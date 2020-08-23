Any woman, especially one who has run for office, should be very thankful for the strong women who over 100 years ago stood up for our right to vote. They sought a change to our Constitution and got it. This is no small accomplishment.

It’s almost inconceivable just how hard it was to change the minds of those in power. Only men at the time were running our country. Logically, it is common sense that all citizens should have the right to vote for those seeking office. But imagine the courage it took to stand up to men who thought of women as their property and expected them to do what they were told. A lot of credit must be given to the women who stood up and fought back.

When I ran for office the first time, it never entered my mind that I didn’t have the right to speak up and step forward. I did not expect people to vote for me because of my gender. It was my hope that enough constituents would see me as someone who could keep the promises I made and get the job done as I said I would.

But even in the 1990s there were those who said a woman couldn’t win the newly created 37th state Legislative District (which by the way is currently represented by a woman, Republican state Rep. Mindy Fee, I’m pleased to say). I served in the state House of Representatives from 1993 to 2000 and then from 2003 to 2010.

There were a few folks who asked if my husband approved of my getting into politics. I was asked who would cook his supper (you just have to laugh at those kinds of questions). But that was a small minority.

What I encountered certainly could not compare to what women dealt with over a 100 years ago. Nevertheless, even though it was only a relatively few folks who harped on the fact that I was a woman, I found it astounding that there were still people who didn’t think women had any business doing “men’s work.”

Fortunately, the majority of voters found such a notion as absurd as I did.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

And for the record, I should state that I did not have a problem with my male counterparts in Harrisburg. The male lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in the House and Senate treated me respectfully and professionally. When we got feisty over policy issues, there was strong debate but not unkind words. I must confess that I really enjoyed those debates!

It’s been quite a while since I walked the halls of the state Capitol, but there was never a day during my time in Harrisburg that I didn’t feel gratitude toward all those who went before me.

Even though there were those few constituents who didn’t think it was suitable for a woman to run for office, I will forever be thankful for the good and thoughtful voters of Lancaster County who stood with the woman whose husband was her biggest supporter — a husband who was very capable, by the way, of making his own supper.

Times are very different now. Women hold powerful positions in government and in the corporate world. We are educators, nurses, doctors, lawyers, scientists, athletes, etc. — and let’s not leave out those who choose to care for our elderly and those who choose to raise and care for our children.

Let’s see to it that what was done to bring about the 19th Amendment is never forgotten, and that our daughters, granddaughters, great-granddaughters as well as our sons, grandsons, great-grandsons — and all who need to be reminded — know that women can stand toe to toe with anyone!

One final thought: Women in the United States make up a powerful voting bloc. How extremely proud our ancestors — who really put it on the line for us — would be.

Katie True is a Republican former state House member from East Hempfield Township. Gov. Tom Corbett named her to lead the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs within the Pennsylvania Department of State. She also served as secretary of legislative affairs for Corbett, and as executive director of the Pennsylvania Commission for Women.