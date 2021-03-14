A year ago, life as we knew it changed forever. What was this novel coronavirus? How would it impact our families, our communities, the country and the world?

For my family, the impact has been enormous. My parents, with whom I was very close, died from COVID-19 three days apart last April.

I have days when it all still seems surreal. Like so many other people who have lost family members, I was not able to be with my parents at any point during their illness or dying days.

When asked to write about what this past year has been like, I knew I had to start by acknowledging our collective loss.

One year later, more than 29 million Americans have contracted the virus, and more than 530,000 have died from it. Worldwide, more than 118 million people have contracted the disease, and more than 2.6 million people have died from it.

Health challenges are more abundant. Many people have become what are called COVID-19 long-haulers with serious, ongoing health issues. Mental illness has skyrocketed as people quarantine alone. Senior citizens have lost mobility and cognitive abilities as they long for hugs and social time with their loved ones.

Economic challenges are abundant, too. People have lost jobs, closed their cherished small businesses, and in some cases, they feel like they have lost their identities along with their livelihoods.

It is against this backdrop that I have trouble hearing people say, “I can’t wait to return to normal.” Those words are an indication of privilege — privilege that the pandemic has not impacted them to the core.

On online support group pages for families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19, people pour out their hearts and souls as they describe losing their loved ones and not being able to be with them through their illness or final hours. They’ve lost spouses, children, siblings, parents. In many cases, they have lost multiple family members. For them, life will never again be “normal.”

These family members talk about the pain of grieving alone. In my family’s case, we still have not had my parents’ memorial service. They were active members of a church in center-city Philadelphia. The church still is closed, and we wouldn’t dream of having their service anywhere else.

Because our family is following public health guidelines, we haven’t gotten together indoors. I have yet to see my sister, with whom I am very close, in 2021. Last year in warmer weather, we saw each other outside a few times. We have yet to grieve in person with our extended family or our parents’ friends.

Yes, many families have chosen to take the chance and gather indoors. Our family knows firsthand that COVID-19 is deadly, so we have opted to wait until it is safe to get together.

In his televised address to the nation Thursday night, President Joe Biden said he would direct states to make all adults eligible to be vaccinated by May 1. It is heartening that the country is increasing vaccinations, which soon will enable people to socialize safely with their families and friends.

My parents died early in the pandemic. Doctors were just learning about COVID-19 symptoms at that point, and effective treatment options were not available yet. Vaccines were a long way off.

For our family, the news of vaccinations is a welcome relief. But for people whose family members died just weeks away from getting inoculated against COVID-19, the daily news about vaccinations is another painful reminder that their loved ones could have been saved, had they not been exposed to the virus just months or weeks before vaccines were available.

Today’s world is a study in separate realities. For people who have lost loved ones or become long-haulers due to COVID-19, there is a harsh reality. These people, my family included, understand that the virus is real, it is deadly, and it knows no bounds. Even people who have followed all public health protocols catch it, get sick from it and even die from it.

Many people write on support group pages about the challenge of living in that reality while seeing others living in a totally different reality — one in which people won’t wear masks and don’t follow public health guidelines. For people who have lost loved ones, it feels like a minimization of their loved ones’ lives.

As we mark the one-year anniversary of the pandemic, and as the one-year anniversaries of my parents’ deaths approach, I try to find the good in every day.

My parents were vivacious, fun-loving people who valued family, friends and their church. They taught us the importance of relationships, of fighting for social justice, of making time for what’s most important.

I miss my parents tremendously, but they walk with us. I see them in my sister, in my children, in their friends who have become my friends.

On this one-year anniversary, I am grateful for our broader community. Grateful for those people brave enough to walk beside families who have lost loved ones. Grateful for health care workers who have selflessly cared for others. Grateful for teachers, for grocery store workers, for essential workers whose work has been so important throughout the past year.

Life will never again be “normal.” Dealing with that reality is an important step in the healing process. For those who have experienced challenges, may you find renewed strength. For those who have lost loved ones this past year, whether to COVID-19 or another cause, may your memories be a blessing.

Marylee Sauder is a freelance writer, Philadelphia native and Lancaster County resident.

