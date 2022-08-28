CNH Industrial is a world-class equipment and services company that sustainably advances the noble work of agriculture and construction workers. It’s also a company working to introduce Lancaster County students to the fruitful opportunity of careers in the STEM field.

The CNH Industrial brand encapsulates excellence in both agriculture and construction by harnessing new technologies: Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360-degree agriculture applications, from tractors and harvesting vehicles to seeders and other farm implements, as well as the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make that industry more productive. CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer, and it continues to break new ground in innovation, sustainability and productivity in order to empower customers to become more efficient and successful.

CNH Industrial is proud to boast a strong presence in Lancaster County, where the New Holland brand was founded more than 125 years ago. Current operations include all aspects of a large multinational company, ranging from innovation and engineering, manufacturing and finance, to brand sales, marketing and customer support. With a global brand striving for everyday technology advancement to help feed the world, skilled workers, both in high-tech engineering jobs, as well as skilled manufacturing jobs — computer numerical control machining, welding, etc. — are essential to the success of the business.

In fact, upward of 75% of the 1,000-plus jobs located in Lancaster County use some amount of STEM almost daily, not just in high-tech software and digital simulation roles, but every day on the shop floor, where technicians are measuring and reading technical drawings as they build modern round balers (machines used by farmers to bale hay) and similar products.

The challenge that arises for CNH Industrial is that finding talent proves difficult, as customer demands have shifted from basic performance and efficiency to advanced productivity capabilities and connectivity. As this need shifts, so, too, does the need for talent. Electronics, software and embedded systems skills now comprise nearly 20% of the CNH Industrial product development workforce, compared to less than 5% just 10 years ago.

Accessing this talent can be particularly challenging. In the past, our primary competition for talent was quite straightforward: John Deere.

Now we’re not only competing with that company, but we’re going up against technology brands such as Google, Apple, Tesla, etc., as the war for talent accelerates.

The current job market continues to have a higher demand for STEM-focused positions. CNH Industrial engages and partners with major national universities in research on future trends and technologies, and recruits nationally, but the accelerating need for top talent requires the company to do more.

There is a competitive disadvantage for companies such as CNH Industrial in the Lancaster County region, which lacks a major doctoral research-focused university. CNH Industrial recruits nationally for a workforce that reflects the diverse array of our regional customer applications, but finding and then retaining young talent can be a serious challenge when facing cross-country relocation.

Recognition of this challenge led CNH Industrial to engage early with the 2015 meetings that eventually led to the founding of the Lancaster County STEM Alliance. CNH Industrial has been active ever since.

We realized that if we wanted to move the needle, we needed to rewrite our approach to student engagement. This realization led CNH Industrial to create our STEM@Work team, comprised of employees from across multiple job disciplines who dedicate their own time, with the goal of increasing STEM awareness and literacy through local school and community engagement. The STEM@Work initiative helps to educate parents, teachers and students, and it seeks to develop our own future talent, right here in our community.

The first major event was a teacher externship in 2018, where more than 55 educators from across Lancaster County spent three days on-site engaging directly with the CNH Industrial workforce. The teachers not only learned about the myriad of jobs based here in the county, but acquired actual real-world instructional content that they could take back to their classrooms.

Most recently, CNH Industrial piloted a high school student externship, offering students at participating schools/organizations real-world experience when it comes to today’s engineering environment. As part of the program, high school students took turns observing and working alongside engineers in the different areas of the engineering process, from computer-aided design conceptualization through engineering prototyping to product testing and validation.

Though the talent quest is far from resolved, CNH Industrial has discovered not only a positive benefit for CNH Industrial and the community, but also for our employees, who are passionate about building awareness of exciting career paths in their industry.

This intentional shift from basic facility tours to engaging events has been palpable. Through the dynamic STEM@Work programs, employees have the opportunity to share the important STEM work that happens every day at the New Holland site with their community and to engage with students and teachers to see STEM in all its real-world applications.

Rick Heisey is senior director for project development and engineering at CNH Industrial.