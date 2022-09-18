July was a good month for public education in Pennsylvania.

Final arguments were presented in the long-awaited public school funding lawsuit, originally filed in 2014 by parents, several school districts (including the School District of Lancaster), the NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference and the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools.

State lawmakers passed a budget that provided the largest increase in basic education funding — $525 million — in years. An additional $225 million was secured for the 100 lowest-wealth school districts in our state, which include the School District of Lancaster and Columbia Borough School District.

These victories were hard-won by education advocates across the state, who organized rallies, phone calls and letter-writing campaigns. Yet our wins remain overshadowed by the relentless efforts of state Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin to defund public education, most notably through overpayments to privately run charter schools and the subsidization of private school tuition with public taxpayer dollars.

As chair of the state Senate Education Committee, Martin, a Republican from Martic Township, decides which education-related bills the committee will discuss and vote on, and ultimately he controls the education agenda of the Pennsylvania Senate. Aument, a Republican from West Hempfield Township, is a member of the education committee. So Lancaster County lawmakers have extraordinary influence over education policy in Harrisburg.

Unfortunately, Martin and Aument have not used their political capital to help overburdened property taxpayers in Lancaster County. Both have refused to back commonsense bipartisan legislation — supported by a majority of school boards in Lancaster County and by 87% of school boards statewide — to set a flat rate for cybercharter school tuition, rein in overpayments to charter schools, and help reduce pressure on property tax increases.

Instead, Martin and Aument have championed increasing tax funding for private and religious schools without adequate transparency or accountability, schools that discriminate against students based on a number of factors, including socioeconomic status, ability, gender, religion and sexual orientation. Neither senator has offered any assurance that this additional spending will improve educational outcomes for students in the commonwealth, which is the express purpose of the bills they are promoting.

Take, for example, Martin’s and Aument’s enthusiastic support of two programs that offer $340 million in tax credits for businesses that donate money to organizations that give grants to private schools or provide tuition assistance to students who want to attend private K-12 schools.

Pennsylvania’s educational improvement tax credit program and opportunity scholarship tax credit program are notorious for their lack of transparency and accountability. And even after Pennsylvanians have spent more than $1 billion on what are effectively school vouchers, there is no evidence that they have improved educational outcomes for students.

As the state Independent Fiscal Office concluded in a recent report about these tax credit programs, “Subsidized tuition clearly increases opportunities that may not otherwise be available to certain students, but it is not possible to comment on whether state funds have been used effectively due to lack of general and specific outcome data.”

Part of the reason it is not possible to gather this data is because doing so was strictly prohibited when the statutes were written. No data exists, aside from anecdotal, to show that our taxpayer money is being put to good use.

And then there is Martin’s and Aument’s support of Pennsylvania House Bill 2169, a school voucher bill (the “lifeline scholarship” bill) that would siphon an estimated $144 million in tax dollars out of public schools and onto debit cards for families who participate in the program. In other states, such schemes have been wildly susceptible to waste, fraud and abuse, as evidenced in Arizona, Wisconsin and Florida.

This wasteful spending also extends to charter and cybercharter schools. All of those fancy television ads, bus ads and billboards touting the benefits of online education are paid for with taxpayer money. Meanwhile, the student success data collected on cybercharter student performance is dismally poor — in almost all cases much worse than brick-and-mortar public schools.

We find it ironic that at the same time the state is being sued for failing to provide the “thorough and efficient” system of public education guaranteed by our state constitution, our local senators have been championing extremist efforts to defund our public schools.

We want members of the General Assembly to start doing their jobs by protecting the schools that educate the vast majority of children in their districts and with which, contrary to what they would have you believe, most families are satisfied.

It has, however, been hard to get either Martin or Aument to truly listen to these concerns from their constituents, who every year are forced to shoulder the burden of higher property taxes.

This trend is not unique to Lancaster County. Far-right lawmakers across the country have become increasingly hostile to the ideals of egalitarianism and democracy enshrined in our founding documents. Our public schools are one of the foremost manifestations of these ideals; this makes them a target for attack by those trying to undermine them. That these ideological attacks are accompanied by wasteful spending of taxpayer dollars just adds salt to the wound.

Pro-privatization lobbyists, operating under the guise of “school choice” and “parents’ rights,” have been hard at work for decades, literally buying our representatives one by one. The actions of Martin in particular suggest that he no longer feels beholden to the majority of his constituents; rather, he seems simply to be carrying out the wishes of wealthy donors who are pouring millions into the eradication of public education.

His actions not only come at the expense of taxpayers, but also the millions of children and families throughout the commonwealth, the vast majority of whom have chosen, and are happy with, their local public schools.

Susan Knoll is a parent in the School District of Lancaster. Susan Spicka is the executive director of Education Voters of Pennsylvania, a statewide nonprofit, nonpartisan organization.