With summer underway, now is the perfect time to retreat to the nearest hammock or shady spot under a tree — or beach umbrella — to enjoy some reading for pleasure.

Continuing an LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion tradition, we asked people in the community for their summer reading recommendations — books they’ve already read, plan to read this summer or are reading now. Some wrote lists and others wrote short essays, but all offered excellent suggestions.

If you have a book you’d like to recommend, please tell us in a letter to the editor. And enjoy this glorious reading season!

Judge David Ashworth, president judge of the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas:

I enjoy reading nonfiction books of personal courage and perseverance. As an American Sailing Association sailing instructor, I particularly enjoy maritime history books and sailing-related tales. Also, given what I’m required to read for my day job, I enjoy just getting away and reading action/adventure/escapist fiction.

— Hands down my favorite book is “The Power of One” by Bryce Courtenay. Set in South Africa during World War II, where a large segment of the Boer population had pro-Nazi sympathies, it tells the story of an English boy whose valiant odyssey through a land of tribal superstition and modern prejudice makes him a symbol of belief in oneself to all. Armed with his secret weapon, “the power of one,” he encounters heroes and villains of mythic proportion. As a young boxer, the boy ultimately triumphs over adversity in a stirring saga of the will to win.

— Another favorite is “The Bounty” trilogy by Charles Nordoff and James Norman Hall. “Mutiny on the Bounty” recounts the famous mutiny against Capt. William Bligh on the British sailing vessel Bounty. “Men Against the Sea” is the story of the remarkable voyage of Bligh and 18 of his loyal men who sailed a 23-foot open launch 3,600 miles after being abandoned by master’s mate Fletcher Christian and the mutineers. “Pitcairn’s Island” chronicles the fate of Fletcher Christian and the mutineers and a few Tahitians on the loneliest island in the Pacific.

Fun fact: My mother has traced our family (surname Christian) roots back to the Isle of Man, a British crown possession in the Irish Sea. We are believed to be related to Fletcher Christian — perhaps that explains why I’m such an avid sailor.

— I’m currently reading “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann. This is the true story of the shipwreck of HMS Wager that wrecked on a desolate island off the coast of Patagonia in 1741. It recounts the survival and savagery of its captain and crew culminating in a court-martial that revealed some shocking truths about life aboard British warships.

— I’m looking forward to reading “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” also by David Grann. It revisits a series of crimes involving the Osage Indian nation in which dozens of people were murdered and was one of the FBI’s first major homicide investigations. It ultimately revealed one of the most chilling conspiracies in American history.

— Beach read: I confess to have read nearly all of Clive Cussler’s books, which are pure action/adventure/escapist fiction — quick and fun to read.

My wife, Kathy Ashworth, a retired school librarian, offers a few additional recommendations:

— “The Poisonwood Bible” by Barbara Kingsolver.

— “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson.

— The “Winning of America” series by Allan W. Eckert.

Dennis B. Downey, Millersville University professor emeritus of history:

I am by temperament and training a cultural historian interested in a wide variety of topics. This summer’s reading list reflects an eclectic group of books that reveals something of my ongoing interests and mood. My bedside stack is getting pretty high.

— “Fires in the Dark: Healing the Unquiet Mind” by Kay Redfield Jamison is a deeply researched but poetic read on the history of mental illness. From its opening quotation by Paul Farmer, M.D., I fell in love with this book.

— “Teaching White Supremacy: America’s Democratic Ordeal and the Forging of Our National Identity” by Donald Yacovone is a compelling and much-lauded history of racial thought and American democratic life, as seen through generations of history textbooks.

— “Homegrown: Timothy McVeigh and the Rise of Right-Wing Extremism” by Jeffrey Toobin offers a new and important perspective on McVeigh, the Oklahoma City bombing, and the forces of far-right extremism that found common ground in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. It can be read as a companion or corollary to Yacovone’s book.

— I just finished “At Play in the Lions’ Den: A Biography and Memoir of Daniel Berrigan” by Jim Forest. This is a masterful biography and spiritual memoir of Berrigan, best known as a Jesuit priest, poet and anti-war activist.

— Lest readers descend into too much woe, I recommend either Walker Percy’s “Love in the Ruins: The Adventures of a Bad Catholic at a Time Near the End of the World” or John Kennedy Toole’s “A Confederacy of Dunces,” two of my favorite novels that read as humorous, though dated, social commentaries.

— I just received for Father’s Day Kwame Alexander’s “Why Fathers Cry at Night: A Memoir in Love Poems, Recipes, Letters, and Remembrances,” which I will read with great anticipation.

Starleisha Michelle Gingrich is a Lancaster-based storyteller, creative and theater professional who founded Disrupt Theatre Company in 2020:

I’ve read a lot since last year’s summer reading list — more than 70 books to be exact! I don’t really have a “what’s next” pile because when I do finish an audiobook — still my preferred method of reading — I usually scroll through Scribd and pick something from my “Saved” list that matches my vibe of the day.

I want to take a moment to dispel the idea of a “guilty pleasure.” When people ask me what my guilty pleasures are I say “I don’t believe in guilty pleasures because if something brings you joy, you don’t have to feel guilty about it!” I carry that with me while picking out books as well. Book TikTok and Instagram have classified books as “spicy,” which I think is delightful. (Back in my day we just called it erotica!) This year I’ve had some good, and some bad, reads in the “spicy” genre. A few of my favorites from this year are below.

— “I Kissed Shara Wheeler” by Casey McQuiston. The mysterious disappearance of prom queen Shara Wheeler unites three classmates — all kissed by Shara — in a quest to find her. Shara leaves behind a series of notes, drafted emails and clues for the main character Chloe to find. And for quarterback Smith to find. And for boy-next-door Rory to find. Chaos ensues and the trio attempts to unravel the mysterious disappearance of the girl they all yearn for. Set in Alabama at the end of the school year at a private Christian school, “I Kissed Shara Wheeler” is a delightfully queer story that kept me guessing every minute. McQuiston is an amazing author and their storytelling is always spot-on. I wish I could go back and reread it for the first time!

— “You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty” by Akwaeke Emezi. What do you get when you mix grief, visual arts and a handsome man who wants to fly you to his celebrity chef father’s home on a tropical island for an extended trip? For Feyi Adekola, the answer is a lot of complicated feelings. Feyi is mourning the loss of her fiance and meets a man who she thinks is perfect for her — until she lands at his handsome, rich and also grieving father’s home. A few introductions lead her to extend her trip for the opportunity to display her artwork at a local gallery. Feyi rediscovers herself and rediscovers the possibility of love among fresh fruits, hikes through the island’s mountains, and the attention of an unlikely suitor. Emezi’s writing style flows so well and they paint a beautiful picture of life after loss and a bisexual male main character. I’d like to put forth a content warning for this one: Blood is the primary medium for Feyi’s art (and Emezi’s real-life art!) and death is an ever-present topic.

— “Honey & Spice” by Bolu Babalola. If you’re looking for an easy read to fill the void Issa Rae’s comedy-drama series “Insecure” left in your life, look no further than “Honey & Spice.” I didn’t really know what to expect from this book; I selected it while looking for a palate cleanser after a stretch of very spicy books. About 10 minutes into listening, I said, out loud to myself, “I need to buy this for my best friend! She’ll love it!”

Kiki Banjo is a young Black woman who has a popular radio show, “Brown Sugar,” at Whitewell University that focuses on the happenings of the Black students (dubbed the Blackwellians). Mainly she wants to make sure all of the Afro-Caribbean women stay away from Malakai Korede, whom she has nicknamed “The Wasteman of Whitewell.” But then she kisses him. In front of all the Blackwellians. Suddenly, her show is in danger of being boycotted and she’s on the brink of cancellation herself. The only logical solution is for the two of them to salvage their reputations by fake-dating to prove to their fellow students that the other isn’t as bad as everyone thinks. Malakai and Kiki have great chemistry and their character depth and arches are delightful. Babalola hits it out of the park with her narrative style, and the incorporation of documentary filmmaking and radio show made this a fun listen. I do recommend getting your hands (ears?) on the audiobook version. And yes, I gifted a hardcover copy to my best friend and she loved it!

— “A Breathless Place” by Harper Bliss. A content warning: Death with dignity is the main theme of this book. World-famous singer Isabel Adler lost her voice a decade prior to the start of this story. We meet her as she is crafting goodbye letters to the people she loves. Her biographer is injured in a horseback riding accident, and Leila Zadeh, a renowned journalist, is brought in to finish the manuscript. Izzy and Leila develop a deep connection, and suddenly Izzy’s plan to end her life starts to shift. We learn more about her history, her present and her potential future. A beautiful tale of love, persistence and resilience, Harper Bliss brings us a fresh lesbian romance full of music, and second chances.

OK, now for two lighter ones.

— “It Happened One Summer” by Tessa Bailey. I cannot tell you how much I am loving Tessa Bailey right now. I’ve listened to five of her books in the last month and I’m currently listening to another one as I write this. But “It Happened One Summer” drew me in because of the cover art. It’s bright blue and has a vintage feel to it that just does something to my warm-weather-loving spirit. Hollywood “it girl” Piper Bellinger is feeling restless after being dumped by her heartthrob boyfriend, so she does what she does best: wreaks havoc and gets arrested. Her sister Hannah bails her out, and their stepfather cuts them off and banishes them both to the small fishing city of Westport, Washington, to live in a vacant apartment above the local dive bar that their deceased father, the beloved captain of a fishing boat, used to run. She soon meets Brendan, a surly sea captain who is still mourning the loss of his wife seven years before. Throughout this book Piper goes on a true journey of discovery: She meets her grandmother for the first time and hears stories of her father’s love of fishing and the storm that took his life, and she learns more and more about the small town she now inhabits. And, as she grows closer to Brendan, she’s not sure if she yearns for the bright lights of the big city anymore.

The second book in the “Bellinger Sisters” series, “Hook, Line, and Sinker,” finds Hannah back in LA working on a new feature film. After the director has a moment of inspiration, Hannah suggests they move the production to film in Westport. The only problem is, the apartment isn’t available and she isn’t keen on living with lovestruck Piper and Brendan. Fisherman Fox Thornton offers his guest room to Hannah, and she reluctantly agrees, because they are just friends. As a child, Fox was dubbed a bad influence by his classmates’ parents; his internalization of being told who and what he is all his life caused him to become relationship- and responsibility-avoidant. Enter Hannah with her overwhelming love of music. Fox knows they have chemistry, but he doesn’t want to hurt Hannah. Hannah is harboring a crush on her boss but quickly realizes that she and Fox are quickly moving past the “just friends” stage. “Hook, Line, and Sinker” has equally steamy moments and an epilogue that brought actual tears to my eyes.

Both books are great summer reads and I’m excited to keep reading more from Tessa Bailey!

Paula Koda, founding member of Lancaster Asian American Pacific Islanders, a court-appointed special advocate and a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and Lancaster Votes:

I was a shy, withdrawn child and books were my refuge growing up. They offered an escape that introduced me to imaginary friends and allowed me to travel to faraway places and experience different lives. I could not get enough.

Today I read far fewer books than I used to, but reading is one of life’s loves that has stuck with me over time. These days I like to alternate fiction and nonfiction and will often go down rabbit holes chasing specific topics or authors. I also like listening to audiobooks when we go on longer road trips.

Here are a few books I’ve read over the past 18 months with a focus on Asia and Asian American writers as we’ve just completed Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

— “Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II” by Daniel James Brown. Although my parents immigrated to the U.S. after World War II, they knew many Japanese and Japanese Americans who were taken from their homes on the West Coast after Pearl Harbor and placed in internment camps. This book follows the story of four individuals and their family circumstances before, during and after the camps. The main thread is the heroism of the Japanese American troops as they fought in Italy, but it also highlights conscientious objectors and friends and activists who lobbied the administration to release the imprisoned, and even touches on other nationalities who were interred. I particularly enjoyed learning about the different groups of Japanese Americans (broadly, Hawaiian and Californian) who joined the Army and how they eventually came to fight together in the highly decorated 442nd Regimental Combat Team.

— “The Swimmers” by Julie Otsuka is a languidly paced story of a daughter reconciling with her aging mother as the mother deals with mental decline. The topic of aging parents and dementia is one many of us have confronted, or perhaps will confront, in life. Despite the subject matter, I found this a much lighter read than her past two books “When the Emperor was Divine” and “The Buddha in the Attic,” which were both superb. Otsuka has spoken locally at Franklin & Marshall College twice.

— “Banzai Babe Ruth: Baseball, Espionage, and the Assassination during the 1934 Tour of Japan” by Robert K. Fitts. This fascinating work of nonfiction focuses on a travel team of Major League Baseball players who go to Japan to play exhibition games against Japanese players at the invitation of a major newspaper. It takes place before the run-up to World War II, and differences between the two cultures and playing styles are vast. As a baseball fan, I loved the stories about the iconic players — Lou Gehrig, Jimmie Foxx, Connie Mack and an aging Babe Ruth — and their interactions with fans and each other. The side story of Moe Berg being a (maybe) future CIA operative was also a hoot.

— “Lady Joker” by Kaoru Takamura, translated into English by Allison Markin Powell. An intricately constructed story centered around an executive who is kidnapped by individuals outside Japan’s regimented, mainstream society, this novel questions the role of government, corporations, familial and societal morals on the lives of common folk. Filled with unforgettable characters and situations that stretch one’s imagination, it is also a commentary on whether the political choices made by Japan during reconstruction were the correct ones.

Two books on my bedside table I plan to finish this summer:

— “After the Ivory Tower Falls: How College Broke the American Dream and Blew Up our Politics — and How to Fix It” by Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Will Bunch. I’m a third of the way through and I’m eager to get to the “how.”

— “I Have Some Questions for You” by Rebekka Makkai. A professional podcaster returns as a visiting professor to the prep school campus where her roommate was murdered. So far, it is nothing like her previous book “The Great Believers.”

— I’m saving the latest Harlan Coben treat, “I Will Find You," for later in the summer when I’m somewhere close to water!

Harriet Okatch, assistant professor of biology and public health at Franklin & Marshall College:

— “Climate Change is Racist: Race, Privilege and the Struggle for Climate Justice” by Jeremy Williams.

— “Seven Days in June” by Tia Williams.

— “Kindred” by Octavia E. Butler.

— “Yellowface” by R.F. Kuang

Karin Rezendes, deputy director of Manheim Township Public Library:

These recommendations were made with the input of other library staff members.

Fiction:

— “The Adventures of Amina Al-Sirafi” by Shannon Chakraborty. Amina al-Sirafi, one the Indian Ocean’s most notorious pirates, is drawn out of retirement by a job offer she cannot refuse.

— “The Matchmaker’s Gift” by Lynda Cohen Loigman tells of a matchmaker named Sara Glikman and her granddaughter, Abby, a successful divorce lawyer in Manhattan, and the eras in which they live.

— “The Chinese Groove” by Kathryn Ma is the story of 18-year-old Shelley, who flees China’s Yunnan province to live with family members in San Francisco, where things aren’t as he expected.

— “Gideon the Ninth” by Tamsyn Muir is a science fantasy novel described this way: “Brought up by unfriendly nuns, ancient retainers, and countless skeletons, Gideon is ready to abandon a life of servitude and an afterlife as a reanimated corpse. She packs up her sword, her shoes, and her dirty magazines, and prepares to launch her daring escape.”

— “The Meister of Decimen City” by Brenna Raney is the tale of supergenius and quasi-villain Rex, who gets reluctantly drawn into battle with the actual villain threatening Decimen City.

Nonfiction:

— “What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds” by Jennifer Ackerman.

— “The Ship Beneath the Ice: The Discovery of Shackleton’s Endurance” by Mensun Bound.

— “Brave Hearted: The Women of the American West” by Katie Hickman, the “story of the women who participated in the greatest mass migration in American history, transforming their country in the process.”

— “Raw Dog: The Naked Truth About Hot Dogs” by Jamie Loftus.

— “Brave the Wild River: The Untold Story of Two Women Who Mapped the Botany of the Grand Canyon” by Melissa L. Sevigny, about two pioneering botanists.

Briana Remlinger, Garden Spot High School student:

— The books I plan to read over the summer include “Monster” by Frank Peretti. It is the story of Reed Shelton, who plans a survival weekend for him and his wife Beck. But he never expects the events that unfold on the very first night. Reed and Beck end up being pursued by a huge, unearthly creature, and Beck is carried off into the night. With the help of a small town and a band of friends, Reed sets off to find his wife, but he’s not the only one hunting — the monster is after him.

— Also, “Stalking Jack the Ripper” by Kerri Maniscalco. Set in 1888 London, this historical fiction title follows 17-year-old Audrey Rose Wadsworth as she rejects societal norms as a lord’s daughter and takes up forensic medicine. This, unwittingly, gets her (and her friend Thomas Cresswell) caught up in the investigation of serial murderer Jack the Ripper.

Here are a few books or series I’ve already read and absolutely love and would recommend:

— “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr. If poetry and historical fiction got together and had a child, this book would be it. Doerr, master of words, intertwines the lives of blind Marie-Laure and Werner Pfennig, as Marie flees Paris with her father and Werner is enlisted by the Nazis to track down the resistance. Through their fateful encounter, Doerr illustrates the ways, against all odds, people try to be good to one another.

— The “Renegades” trilogy by Marissa Meyer. In a world run by prodigies — humans with extraordinary abilities — an organization known as the Renegades attempts to establish peace and order, while the rebel group, the Anarchists, cause chaos. When Anarchist member Nova Artino vows to get revenge on the Renegades for not being there when she needed them, golden boy Adrian Everhart throws a wrench in her plans. But Nova refuses to be derailed by this Renegade with an incessant thirst for justice.

— “The Lunar Chronicles,” also by Marissa Meyer. In this sci-fi spin on the tale of Cinderella, androids live among humans. A deadly plague ravages the entire world. The Lunar queen and her colonies watch and wait for the perfect time to make their move. And the entire fate of Earth rests on the shoulders of gifted mechanic and cyborg Cinder. When her life interconnects with Prince Kai’s, Cinder is thrown into the center of an intergalactic struggle.

Kevin Ressler, outgoing president and CEO of the United Way of Lancaster County and soon-to-be CEO of The Alliance for Health Equity:

This summer includes a significant job change that will allow for a more personally determined schedule. I’m looking forward to getting back to reading for nonprofessional, personal development. Poetry and plays have always been what centered me and reminded me that what is important in the world is much more relational than tactical. So here are a few books I’ll be touching base with this summer.

— “The Phantom Tollbooth” by Norton Juster is a fun kids book that allows for many silly character voices. Reading it out loud to our two daughters is a start-of-summer tradition. They are always enraptured with the story and like laughing at me being silly. It’s always great to ride shotgun with Milo and friends.

— “The Encyclopedia of Spices & Herbs: An Essential Guide to the Flavors of the World” by Padma Lakshmi. I am excited to get back into cooking, which for me has always been a way to explore the world and culture from my own home. I’m eager to understand the history and importance of the flavors that have influenced the world. This was a Christmas gift and I’m excited to start looking at it before next Christmas.

— “In Bibi’s Kitchen: The Recipes and Stories of Grandmothers from the Eight African Countries that Touch the Indian Ocean” by Somali chef Hawa Hassan and food writer Julia Turshen. This book was a Christmas gift a few years ago and I am glad to finally take time to read this. For those of us who lean too much on search engine algorithms for recipes, the international recipes we get are often from popular bloggers not directly connected to the food source. This is even more the case when looking for African recipes. While I have Tanzanian culinary skills from my mother and cousins, I am eager to encounter other East African culinary perspectives influenced in the most ancient of ancient places in the world.

— I always look out for books by local authors, especially if I call them friends. A few years ago I recommended Jamie Beth Cohen’s book “Wasted Pretty,” and if you didn’t get her sequel “Liminal Summer,” you should check that out.

But what I’ll be reading for the first time this summer is a book from Music for Everyone founder and my friend John Gerdy. “The Journey of an Old White Dude in the Age of Black Lives Matter: A Primer” is an earnest attempt by someone who wants to figure out how to develop as an individual in the confusing and challenging world that is race in America. The book is written as an invitation to other white folks to be willing to explore beyond initial stereotypes and socialized ignorance into a place that requires risk. The reward is a more understood world. This isn’t written for a religious audience, but I believe, as someone involved in progressive Christian movements, that this would make for a great adult Sunday school book for exploration of growth around race issues in America.

— I also plan to read the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Then the War: And Selected Poems, 2007-2020” by Carl Phillips and “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver. It’s a summer of change for me and I’m looking forward to exploring how other Americans are wrestling with the changes we are all experiencing.

Nikki Rivera, world languages teacher in the Warwick School District and Manheim Township school director:

Quiet time to sit down and get lost in a book is very precious to me, and rare during the school year. Most of my “need to read” material consists of news, topics in education, school board information (policies, legislation, etc.), leadership, social justice and politics. My “want to read” escapes include books that inspire me to be a better person, that make me think about perspectives and angles that may be different from my own, with a relatable plot and typically an intriguing twist. I love suspense, comedy, quick wit, underdogs who win the day, steamy romances, crime and, of course, all of this in English and in Spanish.

I have enjoyed the following books:

— “The Mambo Kings Play Songs of Love” by Oscar Hijuelos and “The Fourteen Sisters of Emilio Montez O’Brien” by the same author. These richly written stories by an American novelist of Cuban heritage were some of the earlier reads that I enjoyed as I was studying Spanish at the University of Pittsburgh.

— Anything by Jo Nesbo! His thrillers are riveting.

— Richard Osman’s “Thursday Murder Club Mystery” series. My second oldest child recommended these and they are hilarious. I am currently reading the second book, “The Man Who Died Twice.”

On my want-to-read list for this summer are books that my sister gave me for Mother’s Day:

— “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig. It deals with life’s many choices and what is the best way to live. I want to know!

— “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman. I am intrigued by a protagonist with inappropriate social skills who says exactly what she’s thinking. I love that Eleanor is described as weird and witty and is able to survive best by having an open heart. She sounds relatable.

— And, of course, I’m going to read local young adult fiction author A.S. King’s latest, “Attack of the Black Rectangles,” about censorship and intolerance. Amy Sarig King is an outstanding author who has been a guest speaker where I teach, both for the English and creative writing classes as well as for the Gender & Sexuality Alliance club that I co-advise. She “gets” kids.

Sobeida Rosa, co-founder of the Lancaster Changemakers’ Collective:

Reading has been a form of self expression and independence for me in many ways. Growing up, I loved getting lost in a book and being transported to a new world. I have always been curious by nature and have appreciated how much more I could learn through books.

— “All About Love” by bell hooks. This novel deconstructs the way we think about love — the way we receive and give love to others. The author does a great job of encouraging the reader to reflect through personal stories woven into the themes of love.

— “Clap When You Land” by Elizabeth Acevedo. This is a novel written in verse about two strangers who discover they’re sisters after the death of their father. This story is about grief, loss, family and sisterhood.

— “We Should All Be Feminists” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. In this essay, adapted from a TEDx talk with the same title, Adichie explores what it means to be a feminist. It’s an open conversation empowering women toward liberation.

Brenda Smoker, retired Hempfield School District superintendent:

My favorite genre for reading for pleasure is political espionage. I love authors such as Tom Clancy and Robert Ludlum because their books always have a lot of twists and turns and are well researched to keep my attention.

This summer I’m going to read two books I have had in my library, but have not yet read: “An Unfinished Life: John F. Kennedy” by Robert Dallek and “Colin Powell: My American Journey” by Colin Powell with Joseph E. Persico. (After all, I was a history teacher.)

Another book I just purchased is “Getting Out of Saigon: How a 27-Year-Old Banker Saved 113 Vietnamese Civilians” by Ralph White.

And I plan to reread an old favorite: “Exodus” by Leon Uris. I find all of his books difficult to get through for the first 30 pages and then I can’t put them down.

Lastly, for fun, I will be reading a new Tom Clancy book, “Flash Point” by Don Bentley.

A little bit of a mixed bag!

Barbara Stengel, Millersville University and Vanderbilt University professor emerita of education:

When it comes to summer reading, I always try to find books that stretch and provoke me, while also qualifying as a “good read.”

— I just finished R.F. Kuang’s “Babel: Or the Necessity of Violence,” a historical fantasy that deals with student movements, colonial resistance and language’s role as a tool in 19th-century Oxford, England. I thoroughly enjoyed that, so I’m going to turn this summer to her newest, “Yellowface.” It’s too hard to explain just what it’s about but it will clearly meet my “stretch and provoke” criteria.

— I have Abraham Verghese’s “The Covenant of Water” on digital hold at the library. I was quite moved by his last novel, “Cutting for Stone,” and I expect the same experience from this novel, which The Washington Post review described as a “lavish smorgasbord of genealogy, medicine and love affairs.”

As an educator, even a retired one, I am always on the lookout for books that capture our educational zeitgeist (both problems and possibilities), and the best folks doing that right now — in a very readable way — are Jack Schneider and Jennifer Berkshire. I recommend their “A Wolf at the Schoolhouse Door: The Dismantling of Public Education and the Future of School.” If you want to listen rather than read, check out their podcast, “Have You Heard,” for a lot of sensible thinking and talk about education.

— So many of us have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease and struggle to make sense of the process of losing a loved one step by step. A friend gave me Amy Bloom’s “In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss,” and that’s the next book I’ll pick up as I think through my experience with my wonderful sister, Ellen.

— And I’ll make time for some poetry to be read in the warmth of the sun. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo’s “Crazy Brave: A Memoir,” and “An American Sunrise” are both on my pile.

Libby Sternberg, novelist and Lancaster County resident:

Because I’m a working author and freelance editor, my reading falls into two categories — “book candy” (fun to read novels) and upmarket books (fiction or nonfiction that feeds the soul).

This summer, I’d like to read the following:

— “Miracle Cure” by Harlan Coben. I discovered the mysteries of Harlan Coben over a year ago and have been devouring them ever since. Dreading the day when I’ve been through all his oeuvres, I was happy to find this 2011 novel I’ve yet to read. Coben writes page-turning thrillers that are grounded, however, in hope, abiding love and, often, his enduring affection for his home state of New Jersey.

— “Untold Power: The Fascinating Rise and Complex Legacy of First Lady Edith Wilson” by Rebecca Boggs Roberts. Though I’m no fan of Woodrow Wilson, his wife intrigues me because of her strong intelligence and courage (sometimes misplaced) as she sought to protect her very ill husband late in his presidency.

— “Charles Portis: Collected Works.” I discovered Portis after watching the Coen brothers adaptation of his most famous novel “True Grit” (their iteration is much truer to the book than the John Wayne movie). A master of voice, Portis’ complete works were recently released by the Library of America, and I look forward to savoring them one at a time, starting with “Norwood.”

— “Brave Companions: Portraits in History” by David McCullough. My husband I started reading this by listening to it on CD on a recent trip. We’re both fascinated by these short stories of courageous souls, ranging from explorer Alexander von Humboldt to author Harriet Beecher Stowe to a young Teddy Roosevelt in the North Dakota badlands and more. Even if you think you know these people, you make discoveries in this tome. Bonus: The audiobook is read by the author himself.

Some quick recommendations of past reads:

— Any historical novel by Louis Bayard. A writer of soulful historical mysteries, Bayard is a master of capturing the nuances of parent/child relationships. His “Mr. Timothy” explores what happens to a grown-up Tiny Tim from Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” and his “The Pale Blue Eye” (recently made into a Netflix movie) tells the fictional tale of a young West Point cadet, Edgar Allan Poe, who works with a grieving father to solve a murder. Bayard captures Poe’s literary voice so well you’re surprised to learn the poet himself didn’t pen his words. Beware: The story will break your heart.

— “Gilead” by Marilynne Robinson. This 2005 Pulitzer Prize winner sticks with you (I’ve read it several times now and regularly recommend it). Its peaceful prose packs a wallop. Life-changing events interrupt the narrative as an ailing father attempts in 1956 to write a letter to his young son recounting the story of his own life and that of his pacifist father and abolitionist grandfather.

— “Crosswind: The World War II Adventures of MI6 Agent Katrin Nissen” by Karen K. Brees. This WWII espionage novel features a bold American spy masquerading as a botanist at a European conference in order to elicit important scientific secrets. Interesting fact: The Nazis were big proponents of native plant campaigns, as part of their racial purity worldview.

Tammy Sweeney, U.S. history and Advancement Placement world history teacher at Manheim Township High School and 2022 Teacher Impact Award winner:

For me, books are where I go to rejuvenate, learn and explore — they are both a refuge and a source of inspiration. When reading for pleasure, I prefer mysteries and supernatural horror in which characters are isolated and the setting is oppressively desolate. Give me something that is bleak, cold or takes place at sea and I am in heaven!

Here are my recommendations:

— “The Yellow Wallpaper,” “Herland” and “Selected Writings” by Charlotte Perkins Gilman. Written in the late 19th century, Gilman’s short story “The Yellow Wallpaper” is one of the most compelling and truly bone-chilling narratives I have read. A stark commentary on the oppression of women in the 1800s, it chronicles a young mother’s terrifying descent into madness as her husband attempts to “cure” her of depression after the birth of their child. Decaying wallpaper has never been so horrifying, nor the color yellow so unnerving — superb storytelling!

— “The Boats of the ‘Glen Carrig’ and Other Nautical Adventures: The Collected Fiction of William Hope Hodgson.” A major influence on H.P. Lovecraft, Hodgson is perhaps my favorite author. Published during the first decade of the 20th century, his Sargasso Sea stories are surreal masterpieces of supernatural horror. After the foundering of the ship Glen Carrig on a rock in unknown waters, the remaining crew slip into an unreal and nightmarish world of weed-choked seas and otherworldly encounters. An absolute blast and a must-read!

— “Mystery in White: A Christmas Crime Story” by J. Jefferson Farjeon. The oft-forgotten novels of English mystery author J. Jefferson Farjeon, were recently rereleased as part of the British Library’s “Crime Classics” series. A contemporary of Agatha Christie, Farjeon weaves wonderful narratives that will keep you guessing until the end. In “Mystery in White,” several strangers seek refuge at a deserted country estate after their train is halted in a snowstorm. They arrive to find the fireplaces lit and the drawing room set for high tea, but the owners of the house have vanished. Unknown to the weary travelers, they are not alone in the home — they are also not the only ones who have left the train! Such a fun book filled with witty characters and delicious suspense.

Andrew Szalay, president and CEO of Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity:

Reading is one of my favorite hobbies, which ranks with baseball and hiking. Although I have mostly read mountaineering literature over the last 20 years, and I started blogging about it in 2010, work and fatherhood are reducing my ability to be a specialist reader, and I think that’s great.

— “Forget Me Not: A Memoir by Jennifer Lowe-Anker. Lowe-Anker is the widow of American mountaineering hero Alex Lowe and is now the wife of his best friend and mountaineer Conrad Anker. She shares her love and grief, as well as the weight that tragedy brings and the challenge of moving on as woman and a mother.

— “Invention of Yesterday: A 50,000 Year History of Human Culture, Conflict, and Connection” by Tamim Ansary. This book demonstrates that battles won and new inventions are not what drives humanity; rather it’s our narrative and the stories we tell. Ansary explains that the stories we share shape what we do next.

— “Land: How the Hunger for Ownership Shaped the Modern World” by Simon Winchester. Land is scarce and this book explains how land became a commodity — how it is measured, valued, fought over — and offers ideas for how we can better share it with our neighbors.

— “Waiting for Teddy Williams” by Howard Frank Mosher. This novel tells a heartwarming fictional story of a boy in Northern Vermont in a small-town America that no longer exists, and his exciting, mysterious and mostly absent baseball hero who happens to be his father.

Eloise Taylor, Garden Spot High School student:

Books are such wonderful things; they transport us to new worlds and introduce us to new characters. As the child of two bookworms and a part-time bookseller myself, I know a thing or two about books and summer is the absolute best time to read. Whether you are a hardcore reader or just looking for something to do, these recommendations have something for everyone.

— For mystery and thriller fans, I recommend “Five Survive” by Holly Jackson. I am so excited to read this book because Jackson has written such fantastic mystery stories in the past. The book follows six teenagers on their way to a spring break trip, when their recreational vehicle breaks down in the middle of nowhere. They quickly realize this was no accident and someone is out to get them. Set over eight hours, the six characters must figure out a way to survive, but only five will.

— For realistic fiction fans, I recommend “A Very Large Expanse of Sea” by Tahereh Mafi. It is a coming-of-age story for Shirin, a 16-year-old Muslim girl in the year following 9/11. Not only does she struggle with common teenager issues but she also faces discrimination toward her race and her religion.

— For fantasy fans, I recommend “The Cruel Prince” by Holly Black. Jude is a human raised in the Faerie realm, full of not-to-be trusted “fey” and even more unpredictable members of the royal family. All she wants is to become a knight for the High Court, but obtaining this goal is more difficult than it seems. The first in a trilogy, this book is full of political intrigue, a fantastical romance and a truly wonderful main character who won’t back down from a fight.

— For romance fans, I recommend “Better Than the Movies” by Lynn Painter. Liz is a hopeless romantic and when her childhood crush comes back into her life, she wants nothing more than for him to ask her to prom. Only thing is, he has become quick friends with her next-door neighbor and nemesis Wes. Together, they scheme to get the crush to notice her, while feelings between Liz and Wes start to change and complicate things.

All four of these books are amazing and are either previous summer reads of mine or ones I look forward to reading this year.

Laura Thompson, LNP | LancasterOnline sports editor:

Life keeps belting many of us upside the head. We’ve got wildfire hazes, inflation, culture wars and artificial intelligence to worry about on the regular. And I, as one who reads the Associated Press wire and doomscrolls far too often, have come to prefer some basic escapism, thank you very much.

If you look at my Goodreads profile, you’ll find a mishmash of genres to be sure — but lately I’m heavy on mysteries and, believe it or not, romances. Generally, they have fun, snarky lead characters. And they are helping me exhale.

— Deanna Raybourn’s “Veronica Speedwell” series features a butterfly-collecting, verbally sparring, witty-ahead-of-her-time heroine of the Victorian era. Veronica and the dashing Revelstoke “Stoker” Templeton-Vane spend their time getting into and out of all sorts of sticky situations with wit and aplomb.

— In Alan Bradley’s “Flavia de Luce” series, we stay in England, but fast-forward to the postwar era of the 1950s. Starting with the opener, “The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie,” our young heroine Flave copes with a distant and mourning, father, two sisters not at all like her chemistry-loving self, and, suddenly, a dead body in the garden.

Then ... well ... there are the Bridgertons. Say what you will, but Julia Quinn has crafted a heck of a series filled with fun characters, sparkling interplay and vivid imagery. They’re brain candy. Gobble it up.

But if these are not your cup of bourbon, I will note that my more recent flights of fancy aside, I have always been an absolute sucker for a good biography or historical piece, too. In the last year I have been totally consumed by a couple.

— Billie Jean King’s “All In,” which gives you a front-row seat not just at some really great tennis matches, but also to the women’s rights movement of the early 1970s. It’s phenomenal.

— Viola Davis’ “Finding Me” is visceral, often disturbing and utterly riveting.

— Also, Marc Peyser’s “Hissing Cousins: The Lifelong Rivalry of Eleanor Roosevelt and Alice Roosevelt Longworth” offers a colorful look at the relationship between two famous cousins and how “Mrs. Democrat” and “Mrs. Republican” impacted the world at large — when they weren’t busy verbally smacking each other.

— And, well, bonus points to one and all for anything by Neil Gaiman.

Now, go! Read something!