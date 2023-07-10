Three quarters of a century ago, C. Jackson “Jack” Brown was one of the last soldiers trained in the Army’s glider program. Today he glides on roller skates as one of the last of the senior skaters at The Castle roller skating rink on Elm Avenue in Lancaster Township.

“When you get to be 95, you're not quite as agile anymore,” Brown observes. “I roller skate behind a wheelchair and I wear a hard hat for safety.”

Brown is one of three regulars who participate in Wednesday afternoon senior skating at the roller rink. More people used to participate, Brown says, but “all the skaters are dying off and nobody younger has joined.”

A sturdy man with an iron grip and a full head of white hair underscored by a flourishing mustache, Brown was born in North Carolina and raised in Maryland. He built his present home on Robert Fulton Highway not far north of the Maryland border in the mid-1950s.

Among other occupations, Brown has worked as a carpenter and a superintendent of power plant construction.

But first he had to get his Army service out of the way. He was drafted in March 1946, two years after graduating from high school. He served for 18 months as a paratrooper stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina (now named Fort Liberty). He learned not only how to parachute but how to fly in a glider.

Gliders were light, disposable aircraft towed by airplanes to a site where they were cut loose from the plane and glided to a stop loaded with soldiers and heavy military equipment.

On a training run, one of the engines of the airplane towing Brown’s glider caught fire. The pilot said goodbye to the glider and safely landed with one engine. The glider had a more difficult time.

Cruising solo along the Chattahoochee River on the Alabama-Georgia border, the glider followed the water. “I’m going to get wet,” Brown recalls thinking. But the glider pilot found a dry floodplain and landed without harm.

After leaving the service in 1947, Brown and his first wife, Doris Furches Brown, moved to Maryland, where Brown worked at power plants along the river. He also played in the water. In the late 1940s, he found a buddy with an aquaplane to tow him over the Conowingo Pond. He made his own water skis from ash wood and took off.

“As far as I know, I was the first one to water ski on the Susquehanna,” he says.

Brown and his wife moved into the house he built in southern Lancaster County and eventually retired there. Doris Brown died in January 2015 and Jack Brown had a heart attack three months later. After successful surgery, his doctor told him to exercise regularly.

“I chose roller skating because I like it,” he says. “There are so many options with roller skating. You can skate backward. I love to skate backward.”

Brown married Martie Foulk Brown in 2016 and they live in the cozy house he built seven decades ago. Brown has made a list of headings for stories about his adventures that he would like to write.

“I’ve always been on the edge,” he says. “I made stilts so tall I could walk right onto the roof without a ladder. One time I wore street shoes and slid to a sitting position at the edge of the roof. That was the last time I did that.”

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.