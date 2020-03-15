Being a student who is learning a third language at Warwick High School — and someone who has been bilingual all my life — I can compare my language learning experiences and say that it was definitely easier to learn my first two than this one now.

I was taught English and Chinese when I was younger, and I am currently taking French classes in high school. Because of the differences in difficulty, I often wonder why students at Warwick aren’t given the option to take a language in school at a lower grade.

Generation Z(eal) Generation Z(eal) is devoted to the opinions of young Lancaster County residents. The series takes its name from Generation Z, to which students ages 24 and younger belong. In this section, we amplify the voices of this county’s young people on issues that are of concern to them. Each Generation Z(eal) page is devoted to students from a particular school (local high schools, public and private, as well as local colleges). This week features the opinion writing of students from Warwick High School.

It has been proven that kids can learn languages faster at younger ages because of how their brains just unconsciously absorb the knowledge, whereas older kids have to consciously work to memorize and understand the meaning of words.

Viatcheslav Wlassoff, a scientific and medical consultant and editor, states that younger kids can also imitate new sounds more accurately than older kids. In his article “Why Do Children Learn Foreign Languages So Easily?” on the website BrainBlogger, he says children’s brains are more welcoming to new sounds before adolescence. Also, learning a second language helps to expand your vocabulary and improve problem-solving skills.

Because of those advantages to starting earlier, I feel as though Warwick should offer language classes in younger grades, maybe sixth or seventh. We currently start in eighth grade, our second year of middle school. Even if we are just introduced to the definitions of words and simple sentences in younger grades before learning grammar, we’ll already have a foundation built in the language that would be beneficial when the grammar instruction starts.

In my elementary school, our core classes are one hour and 25 to 30 minutes long, and the enrichment classes are 40 minutes. If those periods are shortened like they are in the middle and high school, there would be time to add a language class. Kids would then be able to build a foundation in a new language before high school.

Spending a small time introducing languages in younger grades will go a long way once kids reach high school.

Joy Singer is a freshman journalism student at Warwick High School.