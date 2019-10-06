At a glance, student journalism may seem like an obsolete concept. After all, social media has made access to information very easy. Almost all information about school events or guest lectures are emailed to us. Clubs promote their events on their Instagram and Facebook. If we want to learn more about certain policies, we can look at a webpage. Seriously, who needs to read paragraphs nowadays?
It is my opinion that student journalism still has a place in our lives, especially in a small liberal arts college like Franklin & Marshall. Here are a couple of reasons why,
First, student journalism is one of the few ways in which we can take an in-depth look at someone we may know. This is particularly true in a school as small as Franklin & Marshall, where one can almost always put a face to a name. That’s unlike Facebook or other digital platforms that present only transitory information (location, event or an outfit) about a person. But an interview or well-written article details a person’s skills, ambitions and histories. In other words, student journalism promotes empathy and connectedness among school community members.
Second, related to the first point, student journalism (or just any other type of writing) is an initiator for critical thinking. We live in an era in which information is constantly bombarding us. Whether it be a documentary on seals or a Buzzfeed list of the 10 best-selling frozen yogurt flavors, we need a moment of calm to process all the information we gather. For most of us, who are constantly stressed by the workload, it is not an easy process to start. However, reading or writing an article about something one cares about is a good way to start this process of introspection.
Lastly, I believe student journalism serves as a platform to help us react to the world around us. Every community’s response to the same events slightly differ, and Franklin & Marshall is no exception. Student-run papers are a good place for us to express ourselves in this regard. For instance, a student interested in the LGBT Pride movement may write about whether our school’s policies are adequate for people of the LGBT community. As racial tensions grow in the country, a student may talk about his or her own experience on campus. As a response to the Amazon forest fire, a student can examine our own sustainability policy. Whatever the case is, it is always good to examine how major political, ecological and social movements are intricately related to our lives.
I do not think student journalism is outdated — it is a great tool that encourages us to pause and examine the world around us. However, it is also a hard-to-deny fact that the numbers of people who read a periodical or a newspaper — professional or student-run — are decreasing. After all, sometimes it’s just nice to turn on Netflix. (It’s something I am guilty of as well, even as I write this article.) So, perhaps, the most difficult task that we face is simply to find joy in thinking. I carefully say that writing for The College Reporter newspaper is not a bad place to start.
Sojin Shin is a sophomore and contributing writer for The College Reporter, Franklin & Marshall College’s student newspaper.