For several decades, politicians and voters have been talking about the need for immigration reform. We haven’t had any meaningful immigration reform, because politicians and voters can’t agree on what that reform should entail.

Most of the arguments I’ve heard are based on emotion and individual perceptions and assumptions. “We owe the poor people of the world!” “They’ll take our jobs!” “We are a compassionate nation!” “Our American culture will disappear!”

Rarely does anyone talk or write about the economic results of the various suggestions — yet strategic economic planning must play a major role in these decisions if the result is to be accepted by the majority of the population.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States must maintain a birthrate (ratio of births to general population) of 2.1 in order to maintain the current population. A higher ratio increases the population; a lower rate causes the population to shrink over time. In 2018, the U.S. birthrate was roughly 1.7. That statistic, broken down by ethnic group, shows that no single group has a birthrate that rises above 2.0.

Yet our population continues to grow. The reason for that is immigration. When formulating immigration policy, therefore, we reasonably must first decide if we want the population to grow, stabilize or shrink.

Each option has its advantages (the fewer people there are, for example, the less impact we have on the environment; a stable population makes economic predictions much easier) and disadvantages (fewer people is not a good dynamic for an economy based on consumerism).

If we choose to grow or stabilize the population, we must come to grips with the need for immigration to some extent. And then we must decide who we want to let in, based on agreed-upon desired outcomes.

How many people need to enter the country in order to maintain the desired population? Do we want only family units, for the stability? Do we want only people under the age of 40, so they have a potentially longer time to work and pay taxes before retirement? Do we need specific skills? Do we provide incentives for them to settle where they are most needed, or do we let states and smaller communities decide without an overall national plan? How often do we reassess the specifics of acceptability? How do we factor in war refugees, including those from wars in which we are engaged?

If we choose population stagnation, we have the same questions to answer, but we must also plan for a stagnation in consumerism and develop a plan to replace that source of economic growth with something else. Should we concentrate on exports? Technology? Health care innovations? What do we have to offer the rest of the world, once we fill our own needs?

And if we choose population reduction — and therefore no or extremely limited immigration — how do we completely restructure the basis of our economy so that we can maintain a reasonable standard of living as our population continues to get smaller and smaller compared to the rest of the world? How do we deal with those who would try to force their way in? What role does the military have in this plan? How do we sustain our military strength with a shrinking population? How do we restructure our education system to accommodate future economic needs?

(Let me add as an aside, before someone suggests that we pay American families to have more children, that Germany has been paying kindergeld — a universal child benefit — since the end of World War II, and Germany’s birthrate is lower than ours.)

If these issues are indeed being debated, those debates are conducted largely out of the view of the American public. Our politicians, our religious leaders and the media, across the board, use emotional appeals to manipulate our opinions without giving us any serious debates and projections concerning what is clearly going to be a defining part of our national future.

It might be time for us all to give serious thought to what our businesses and our communities need in order to thrive over the next century — and what part immigration plays in that future.

Doris Russ, of West Hempfield Township, is a retired Army lieutenant colonel.