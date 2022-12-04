About 20% more people who participate in extracurricular activities have GPAs over 3.0, compared to those who don’t, according to the federal government’s National Center for Education Statistics. But even though there is a correlation between extracurricular activities and a higher GPA, only 44% of students participate in an activity — whether it’s sports, music, the arts or some combination of those.

That leaves an astounding 56% of students who do not participate in extracurricular activities and receive their benefits. This is why I believe that schools should require students to get involved in an activity.

Activities provide an impetus for students to apply themselves and do well in school. Extracurricular activities drive up attendance rates and help to ensure that students keep their grade above a failing level.

Students can build skills they can use throughout their lives, many of which cannot be easily learned in a purely academic setting. Extracurricular activities build skills such as networking, communication, problem-solving and time management.

Involvement is essential to building a sense of community within our schools. Activities give us a chance to meet people who share our interests and find new friendships. A positive peer support group is critical to academic success.

Participating in a sport not only improves grades for many students but also contributes to improved mental health. Regular exercise significantly lowers the risk of depression in people under the age of 18.

According to a 2009 research paper titled “Impact of Extracurricular Activities on Students,” students who participate in such activities “have been found to be less likely to use substances such as drugs and alcohol, less likely to drop out of school, misbehave at school, and commit delinquent acts.”

With all these benefits, extracurricular activities should be a required part of our public school education, in order to allow students to grow, explore and discover what they are passionate about.

Extracurricular activities are one of the only ways a student can show potential employers and colleges their dedication and commitment. More and more, colleges aren’t just looking at grades — they’re also considering how involved students are in their communities and schools. A student with a 3.5 GPA and loads of extracurricular activities is most likely going to be given precedence over a kid with a 4.0 GPA but only one or two activities.

High schools that require an extracurricular activity give their students a boost not only for college admissions, but also for life. They also see an increase in school spirit, since participating gives students a reason to care about their school and their peers.

More schools should adopt a policy requiring kids to participate in at least one extracurricular activity of their choosing: sports, performing arts, clubs or student government.

Sarah Babb is in the 12th grade at Garden Spot High School.