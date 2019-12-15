Students rush through the halls, scuttling past an isolated poster hung on a math teacher’s door. The poster boldly asks, “When will I ever use this in real life?” The question is answered with a long list of jobs printed below: lawyer, doctor and more.
This question has been ingrained into the very fabric of the American high school curriculum. Emphasis is placed on creating well-rounded students. However, this goal is executed extremely poorly.
Although some of the current academic material is beneficial, much of it is simply not necessary for societal growth. Students must regurgitate memorized facts on an exam to never again encounter these facts in real life.
The main problem? The absence of global studies in the curriculum in many Pennsylvania high schools.
Global studies instruction is essentially focused on the interaction between citizens and the countries in which they live. Its importance is rooted in the necessary obligations that young people will have to face in the years to come. This subject concerns not just local issues, but international ones as well.
Combating issues such as climate change and economic crises will be most effective if we have an underlying knowledge of global studies. Understanding issues with a global perspective allows citizens to make informed decisions about the communities in which they live.
“I think that one of the primary jobs that we need to do, particularly in the modern world, is to make sure that (students) understand global studies and the world that (they) live in,” said Tammy Sweeney, an Advanced Placement world history teacher at Manheim Township High School.
While global studies instruction is somewhat incorporated into the International Baccalaureate curriculum through courses like Theory of Knowledge, very few students embark on the full IB diploma. In addition, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, only 26 of the 1,501 high schools in Pennsylvania offer the IB program.
Advanced Placement courses, a more popular rigorous academic curriculum, provide little to no insight into global studies.
Progress is being made toward change, however.
Pennsylvania academic standards for environment and ecology place an emphasis on teaching sustainability, for example, and also touch on other environmental issues. In addition, world language — “the study of the language, cultures, traditions and histories of different communities of people who communicate in languages other than English,” according to the state Department of Education — is required in Pennsylvania high schools. Not only does world language provide insight into the language spoken in other countries, it also provides a global perspective through teaching about a country’s culture and communities.
Still, there is no specific academic standard pertaining solely to global studies.
An option that has become available in many high schools is the inclusion of electives that emphasize these studies. But even this option has disadvantages. For example, Manheim Township High School does have a global perspectives course for seniors, but it is optional and unattractive to many students because it is not an AP course that can provide college credit. The high school also offers a virtual social problems course; however, it is unknown to most students and is not as valuable as a physical course provided within the school itself.
Despite the disadvantages, the high school has improved its global studies offerings. An increasing number of students have undertaken the IB diploma over the past year, and nondiploma candidates have willingly joined IB courses offered in the school.
Although global studies instruction is somewhat present in school curricula, it holds very little sway in students’ education. Since it is not a mandatory part of the curriculum, global studies is not viewed as valuable as other subjects. Teachers simply do not have the time to effectively incorporate global studies into their lesson plans. The lack of time in most students’ schedules also does not allow for at-home research to be done.
Despite these obstacles, global studies can still be incorporated into American high school curriculum. Teachers can assign small, encouraging tasks, such as watching the news on television. In-class debates also can be held to allow students to gain new perspectives on current issues. Incorporation of global studies, however, is challenging if there is no change to the overall curriculum.
Demanding that schools require global studies can be an effective way to create change. That change is necessary if students are to be prepared to encounter and combat real-life issues they will face in the world.
Dora Betts is in the 11th grade at Manheim Township High School.