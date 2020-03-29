The remote nature of the Galápagos Islands, where wildlife abounds and Wi-Fi is limited, is exactly what attracts thousands of tourists every year.

It also is where hundreds of foreigners — including me and my mother — were trapped in isolation as the outside world faced the widespread COVID-19 pandemic and the panic that greeted it.

Long before most of us knew the terms “coronavirus” or “social distancing,” my mom and I booked the trip of a lifetime to the Galápagos Islands.

On March 14, we arrived before sunrise at the airport in Guayaquil, Ecuador, for our departure to San Cristobal island, one of the four inhabited islands in the Galapagos archipelago. Other than a few staff members wearing masks and a passenger temperature check, all was business as usual. We joined hundreds of tourists in line to get our transit cards to the Galapagos.

No one warned us of what was to come.

Adventure interrupted

On March 15, island life was everything we imagined it to be. We explored the nearby beaches, enjoyed encocado (a coconut fish stew) and fresh juice at the lively restaurants along the water, and enjoyed meeting the friendly locals. We went to bed excited about the tour of San Cristobal that would take us on a full loop around the island the next day, and the coming adventures on the next two islands we had planned to visit.

On March 16, we returned from our all-day tour to a new world. Restaurants and stores were shuttered and locked. The barks and croaks of sea lions erupted against an unsettling silence. Where did everyone go? What was happening?

For the next 24 hours, we would slowly piece together our predicament, separating facts from the growing pool of misinformation and scrambling alongside new friends and fellow tourists to find a way out.

‘Go home’

We arrived at the airport in the early morning of March 17. A long line of agitated travelers waited outside the airport’s closed doors. Police officers circulated. A notice was posted, prompting a stampede to read it. It was in Spanish only. With my limited understanding of the language, I made out that only those with tickets for that day would be permitted to enter the airport. There would be no other flights. We were to “go home.” Only our homes weren’t on the island — they were thousands of miles away.

A rumor spread that the best chance of getting to the mainland was to go to the island where your original flight was planned to depart. The only problem: All transportation between islands also had stopped. For hours, we attempted with several other tourists to secure a ferry to the island of Santa Cruz, where our original flight was scheduled to leave at the end of the week. Eventually a single ferry operator secured permission from the Ecuadorian navy to take us the following morning.

Awaiting an email

The ferry arrived as promised March 18, but the situation did not improve upon our arrival to Santa Cruz. TAME, the airline provider of our original departure tickets, was closed. A notice on the door informed us that there would be no flights for two weeks.

Long queues of weary travelers formed outside the office of the only still-operating airline, Latam. One by one, we entered the office to provide our contact information, and one by one, we left with a flimsy promise of evacuation flights.

Under pressure from tourists, the Galapagos Government Council created a WhatsApp group that tourists could join for more official information.

After more than 36 hours of silence, an official announcement was posted to the WhatsApp group at 9:25 p.m. March 19. The government was working with the leaders of the city of Quito to establish a consensual protocol to transport the more than 500 foreigners off of the islands.

More than 24 hours passed in nervous anticipation. At 10:34 p.m. March 20, we received the next official update. Emails with flight information would be sent to the more than 500 trapped visitors for flights leaving as early as 8 the next morning.

The emails trickled in, one by one. My mom received an email telling her to report for a TAME flight the next day. Minutes, then an hour, ticked by. I received nothing.

Groups and families around us were experiencing the same thing, leaving us to question whether we’d be separated from our loved ones.

Exhausted, we went to bed. Others stayed up into the early morning, waiting for an email that would never come.

On March 21, I woke at 5 a.m. to new information. Another message had been sent informing those with tickets to meet at a pier where buses would pick us up for transport to the airport.

Just as we were about to leave, another official notice appeared. The old message no longer applied for those on the TAME flight; we were to find — and pay for — our own way.

Names on a list

I never received an official email, but refusing to separate, my mom and I hailed a taxi to the end of the island, where a ferry waited to transport passengers across the channel to the airport on the island of Baltra. We rode in silence, praying that I, too, had a ticket.

The authorities had a list; if your name wasn’t on it, you weren’t allowed to go to the airport. We handed our passports to the officer, who was wearing a green surgical mask. He found my mom’s name and paused. A moment later, he found it. My name.

A medical check was our first stop upon arrival at the airport. They checked our temperature and oxygen levels and asked if we had a sore throat, headache or cough. My mom nearly did not pass due to her asthma; only after presenting her prescription inhaler was she given the green light.

Our anxiety began to wane as we checked in our luggage and waited at our gate. The flights were delayed, but eventually we had liftoff. Progress! The flight stopped in San Cristobal and Guayaquil to pick up more passengers and then we arrived in Quito, the capital of Ecuador. After yet another health screening, we walked through the empty airport to gather our luggage. A shuttle wasn’t an option, so we lugged our suitcases by foot to the nearby airport hotel.

Lockdown

While the main mission of most tourists had been to get to mainland Ecuador or risk being stranded on the islands for 60 days or more, increased restrictions and hostility toward foreigners in Guayaquil and Quito had others questioning if it was worth it.

The cities were on lockdown and for days, there was little hope for a flight out of Ecuador — perhaps not for weeks.

Every day, prices rose for the dwindling rooms in hotels most likely to ensure a safe and comfortable extended stay.

The response from the U.S. Embassy was clear: Wait and stay safe. But safety was not just a matter of staying off the streets. For those who had preexisting health issues, safety would end when they ran out of necessary medication.

This included a New York man with cancer and my mom, who confirmed at the local hospital’s pharmacy that they did not have the cardiac medication and inhalers she takes daily. According to her doctors, discontinuation of these medications would lead to dangerously elevated blood pressure, arrhythmias, severe hypertension, elevated heart rate and potentially death.

The waitlists

On March 22, we learned that people had begun staying at the airport and requesting that the authorities make waitlists in case of no-shows. A few lucky individuals had secured a ticket home; running out of medication and time, we decided to try the same. Curfew had passed, forcing us to walk to the airport in the dark. When we arrived, we were told we’d have to wait outside until the TAME desk opened.

Two hours later, we were allowed to enter. My mother, the strongest woman I know — a cancer survivor and intensive care unit nurse — tried to explain our situation, but the emotions of the past few days choked her speech. Tears welled in her eyes and she stepped back. I took over.

“We understand the flight is full. Will there be more flights in the coming days?”

Sympathetic, the woman shook her head. She did not know of any other flights.

“Can you start a waitlist for this one, just in case?”

She pulled out a piece of scratch paper and scrawled the word “waitlist.” I handed her our passports so she could copy our names. If any seats became available, we were first in line, but we’d need to bide our time for another four hours at the airport before we’d know our fate.

U.S. citizens able to afford the $10,000 per person price tag to hire private planes, or lucky enough to secure the first golden tickets on chartered flights, had already touched down in a changed America. Others, still left behind on the Galapagos Islands, were told they wouldn’t see mainland Ecuador for some time — let alone their own countries. (Some remain there.)

Two hours passed. A woman from the U.S. Embassy emerged from the current of travelers. She approached us, and though we could not see her mouth behind the white mask, I like to believe she smiled as she told us that two tickets had just become available.

On March 23, the clock struck midnight, ushering in a new year of my life. “Feliz cumpleaños,” the airport employee said as he handed me the ultimate birthday gift — a boarding pass.

We were going home.

Banding together

As those back in the U.S. and countries around the world grew more divided over politics and toilet paper shortages, the stranded foreigners in Ecuador banded together. We exchanged WhatsApp messages, pre-curfew meals and new cultures. We shared laughs, tears, small wins and big prayers.

Our camaraderie was more than a shared desire to go home. It was a shift in understanding — the kind that only comes when you open yourself to the vulnerability and discomfort required to learn from and empathize with those who aren’t like you. And in the process, we saw clearer the COVID-19 pandemic that shook the world.

We were different people from different places, yes, but we had far more in common than a viral enemy. We had hope. We had love. We had each other.

KelseyLeigh Hepler is special assistant to the president and assistant secretary of Franklin & Marshall College.