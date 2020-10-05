As we all know, more people are working at home during the pandemic. Often they are finding their homes inadequate to serve as both living space and office. So some are moving to larger houses so they can work remotely with more elbow room.

Some people also are moving to other towns — both because they want larger houses and because they want to live in smaller towns where they think the pandemic might not be so, well, viral.

HireAHelper, a web-based organization that helps people find moving companies that will carry their stuff to a new place, recently compiled a report that lists the 50 American towns it considers to be the most “remote-friendly” in the United States.

Strasburg is on that list. The small town with the big trains places number 41, between Hillsborough and Kitty Hawk, two extremely different towns in North Carolina.

This is not an arbitrary listing. HireAHelper created an algorithm (something many of us have done during our spare time in quarantine, right?) that considers each town’s amenities. Amenities include internet accessibility, cost of living, that sort of thing.

Gatlinburg, Tennessee — a town the Scribbler never needs to see again — came in first. New Castle and Lewes, Delaware — among the Scribbler’s favorite nearby towns — came in second and third. Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, placed sixth. Do you think low state taxes have something to do with placing three Delaware towns in the top 10?

In any case, if you live in Strasburg and find strangers gazing longingly at your home, consider the impact of this moving report.

Gen. Henry Miller

Lancaster County has produced a slew of army generals. Six hailed from Columbia alone. Here’s one of the non-Columbia generals you may not have heard about: Henry Miller.

No, not the “Tropic of Cancer”' Henry Miller. Lancaster’s Henry Miller did not write mind-blowing books in the 20th century. Gen. Henry Miller was born in Lancaster in 1751 and died at Carlisle in 1824.

Henry Miller’s obituary outlined his upright life. Also, Phil Gerber, president of the Millersville Area Historical Society, has shared a basic Miller biography from “Nine Months in York Town” by James McClure.

Henry was a son of John Miller, the Lancaster blacksmith who moved to a larger house and founded Millersburg, which became Millerstown, which became Millersville.

The general moved to York and became a lawyer in the late 1760s. He joined the Revolution and was promoted to lieutenant colonel. He was on one of those boats that crossed the Delaware headed for Trenton on Christmas night, 1776. He fought at Germantown and Monmouth.

After the war, he was elected first chief burgess in the new Borough of York. He was a member of the state convention that wrote the Pennsylvania Constitution. According to his obituary, he served in the Pennsylvania Legislature. Then he moved to Baltimore.

His last service in uniform was in Baltimore in 1813 when the British were coming. He was appointed brigadier general in command of the militia defending the city when the British fleet attacked Fort McHenry. Later he returned to Pennsylvania.

“He was decidedly at one time amongst the most popular men in the state,” according to his obituary, “and so in part he remained during the many vicissitudes of party collisions.”

Nice phrase that: “the many vicissitudes of party collisions.” You see, partisans were fussing with each other back then, too.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes "The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.