Historical markers have a way of vanishing. Sometimes they are stolen. Sometimes they are removed during highway construction and never replaced. Occasionally, a vehicle damages or demolishes a sign and nobody bothers to restore it.

Last August, a delivery truck backed into the blue and gold Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission's Conestoga Indian massacre sign on West King Street between Prince and Water streets downtown. The truck driver sheared off the sign pole at the base.

Because the sign borders the renewed sidewalk along the recently renovated Fulton Theatre buildings in that block, a Fulton employee, who has since retired, notified the City of Lancaster. A city worker picked up the sign. Then it disappeared.

“We have made calls to all the departments of the city,” reports Nicole Hackmann, the Fulton's director of advancement and government relations. “The sign seems to have been lost in transition.”

But, happy ending: Hackmann says the state Historical and Museum Commission has agreed to replace the sign. A replica should be in place in 12 weeks or so.

Here is what the damaged sign said: “The Lancaster Jail was located a half block to the north from 1753 to 1851. The last remaining Conestoga Indians were held here in protective custody in 1763. They were killed by a vigilante group, the Paxton Boys. No arrests were made.”

Actually, the Conestogas were killed in the county workhouse, which was later made part of the jail. And, obviously, the Conestogas were not protected from anything.

Hackmann is relieved by the resolution. “Except for finding the sign,” she notes, “it’s the best outcome we could have hoped for.” Who ultimately pays for the sign remains in doubt. The commission sometimes pays for damaged historic signs, but in this case the trucker’s company’s insurance may be tapped.

The state originally erected a similar marker at that location in 1949. Sometime later it disappeared. In 2015, the Circle Legacy Center, a local American Indian advocacy group, paid for the replacement marker.

MaryAnn Robins, Circle Legacy’s president, is pleased the state “has ensured that the Conestoga Indians’ mark will remain imprinted as part of the history of Lancaster.”

Music at Ephrata

A new state historic marker will be dedicated in Ephrata long before the Conestoga Massacre marker is replaced in Lancaster.

State markers already designate the Ephrata Cloister, which includes the restored buildings of the Ephrata community of Seventh Day Baptists founded by Conrad Beissel in 1732. On Saturday, the state will erect a new marker recognizing an unusual musical achievement of three of Ephrata's Sisters.

Sister Ketura (Catherine Hagaman), Sister Foben (Christiana Lassle) and Sister Hanna (Hannah Lichty) are the first documented female composers in the British American colonies.

The Cloister community is famous for creating nearly 1,000 original pieces of music in the 1700s. Research by Christopher Herbert, a musician, educator and musicologist currently focusing on Ephrata Cloister music, discovered that the sisters' names appear next to several of these compositions in a 1746 manuscript.

Herbert concluded that the sisters actually composed the music to five pieces.

The public is invited to attend the dedication of the marker at the Cloister Saturday at 1 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., the Ephrata Cloister Chorus Spring Concert will be held in the Saal, or Meetinghouse. Music composed by Sister Foben will be performed and a freewill offering will be collected.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.