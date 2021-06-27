Continuing an LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion tradition, we asked people in the community for their summer reading recommendations — books they’ve already read, plan to read this summer or are reading now.

Some contributors provided the titles and brief descriptions of the books they’re recommending.

Others wrote short essays, which we understand, because we find it hard to limit our thoughts about the books we love, too.

In all cases, we truly appreciate their input. And if you have a book you’d like to recommend, please write us a letter. You can find our letter guidelines here.

We hope you enjoy these recommendations and whatever you find yourself reading this summer.

Louise Barnett, professor emeritus of American studies at Rutgers University and a Lancaster County resident:

I’m an omnivore reader, probably because I was an English major and an English teacher.

Right now I’m rereading “War: How Conflict Shaped Us” by Margaret MacMillan. It’s readable and full of valuable insights on how we’ve been a fighting species since the beginning.

For light reading, I consume many mysteries. I particularly like Lee Child’s Jack Reacher series because Reacher is a good guy who never uses more force than necessary and the plotting is ingenious.

Joe Ide’s crime novels are very good, too.

Stacie Blake, chief executive officer of YWCA Lancaster:

My love of reading was instilled by my mother, who took my brothers and me to Clintonville Public Library in Columbus, Ohio, weekly and allowed us to select books to bring home and enjoy. Early on, I thought I would read each row of the stacks, but that dream was deferred.

I’m still a big reader and was so happy to launch the Dorothy Height Book Club last year during the pandemic. As a group, we have read all sorts of things, including fiction, young adult, articles and books. And sometimes we listen to podcasts.

I do start with the print edition of LNP | LancasterOnline each morning and go from there.

My summer reading list includes:

For history, “Four Hundred Souls,” edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain. It’s a collection of 90 writers, each covering a period of African American history between 1619 and 2019, and it includes a mix of essays, personal vignettes and short stories.

For humor, “Squeeze Me.” We lived in Florida, so of course we are fans of Carl Hiaasen — a former Miami Herald columnist who writes laugh-out-loud funny, Florida-based stories. It’s great escapism, and I can’t wait!

For personal growth, “The Infinite Game” by Simon Sinek. This was recommended to me because it’s a mind shift from winners/losers to more expansive thinking about innovation, inspiration and resilience. These are three attributes many of us have been practicing this year, and I want to keep stretching those muscles.

For poetry, “Say Her Name” by Zetta Elliott. Published when she lived in Lancaster last year, this collection sits by my desk, and I’m inspired each time I pick it up. This summer I’ll be more intentional, read all the way through and consider the collection as a whole.

Suzanne Cassidy, LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion editor:

I read a lot of serious articles for work, so I often seek summer-style escapism in my off-hours. But escapism doesn’t have to mean mindless fluff (though I’m not opposed to mindless fluff, as the brightly hued paperback novels on my bookshelves reveal — one Emily Henry title, which I plan to read this summer, is literally titled “Beach Read.”)

One of my favorite escapes this year was the novel “Interior Chinatown,” by Charles Yu, a devastatingly funny book about the stereotypical portrayals of Asians and Asian Americans in Hollywood movies and TV. Yu’s protagonist dreams of being “Kung Fu Guy” on screen, but seems instead to be consigned to the role of “Generic Asian Man” and all that entails. The story unfolds in a Chinese restaurant where a TV police procedural is being filmed. Written in the format of a screenplay, it’s a work of genius.

Not funny, but just as searing, was “Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning,” by the poet Cathy Park Hong. A Pulitzer Prize finalist this year, “Minor Feelings” is a collection of essays that examines what it’s like to grow up as the daughter of Korean immigrants in a country with a long, sorry history of anti-Asian racism.

Hong was just 8 when she accompanied her grandmother on a walk through their California neighborhood. After her grandmother — thinking that this is what Americans do — approached a crowd of kids to shake their hands, the kids mocked her accent. One girl, Hong recounts, snuck up and “kicked my grandmother’s butt as hard as she could,” knocking her to the ground.

As we’ve seen in recent months, attacks on Asian Americans continue — and have accelerated over the past year. “Even if we’ve been here for four generations,” Hong writes of Asian Americans, “our status here remains conditional: belonging is always promised and just out of reach.”

Dennis Downey, professor emeritus of history at Millersville University:

My reading this summer has tended toward biography. Currently on the side table are the following titles:

Katie Booth’s “The Invention of Miracles: Language, Power, and Alexander Bell’s Quest to End Deafness.” It’s a beautifully written biography that takes on Bell’s life and labors, with special attention to his role in the battle between oralism and sign language as a key to deaf culture and identity. Highly recommended!

Annette Gordon-Reed’s “On Juneteenth.” A brief and very personal account of growing up as a young Black woman in Jim Crow Texas. A prize-winning historian who writes beautifully, Gordon-Reed celebrates family life and African American culture, concluding with a meditation on the meaning of the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in Texas and the nation. Highly recommended!

Peter S. Canellos’ “The Great Dissenter: The Story of John Marshall Harlan, America’s Judicial Hero.” I have just begun reading this authoritative biography of a judicial giant and Supreme Court justice who dissented in Plessy v. Ferguson (1896) and other landmark civil rights cases that denied equal protection to African Americans and laborers.

William Souder’s “Mad at the World: A Life of John Steinbeck.” My latest purchase, I am looking forward to reading this highly praised biography of the Nobel Prize-winning author and roustabout. I have always loved his writing and now look forward to better understanding his life.

For a lark and a laugh, I recommend anything by Carl Hiaasen. His fiction is mostly set in south Florida, a place he and I know well. “Bad Monkey” may be my favorite, but it is hard to go wrong amid all the mischief and colorful characters.

Van Gosse, professor of history and chair of Africana studies at Franklin & Marshall College:

In the past year, I have gone back to regular fiction reading after a long hiatus when I mostly read history for my job. I have focused on Irish writers because I like their “cold eye,” as Yeats put it, the deep sense of an old place and the complex politics of a post-revolutionary country.

Here are three recommendations:

Colm Tóibín’s “The South,” his first book. It’s about a woman on her own in fascist Spain and bleak Ireland in the 1950s

Anne Enright’s “The Forgotten Waltz,” a marriage plot inside the new Ireland of money and cosmopolitan couples who work in tech.

William Trevor’s “The Collected Stories” — or anything by Trevor, really! This thick volume of his stories going back decades will reward vastly. For a novel, try “Fools of Fortune.”

Gregory Hand, a Manheim Township resident and retired Army civilian attorney:

My favorite books generally include biographies, American history, law, economics and theology/religion. My current summer reading list includes two and a possible third book:

I am currently reading “The Power Broker: Robert Moses and the Fall of New York” by Robert Caro. This is a biography of Moses, who was perhaps the most powerful man in New York City for nearly half a century. Caro probes how Moses acquired and used political power to shape New York during the 20th century. One of Caro’s purposes is to show how power works in all the cities of the United States.

I chose this book partly because I am a fan of Caro’s four volumes on President Lyndon B. Johnson. The depth of Caro’s research is impressive, and the narratives reflect a complex mixture of flaws and virtues of human nature.

Another factor in my choice of Moses is the identity of one of his chief antagonists late in his career — Jane Jacobs.

Second, “The Worldly Philosophers: The Lives, Times, and Ideas of the Great Economic Thinkers” by Robert Heilbroner. This book sounds fascinating to this college economics major — to better understand and challenge my own understanding of economics.

And “Preaching in Hitler’s Shadow: Sermons of Resistance in the Third Reich” by Dean Stroud. I am a great admirer of both the writings and heroism of Dietrich Bonhoeffer. This appears to offer an opportunity to explore in greater depth his views and those of his fellow heroes of conscience.

Some of my favorite books from the past, which I highly recommend, include the following:

“Contempt of Court: The Turn-of-the-Century Lynching That Launched a Hundred Years of Federalism” by Mark Curriden and Leroy Phillips. This is a compelling human and legal drama. In 1906, an innocent Black man, Ed Johnson, was found guilty of the brutal rape of a white woman and sentenced to die in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Two black lawyers, not part of the original defense, successfully appealed to the Supreme Court for a stay of execution. However, locals responded by lynching Johnson. What ensued would change the course of justice during the 20th century. It has greatly influenced my legal and political perspective.

“Cities and the Wealth of Nations” by Jane Jacobs. This is not her most famous work, but it is my favorite. It explores the relationships between economies and cities. It provides economic insights missed during my undergraduate study of economics. Jacobs was recognized as an expert on the development of cities, whose vision dramatically clashed with that of the aforementioned Moses.

“What Hath God Wrought: The Transformation of America, 1815-1848” by Daniel Walker Howe. This book is part of the Oxford Collection of American History. It is my favorite of the collection because of its insights into how development of our country during this period influenced religious, regional and national perspectives today.

Kazi Hossain, an associate professor in the Department of Early, Middle and Exceptional Education at Millersville University:

1. “The American Story: Conversations with Master Historians” by David Rubenstein. This book gives a synopsis and short biography of 15 famous presidents.

2. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson.

3. “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants” by George W. Bush. In this powerful new collection of oil paintings and stories, the former president spotlights the inspiring journeys of America’s immigrants and the contributions they make to the life and prosperity of our nation.

4. “The Water is Wide” by Pat Conroy. The description of this memoir states: “The island is nearly deserted, haunting, beautiful. Across a slip of ocean lies South Carolina. But for the handful of families on Yamacraw Island, America is a world away. For years the people here lived proudly from the sea, but now its waters are not safe. Waste from industry threatens their very existence unless, somehow, they can learn a new way. But they will learn nothing without someone to teach them, and their school has no teacher — until one man gives a year of his life to the island and its people.”

5. “100 Amazing Facts about the Negro” by Henry Louis Gates Jr. This is a collection of very interesting facts about the African American history that many of us may not have learned in school.

6. “Internment” by Samira Ahmed. Dystopian fiction.

Jeffrey L. Hudson, a former social studies teacher at Lampeter-Strasburg High School and a member of Marietta Borough Council:

I come from a family of four children, all of whom have been voracious readers throughout their lives. Our parents loved to read too — Dad detective stories and Mom histories.

That love had in turn been passed on to them by their parents. My grandfather lived near a small town in Indiana, and when he had read every book in its library he considered “worth reading,” he moved on to the next town’s library. He found more books there, but he also found something else — a helpful librarian who became his wife.

My friend Matt Shockey and I produce a podcast we call “History, Politics and Beer.” We named it after things we like and to reflect our belief that you can’t understand the present political moment without knowing something about the moments that preceded it.

I’m currently rereading “Nixonland” by Rick Perlstein. It is subtitled “The Rise of a President and the Fracturing of America,” and while it is the best book I’ve ever read on American politics in the 1960s and early 1970s, it is an absolutely necessary read for anyone seeking to understand our country’s current political divisions. We all live in “Nixonland” now.

“Squeeze Me,” the new novel from Carl Hiaasen, might be a better beach read. I’m looking forward to lying underneath an umbrella and listening to the waves while he entertains me with another satirical tale about life in paradise, er, Florida.

Sometimes I don’t feel like reading an entire book — especially at the shore. That’s probably why the last book I actually bought there (courtesy of Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware) was “Dog Stories.” As its title suggests, it’s a group of short stories about dogs written by famous authors.

I haven’t made my way through all of them yet, but the one P.G. Wodehouse wrote from a dog’s point of view made me smile. And after I read the one by Mark Twain, I understood why he said, “The more I know about people, the better I like my dogs.” I’m sure I’ll enjoy reading the rest of them — I mean, they’re about dogs, aren’t they?

E. Fletcher McClellan, professor of political science at Elizabethtown College:

It’s hard for me to separate work from pleasure. I teach courses not just on politics but also on culture, which feeds my course on American Democracy, Film and Literature. Reading current events is important, but knowing the historical and cultural context is essential.

Here’s my list:

1. “Americanah” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. An immigration story from the points of view of a young Nigerian couple, one who comes to America and the other to the United Kingdom. Both encounter discrimination of soft and hard varieties, then return home with different outlooks. What American culture looks like from the outside.

2. “Hank: The Short Life and Long Country Road of Hank Williams” by Mark Ribowsky. Given alcoholism, drug abuse, a controlling mother and a tempestuous marriage, it’s hard to believe how Williams became country music’s greatest star. Or maybe it isn’t. I’ve gotten more into the history of country music from the 2019 Ken Burns documentary “Country Music” and the podcast “Cocaine and Rhinestones,” which is great for long trips.

3. “The Free World: Art and Thought in the Cold War” by Louis Menand. It’s an insightful history of post-World War II America and, more broadly, Western culture through the 1960s. Menand, a Harvard professor of English, writes about ideas and culture for The New Yorker magazine.

4. “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story” by Michael Lewis. I used Lewis’ last book, “The Fifth Risk,” in my public administration class. Whereas that book celebrated public servants and institutions, the new work is a critical look at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. “When the Colts Belonged to Baltimore” by William Gildea. Growing up in Chambersburg in the 1960s, my favorite pro football team was the Baltimore Colts, led by my idol, quarterback Johnny Unitas. This takes me back to that time, starting in the 1950s, when the love affair between the city and the team began.

6. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama. One can’t expect a student of the American presidency not to read this, an unusually candid self-analysis by one of our near-greatest (my rating) presidents.

Gene Miller, retired professor of history at Penn State Hazleton:

Having taught history for nearly 40 years, my reading interests naturally lean toward it. Reading is, after all, a pretty basic requirement for appreciating history. Just about all kinds of history appeal to me, including historical fiction. That said, I do read other things occasionally, as the list will show.

Timothy Egan’s “The Worst Hard Time” is a gripping chronicle of the catastrophic “Dust Bowl” during the 1930s in the Western plains, based largely on the recollections of those who survived it. He examines both its causes and its horrific impact on people and livelihoods.

Atul Gawande’s “Being Mortal.” This is a noted surgeon’s account of how modern medicine, despite its amazing accomplishments, has created a fundamental paradox: its failure to recognize that the quality of life for those approaching death is more important than preserving life at all costs, even when the latter becomes counterproductive for the patient.

Joshua Hammer’s “The Bad-Ass Librarians of Timbuktu.” This is a true-life adventure of the dramatic and very dangerous effort to save thousands of priceless Islamic and African manuscripts from senseless destruction at the hands of al-Qaida. It’s a real page-turner.

“Amish Grace” by Donald B. Kraybill, Steven M. Nolt and David L. Weaver-Zercher. Many area residents may already have read this book, since its focus is on Lancaster County. Everyone should. It shows how the unspeakable tragedy of the Nickel Mines killings was counteracted by the incredible forgiveness shown, despite their grief, by the affected Amish families and the wider Amish community.

Daniel Okrent’s “Last Call” is an account, often hilarious, of the Prohibition years. It focuses in particular on the ingenious ways people, ranging from businesses to ordinary Americans, sought to evade the constitutional ban on the manufacture and sale of alcoholic beverages during the interwar period.

Dan-el Padilla Peralta’s memoir “Undocumented” is a moving narrative of the remarkable experience of an undocumented immigrant from the Dominican Republic. The book's subtitle — “A Dominican Boy’s Odyssey from a Homeless Shelter to the Ivy League” — is an apt summary.

Benjamin Pontz, Strasburg native and a Gettysburg College graduate currently studying governance and public policy on a Fulbright Scholarship at the University of Manchester in England:

The length of my “books to read” list perpetually grows much faster than my “books I’ve read” list, but I do hope this summer to check several titles off the list.

This spring, I convened a group of friends from Gettysburg College and launched a book club. The first book we tackled was a new full-length (and at 700-plus pages, it is indeed pretty lengthy) biography of Jimmy Carter called “His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, A Life,” by Jonathan Alter. I have long found Carter a fascinating character, and this book illuminates tricky questions about the intersection of power and principle, the limits of good intentions and the juxtaposition between public perception and private disposition.

Up next, we are reading a work of fiction titled “The Remains of the Day” by the 2017 Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro, which is about a butler in England.

Other books I have recently read and would recommend include “Doc: The Life of Roy Halladay” by Phillies beat writer Todd Zolecki, a breezy beach read on the late Hall of Famer; “The Looming Tower: Al-Qaeda and the Road to 9/11” by Lawrence Wright, which chronicles the rise of a terrorist organization that flew under the radar within the American intelligence community until, tragically, it didn’t; and “Who Will Be a Witness: Igniting Activism for God’s Love, Justice, and Deliverance” by Messiah University professor Drew G.I. Hart, a challenging text on racism in the church that prompted a good deal of introspection.

Finally, by way of fun reads, I highly recommend the late chef Anthony Bourdain’s “Kitchen Confidential,” which is just a delight from cover to cover.

Valentina Ross, director of the Lancaster Office of Church World Service’s Immigration and Refugee Program:

Books I loved:

“City of Thieves” by David Benioff. It depicts the quest of a young man to find a dozen eggs during the siege of Leningrad. It is a very powerful portrait of what people will do to survive, and how love can emerge from the direst circumstances.

“The Reader” by Bernhard Schlink, about the power of books and education in shaping people’s actions and lives. It’s timeless.

“L’Isola di Arturo (Arturo’s Island)” by Elsa Morante. I read this book many years ago as a young woman. It’s the story of a boy growing up on an island and knowing little of the world outside, besides what he learns from his traveling father, who is always away, and then from his father’s new wife. I believe this book made me want to leave my own island (although mine was the city of Rome, Italy) and see for myself what the rest of the world was about

The next book I am going to read is “Amnesty” by Aravind Adiga. It’s the story of a man who is denied refugee status in Australia and the way his undocumented status shapes his decisions when he should come forward with information regarding a crime. I haven’t read the book yet, but it feels like a warning for our own country!

The Rev. Barbara J. Seras, an Episcopal priest at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Manheim and attorney living in Lancaster:

I spend much too much time online reading about current events or researching a wide range of interests. Until recently, I read nonfiction books, mostly theological. During the pandemic, I switched and entered the realm of nonfiction literature. It is a delight. Previously, I skimmed books. Now I savor books that slow me down, capturing my fancy:

“The Good Earth” by Pearl S. Buck. Some literature is timeless. Nobel Laureate Buck masterfully portrays the life and rising fortunes of a Chinese village farmer, Wang Lung, and his expanding household — wife, children, kin, servants and a concubine. While the story is set in a time long past, the message is a universal one of a soul striving for the good and honorable in the throes of changing times and vanishing traditions. The inner thoughts of characters were beautifully portrayed, complex and heroic. The final chapter brought tears.

“Fast Track” by John DeDakis. This is the first of a mystery series written by a longtime CNN copy editor. The author’s insights as a reporter come to life in the lead character, Lark Chadwick, as she unravels the mystery of a train wreck that left her an orphan. It is a great summer read, filled with twists and turns when you least expect them. Read with this caution. Once you start, it is hard to put down.

“Zorba the Greek” by Nikos Kazantzakis. A young English intellectual determines to leave his bookish life and travel to Greece. At the port Piraeus he meets Alexis Zorba, a character bigger than life. Together they travel to Crete to open an abandoned lignite mine. One man learns from books; the other learns from the hard knocks of life. The two share lengthy conversations about life: God and humanity, good versus evil and the struggle to find meaning in life. This book is on my “forever reading list,” along with the autobiographical “Report to Greco” and “The Last Temptation of Christ.”

“The Message: The Bible in Contemporary Language” by Eugene H. Peterson. This is the one nonfiction book that makes great summer reading as we move away from the emotional and spiritual stresses of the pandemic. The stories speak of God’s love for us all in the path of justice and peace, compassion and grace. The translation is true to the ancient text, while telling the story using contemporary language and context. It can be read in bits and pieces, starting with any page, and it is available online!

Yafeng Wang, a philosopher and a postdoctoral scholar at Penn State University:

The types of books I read for leisure changed over time. At this moment in time, I primarily read nonfiction for leisure, focusing on the topics of mindfulness, embodiment and social justice. Reading helps me to ground myself every day, to care for my body and to retain a sense of hope, resilience and joy amid the immense suffering in this world.

1. “No Mud, No Lotus: The Art of Transforming Suffering” by Thich Nhat Hanh. This Zen teacher has the amazing ability to make Buddhist wisdom accessible to everyone, including those who are not Buddhists. This is a book about suffering and joy, and how to skillfully engage with both.

2. “You Belong: A Call for Connection” by Sebene Selassie. The author is one of my favorite teachers on the Ten Percent Happier meditation app. I want to read this book to understand what belonging means, and how to belong in this world where there are so many ways to divide and separate people from each other.

3. “Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning” by Cathy Park Hong. I read this book a few months ago in one sitting. This is a very intimate and powerful book about what it feels like to be an Asian American. The author is a poet and, even though the topics can be heavy, the writing in this book is a pleasure to read.

4. “You Are Your Best Thing: Vulnerability, Shame Resilience, and the Black Experience,” edited by Tarana Burke and Brené Brown. This is a collection of essays and stories —written by Black writers, activists, educators and artists — about how Black people experience vulnerability and embody resilience. Burke is the founder of the #MeToo movement, and Brown is a researcher who did amazing work on vulnerability.

5. “Pleasure Activism: The Politics of Feeling Good,” which is “written and gathered” by Adrienne Maree Brown. Can changing the world be a pleasurable experience? What does pleasure look like for marginalized people and survivors of trauma? How do embodied practices help us heal and find pleasure? This unique book addresses all these questions. It contains essays, excerpts, poems and conversations by Brown and other feminist writers such Audre Lorde, Octavia Butler, Cara Page and Sonya Renee Taylor.

Bruce Wittmaier, a retired clinical psychologist and resident of Lancaster city:

“Of making many books there is no end, and much study is a weariness to the flesh” (Ecclesiastes 12:12).

This thought dates back to the third century B.C., at least. Maybe it was written down in the same general time period as that which saw the great Library of Alexandria — with its 40,000 to 400,000 manuscripts — growing. Manuscripts were produced slowly and were not easy to obtain. The sheer bulk of what was available to the scholars of the time was daunting.

Many of us no longer need to study, but the flood of what we would like to read is dangerously high, and the waters continue to rise.

There has always been more I wanted to read than the time available would permit. Now there’s more time available (retirement can have that effect), but my eyes are making matters more difficult. Yes, larger print can help, but I know my reading speed has declined.

I’m not going to be like the writer Thomas Wolfe (author of “Look Homeward, Angel”), who was startled to discover he could not read all the books in the Harvard Library. He would pace in the stacks, reading while timing his completion of a page and verbally lashing himself to read faster. Visions of unread books haunted him, though he did not want to be thought bookish.

Books can be stern taskmasters.

But not in summertime reading for, as George Gershwin reminds us, “the livin’ is easy.”

First up is a new baseball book: “Our Team” by Luke Epplin. The 1948 Cleveland Indians were a remarkable team. Six future Hall of Famers were on the roster, Larry Doby was the first Black player in the American League, Satchel Paige made a too-long delayed appearance in the majors, Bob Feller threw harder than anyone and the stunning showman and wounded World War II veteran Bill Veeck ran things as owner and team president.

For me, anyway, baseball is still “the summer game,” even though spring training starts in the winter and the World Series ends in late fall.

Isabel Wilkerson’s award-winning “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” is a seminal study of how Americans are rated, slotted and kept in unseen cages that limit them and their abilities. No wonder we get restless and unproductive. Could this be a call for compassion?

Finally, English/Australian writer Arthur Upfield introduces us to one of the more intriguing figures in detective fiction. Inspector Napoleon Bonaparte, typically called “Bony,” is half-Australian, half-Aborigine. He has the cognitive skills of Sherlock Holmes and the tracking skills of his Aborigine ancestors. He is particularly skilled at “reading the tale of the bush,” finding tiny clues others failed to see and organizing them into a theory of the case at hand. A friend of many years past introduced me to Bony. I remain thankful.

The Lancaster Public Library has but one Bony novel. Several are available on Amazon or in used editions elsewhere. “No Footprints in the Bush” is a good place to discover this unique character in detective fiction, but find any of the books to explore.

May the font be with you.