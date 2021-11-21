The adults in my life make their opinions about my generation obvious. They believe we are self-obsessed, technology-addicted teenagers with short attention spans — set to ruin the world as we know it.

But to stereotype Generation Z is to set us up for failure. While there are many problems surrounding this generation, not all of them are created by its members. We will need to address climate change, mental health issues, and the effects of social media and technology. I doubt success can be achieved without the support of older generations.

There is no doubt technology is and will continue to be a problem. Technology addiction plagues many Americans, regardless of age. I am not blind to the specific effects of technology on teenagers; it affects my daily life and that of others, as well.

I believe I have been through periods of phone addiction myself. We need to address, together, the repercussions of growing up with a phone in hand. In my opinion, being told that we’re addicted to phones and that we never go anywhere because of that causes genuinely addicted teenagers to become less receptive to change and creates a larger problem.

It’s another addition to the list of things adults tell us that we do wrong — and no teenager wants to listen.

We have to handle an extremely widespread problem, and many of those in the population aren’t aligned with the end goal. In the future, I hope older generations will work with us to address the effects of technology on brains, and stop generalizing all children and young adults by complaining that their No. 1 priority is their phone.

This way, we can work through problems such as technology addiction in a unified way and try to end it.

Other negative stereotypes also give Generation Z a bad reputation. Many think we will be the end of a functioning society. Yet there are some characteristics that can serve as assets to our future society. For instance, many young people these days are independent, individualistic teens who’ve grown up being “progressive.”

Many of us care about social issues like climate change, gender identity and racial equality with intense passion and can be the foundation for widespread change in America. We know how to work phones, computers and the internet, and we are well-equipped to adapt to advances in technology.

The positive characteristics of this generation are what will have to get us through a rapidly changing climate, widespread mental health issues and the detrimental effects of social media and technology.

I believe the support of prior generations will be the difference between success and failure in regard to these issues. So, I’d like to work with adults to stop pointing fingers at Gen Z, help us to dispel stereotypes and to succeed.

Linnea Miller is in the ninth grade at Warwick High School.