

Our county is home to 60 individual municipalities, each with its own government structure, rules and regulations. But so many of the issues we face as a county can’t be compartmentalized along such strict borders. Consider the following examples:

— The area near the intersection at Bridgeport, just east of Lancaster city, acts as a gateway to the eastern part of the county and sits at the border of four different municipalities. But the problems of traffic and stormwater don’t stop at a border. What happens there can’t be dismissed as “the other guy’s problem.”

— The county's waterways are another feature that doesn’t respect our 200-year-old township boundaries. Recently, the Susquehanna River was incorporated into one of Pennsylvania’s largest National Heritage areas, meaning all of the municipalities that border the river will have to work together to find the best ways to maximize recreation, tourism and the natural beauty of the area.

— We also should make the most out of the Conestoga River, the Little Conestoga and many of the county’s popular creeks and streams. Those waterways can, and should, be a boon for the county, but their management needs to be collaborative. In this case, literally and from a planning perspective, “we all live downstream.”

But physical boundaries are just one of the barriers we face.

Our summit seeks to reignite cooperation across political lines as well. Former state Sen. Gibson E. Armstrong (a lifelong Republican) and former Lancaster Mayor Rick Gray (a lifelong Democrat) will be presenting at the summit about how they worked together to do what was best for their constituents. We’re excited to hear their insights on how we can get back to that community approach, even if we’re a little dismayed we had to go back 12 years to find such cross-aisle cooperation.

The final type of boundary is perhaps the most harmful, and those are the mostly false narratives that keep us stuck in our own bubbles. We too often imagine that our identities as city-dwellers or rural homesteaders, farmers or environmentalists, business leaders or anti-poverty advocates overshadow what it means to be Lancaster County residents. At a time when we’re encouraged to highlight what divides us, we’re asking participants to remember all that we have in common.

You may be surprised to learn a lot of interesting things about the county that upend your narrative and force you to reconsider how we relate to one another. In the process of organizing the summit, we found ourselves constantly challenging our own assumptions.

For example, did you know that the greatest growth area in Lancaster County since 2010 has been Pequea Township? And while many believe that poverty is a city issue, you may be surprised to learn that nearly two-thirds of poverty in Lancaster County is outside city limits. These issues will be among those explored at the summit.

We also will highlight extraordinary work already underway, including that of the southern Lancaster County townships, which are leading the collaborative charge to preserve the natural splendor of the southern end, while still making it hospitable for business and responsible development.

Lancaster County is at a crossroads. Our vital signs are promising. We’re growing at a healthy rate, at a time when many Pennsylvania counties are seeing their populations and tax bases shrink (our session on immigration to the area will dig into the ways that we have refugees and immigrants to thank for meeting our workforce, business and tourism needs). We are at the top of so many exciting lists, including best places to retire, best nightlife, trails and food destinations.

But with that growth comes an even greater need for collaboration to make sure we protect what we have and grow responsibly. To make sure that we take care of the people who live here, as well as provide space for those who want to make their home here. That can’t happen if we allow lines on a map or other barriers to dictate how we conceive of our common goals.

We look forward to coming together with you at the Places 2040 Summit to have conversations about how we preserve not just the natural, historical and cultural resources we enjoy, but to be in community as we discuss the important topics of Lancaster County, doing our part to return the county to the better angels of our nature.

Shelby Nauman is the chief impact officer at Tenfold and co-chair of the Coalition for Sustainable Housing. Kate Zimmerman is the co-chair of the Coalition for Sustainable Housing. Joshua Druce is the president of the Coalition for Smart Growth.