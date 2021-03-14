As we’re marking the one-year anniversary of COVID-19’s impact here, there’s no question that it has taken a toll on our mental and emotional health.

A new national study of insurance claims by FAIR Health got my attention. Since March 2020 for teens ages 13-18, overdoses are up 95%, substance abuse is up 64% and depression is up 84%, as are claims for anxiety disorders and self-harm. “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on mental health,” the study’s authors wrote. “Infection-related fears, bereavement, economic instability and social isolation have triggered and exacerbated mental health issues.”

And while adults also have reported that COVID-19-related fears and stress have impaired their mental health, young people have been particularly susceptible because of school “closures, having to learn remotely and isolating from friends due to social distancing.”

My observation is that even the most mentally healthy people have been impacted. This reality should not be ignored. For those who may be struggling with mental health challenges, anxiety or depression, please know that it doesn’t mean you are weak or don’t have enough faith — it simply means you’re human.

Getting professional medical help or talking to a trusted counselor may be necessary for getting healthy. Just as there is no shame in getting professional help for our physical health, there is no shame in getting professional help for our mental and emotional health.

I also see the important role that faith can play in staying healthy emotionally as well as in reaching out to those who may be struggling. There is a pathway of peace for our emotional well-being that can be experienced by choosing humility toward God and releasing anxiety to him. I will admit that as a pastor, sometimes I have a tendency of giving simple Bible-verse answers to complex problems in life. However, the simple truths found in Scripture speak to real life, our human condition and the peace that is available to every person through a personal faith in God.

Is it really that simple to just choose humility and release anxiety? One of my favorite passages written by Peter, one of the original 12 disciples, gives this simple, profound truth: “Humble yourselves under the mighty power of God, and at the right time he will lift you up in honor. Give all your worries and cares to God, for he cares about you” (1 Peter 5:6-7).

Worries and cares are real and require a response. Most times they stem from fear of the unknown future. I’ve heard it said that worry is giving up today’s peace for tomorrow’s fear, but maybe we underestimate our ability to weather the storms of life.

Peter encourages us to release our worries and cares to God by first choosing humility. Humans are not naturally humble. Sometimes it’s difficult to recognize pride in ourselves but it can be a big roadblock to spiritual progress. God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble. Why does God oppose the proud? Because the proud oppose him. The heart of pride never sees the need to admit when we’re wrong and ask for forgiveness. It prevents reconciliation with God and reconciliation with others.

How many relationships have been broken, or wars started, because of foolish pride? Pride is like inflammation to the soul but choosing humility reduces that inflammation.

The posture of humility toward God puts us in a position to recognize he is our Creator and we are his creation, but he is not distant. When we give our worries and cares to him, he replaces it with courage to face our fears, wisdom to understand, strength to do what we know to do, and faith to trust him to do what only he can do. Bring God into your situation and be encouraged by these words spoken through the prophet Isaiah: “Don’t be afraid, for I am with you. Don’t be discouraged, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will hold you up with my right hand” (Isaiah 41:10).

Give all your worries to God because he cares for you and will carry you through.

Matt Mylin is the lead pastor at Worship Center, a Lancaster church. Email: pastormatt@worshipcenter.org.

GET HELP

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255.

Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.